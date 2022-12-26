Today's Top Stories
The 11 Best Chunky Knit Blankets and Throws for Winter

From wool to weighted, these chunky knit blankets will feel like you're wrapped in a full body sweater.

By Amanda Reed and Grace Cooper
chunky knit blanket
Courtesy

Dudes have a reputation for being incredibly unstylish and crusty. We’re talking basketball shorts and Nike slides in the winter; mattress on the floor; has had the same blanket for five years and has only washed it twice. Which is to say: the easiest way to step up your decor game is to step up your blanket game. No joke. Too many clowns are living life with just one sad, thin blanket on their bed.

A throw blanket is a good start; heated blankets are the next big brain move. The S-tier god mode blanket to own right now, however, is the chunky knit blanket. Throw it on your bed, over your couch or over your honey’s shoulders and listen as the compliments roll in. Chunky knit blankets are stylish, soft and warm; a trifecta, really. Here are 10 easy options to reach for.

      Chunky Blankets 101

      Kid, Pet Unfriendly

      “Handmade knitted goods” and “raucous children and animals” do not mix. Pulling on the loops can destroy the blanket while also causing a choking hazard. If your house is child-proofed or your pet likes to stick its head in things, opt for a blanket with a smaller knit or an equally cozy throw.

      Prepare for Harder Cleaning

      Many of the blankets on this list cannot simply be thrown in the wash. They’re delicate. Fragile. And treating these blankets irresponsibly can lead to loose loops or worse, a ruined blanket. Be prepared for a spot or dry clean.

      Get Crafty

      If you are feeling bold, or want to try something new for 2022 (it’s not too late to learn! Ever!), try making your own chunky knit blanket. All you’ll need is super thick yarn, your arms and a tutorial.

      The Best Chunky Knit Blankets

      Best Overall Chunky Knit Blanket
      L.L.Bean Chunky Knit Throw
      Now 22% off
      $100 AT L.L.BEAN

      • Machine washable
      • On the affordable end at $129

      • Only one color available

      Although L.L. Bean may not be your first stop for home goods, the outdoorsy brand sells a lot of quality, long-lasting bedding, like this chunky knit throw. It's machine washable and you can even throw it in the dryer too. And the blanket itself adds a simple, coastal look, with the chunky yarn resembling nautical ropes.

      Best Splurge Chunky Knit Blanket
      Celeste Chunky Wool Throw
      $495 AT THE CITIZENRY

      • Made ethically
      • Different from the rest of the pack

      • Small
      • Expensive
      • Only comes in ivory

      This throw stands out compared to its chunky knit friends, thanks to its beautiful pattern. The 100-percent merino wool blanket is handwoven in a fair trade working environment by 10 master artisans in Montevideo, Uruguay — which is why each one takes a day to make. The throw size measures out to 40-by-50 inches. For $200 more, you can purchase the bed throw, which measures 40-by-96 inches. If you’re looking for a soft, statement-maker, this blanket is for you.

      Best Budget Chunky Knit Blanket
      Madison Park Chunky Double Knit Handmade Throw Blanket
      $85 AT TARGET

      • Won’t secretly poison you; OEKO-TEX Certified
      • Double knitted

      • Delicate; wash by hand

      This handmade chunky cable knit throw is double-knitted for durability and soft feel. “I don’t normally purchase anything this expensive with 5 kids and 3 pets around, but it’s held up and is a favorite for using,” a review says. This throw is also OEKO-TEX certified, meaning it does not contain any harmful substances or chemicals to ensure quality comfort and wellness. It comes in five muted shades, which means two things: it can match any decor and style, or it could be too boring for you. If you have small rascals running around your home, keep an eye on them near this blanket: multiple reviews note that it’s easily unraveled by a tiny toddler tug.

      Best Artisanal Blanket
      ChunkyWoolStudio Blanket, 40 by 60 Inches
      Now 50% off
      $128 AT ETSY

      • Many size options
      • Made with 100% merino wool
      • Handmade

      • On the expensive side, depending what size you want
      • Dry clean only

      With more than 1,000 Etsy reviews, this blanket is perfect if you would rather support a smaller business. And, there are plenty of colorways and sizes at your fingertips. One reviewer notes, “Approached a UK seller three weeks before Christmas and asked if [they] could deliver in time. They said no. This seller delivered from Lithuania with 10 days to spare.” Quick turnaround and a quality product? Sign us up.

      Best Cooling Chunky Blanket
      Bearaby Tree Napper, 15 Pounds
      $269 AT BEARABY

      • Made of cooling Tencel
      • Machine washable
      • Weighted

      • Expensive

      This weighted chunky knit blanket is made out of 100 percent Tencel, which helps keep hot sleepers cool. And, it comes in 15, 20 and 25 pounds, meaning you can pick the level of weight that’s best for you. All seven colors are trendy — we recommend rosemary (a deep emerald green), cocoa (beautiful greige) or maple (a golden yellow that makes fall trees jealous). And although the Tree Napper is our favorite, Bearaby also makes cotton and velvet versions of the blanket as well.

      Best Sweater-Like ﻿Chunky Knit Blanket
      Pottery Barn Alpine Mega Cable Shera Back Throw
      Now 30% off
      $139 AT POTTERY BARN

      • OEKO-TEX certified
      • Sustainably sourced

      • Only four colors

      Still thinking about the fisherman’s sweater Chris Evans wore in “Knives Out”? This blanket, with its bold cable knit, fills that brain void. You know what they say: “If you can’t find the sweater, find the blanket.” (This is a real quote).

      Best Chenille Chunky Knit Blanket
      Adyrescia Chunky Knit Blanket Throw
      $60 AT AMAZON

      • All sizes are $70 or less
      • 6 color/pattern options

      • Lighter in weight at about 4 pounds

      If you're looking for something a little softer and cozier than wool or cotton, then this fuzzy chenille throw is a good option. It is lighter weight than some of the other blankets on this list, but it's also on the more affordable end with the largest size (50 by 60 inches) coming in at $70. Plus, it's sold on Amazon, so you'll have the added benefit of free, fast delivery and convenient returns.

      Best Sustainable Chunky Knit Blanket
      Nuzzie Knit Weighted Blanket
      $169 AT SHOPNUZZIE.COM

      • Open-weave design is cooling
      • Wide selection of colors
      • Available in a variety of weights

      • Pilling may occur with machine washing

      Made out of 100 percent recycled down alternative filling, each blanket recycles more than 500 water bottles. Even better, the open weave design allows air to circulate, with eight punchy colors to choose from.

      Best Wool Chunky Knit Blanket
      West Elm Wool Knit Throw
      Now 54% off
      $69 AT WEST ELM

      • Handmade
      • Beautiful neutral color options

      • Air dry only
      • Only one size option

      This handmade throw from West Elm has a more understated style and is crafted using a wool blend for added warmth. It comes in three beautiful neutral colors and is hand knitted in India.

      Best Versatile Chunky Knit Blanket
      Macy’s Oake Chunky Knit Throw
      Now 40% off
      $87 AT MACY'S

      • Warm and heavy
      • Looks more expensive than it is

      • Allegedly machine washable, but too delicate

      The bedroom, the living room, a random nook — this throw can go anywhere. “I love it thrown across my bed for decoration, but I also like to cuddle in it when watching a movie,” a reviewer notes. Bonus: there’s a matching throw pillow.

      Best Open Knit Blanket
      Oscar Oliver Luca Chunky Knit Throw
      Now 50% off
      $50 AT MACY'S

      • Machine washable
      • Breathable

      • Not good for those who get super cold
      • Loose knit might not be desirable for some

      If you’re looking for a blanket with a looser weave, look no further than this. Even better, it’s machine washable. Sadly, it only comes in five colors. However, all colors will match with any style and decor.

