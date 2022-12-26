The 11 Best Chunky Knit Blankets and Throws for Winter

Dudes have a reputation for being incredibly unstylish and crusty. We’re talking basketball shorts and Nike slides in the winter; mattress on the floor; has had the same blanket for five years and has only washed it twice. Which is to say: the easiest way to step up your decor game is to step up your blanket game. No joke. Too many clowns are living life with just one sad, thin blanket on their bed.

A throw blanket is a good start; heated blankets are the next big brain move. The S-tier god mode blanket to own right now, however, is the chunky knit blanket. Throw it on your bed, over your couch or over your honey’s shoulders and listen as the compliments roll in. Chunky knit blankets are stylish, soft and warm; a trifecta, really. Here are 10 easy options to reach for.

Chunky Blankets 101

Kid, Pet Unfriendly

“Handmade knitted goods” and “raucous children and animals” do not mix. Pulling on the loops can destroy the blanket while also causing a choking hazard. If your house is child-proofed or your pet likes to stick its head in things, opt for a blanket with a smaller knit or an equally cozy throw.

Prepare for Harder Cleaning

Many of the blankets on this list cannot simply be thrown in the wash. They’re delicate. Fragile. And treating these blankets irresponsibly can lead to loose loops or worse, a ruined blanket. Be prepared for a spot or dry clean.

Get Crafty

If you are feeling bold, or want to try something new for 2022 (it’s not too late to learn! Ever!), try making your own chunky knit blanket. All you’ll need is super thick yarn, your arms and a tutorial.

The Best Chunky Knit Blankets