The Best TV Stands for Your Living Room

After doing loads of research, you just spent a decent chunk of money on the TV of your dreams. A 65” OLED screen, 8K resolution and future-proof ports for next-gen consoles and more. But once you get that TV in your living room, you’re still going to need a home for it, and that’s where a TV stand comes in.

Not only will a nice TV stand offer a resting place for your TV, but it will also house all of your video games, receivers and other media that connect to your television — with this latter part being true even if you plan on hanging your television on the wall. Plus, in addition to their functionality as the base of operations for your living room, the best TV stands on the market can also up the quality of your living room’s decor considerably.

What to Look for in a TV Stand

Weight Rating

Your television is an expensive and fairly delicate appliance, and nothing will ruin your day faster than having its screen shatter in a fall from a stand that isn’t rated to support it. TV stands generally will list the weight of a TV it’s capable of supporting. Know your TV’s weight and make sure it falls within the range of the stand you’re considering to avoid disaster.

Proportions

Like the weight rating, TV stands also typically inform you of how large of a screen they can support. This is important to consider even if you plan on hanging your TV above your stand, from a visual perspective. You don’t want a giant console overpowering your TV, or vice versa, so it’s important to keep your proportions in line. Aim for a stand that offers anywhere from 6 to 12 inches on either side of your TV. Also, since TV screen sizes are based on diagonal measurements, you’ll have to measure your TV yourself (or do a little math) to figure out its width.

Cord Management

The main thing that sets TV stands apart from similar-looking credenzas is that they have some sort of system of cord management. This usually amounts to cutouts in the backside of the console that allow you to pass out the wires from whatever appliances you have on the TV stand’s shelves — video game consoles, cable boxes, streaming devices, etc. — to an outlet on the wall, keeping things tidy.

Style

TV stands are available in virtually every style imaginable, so whether your living room leans mid-century modern, boho, industrial or farmhouse, you’ll be able to find a TV stand to match your existing decor.

The Best TV Stands in 2023

Castlery Harper TV Stand

Best Overall TV Stand Castlery Harper TV Stand castlery.com $1,199.00 SHOP NOW

Dimensions: 70.9" W x 17.7" D x 22.8" H

Weight Limit: 88.2 lbs

Having owned this Castlery TV stand for some time, I feel confident in recommending it to anyone looking for a stand that's attractive, unique and highly functional. The piece is made up of a mix of engineered wood, striking oak veneer, and metal for the long, thin handles and five legs (the middle leg is a support leg/safety feature). The interior features four generously-wide shelves, each taking up half the width of the unit and offering more than enough room for electronics and living room storage. Each shelf also has its own wire cut-out, acting like a system of rivers leading your cords to their tidy exit at the base of the unit (though, if I had one nitpick, I would prefer the cut-out to be higher up to make it easier to reach). But the TV stand's greatest feature is undoubtedly its tambour doors. Made up of vertical slats, the doors slide open and curl around the back of the unit out of sight, almost like magic. They're super satisfying (and fun) to use, and it's a feature that's rarely seen on contemporary furniture.

Urban Outfitters Alder Media Console

Best Boho TV Stand Urban Outfitters Alder Media Console urbanoutfitters.com $1,399.00 SHOP NOW

Dimensions: 63" W x 18" D x 26" H

Weight Limit: 100 lbs

Bring some en-vogue boho chic to your space with this attractive TV stand from Urban Outfitters. Part of the retailer's Alder line, this media console is made from a mix of solid oak and oak veneer, giving considerable visual warmth. It features a single unit-width open shelf on the bottom and a trio of fold-down drawers up top, each of which is faced with woven cane for even more visual flair. The back features a circular cut-out for your cords.

Floyd Media Console



Best Customizable TV Stand Floyd The Media Console floydhome.com $875.00 $700.00 (20% off) SHOP NOW

Dimensions: 59.2" W x 13" D x 24" H

Weight Limit: 65 lbs per shelf

In keeping with the rest of Floyd's practical and modern furniture lineup, the Detroit-based brand's Media Console is highly customizable. You can choose from a configuration of all open shelves, all closed cabinets or a mix of both while also picking from three different color options and even two different woods for the piece's construction. (ash or walnut). The pegless design makes this a breeze to assemble, and a magnetic wire strip on the back of the unit keeps your cords nice and organized.

West Elm Industrial Storage Media Console

Best TV Stand for Big TVs West Elm Industrial Storage Media Console westelm.com $1,899.00 SHOP NOW

Dimensions: 80" W x 16" D x 22.5" H or 96" W x 16.6" D x 22.5" H

Weight Limit: 135 or 300 lbs

If you've got a really big TV, West Elm has got the stand for you. One of the brand's "Contract Grade" offerings, this console is engineered to hold up through commercial use, so your living room will be a cakewalk. It comes in two sizes — one 80" wide and the other 96" — with the latter rated to support a 96" TV weighing up to 300 lbs. Solid mango wood and steel make up the rugged frame, while four dovetail-joined drawers, 3 open shelves and multiple rear cut-outs give you a plethora of options when it comes to storage and organization.

Tolix TV Hi-Fi Cabinet

Best Metal TV Stand Tolix TV Hi-Fi Cabinet dwr.com $1,995.00 SHOP NOW

Dimensions: 63" W x 15.5" D x 20" H

Weight Limit: N/A

The vast majority of TV stands on the market are made of wood, but if you prefer a colder material for your space, then this designer piece brings the coolness in more ways than one. Sold by Design Within Reach and designed by Chantal Andriot for Tolix, the TV Hi-Fi Cabinet is constructed from tough powder-coated steel and comes in seven different colors. It features two perforated sliding doors that ensure no remote signals get lost with the doors closed, and inside you'll find two layers of shelving. A pair of openings in the back make it easy to organize your cords, and a pair of oak handles on the doors keep things from getting too cold.

AllModern Jaime Media Console

Best Solid Wood TV Stand AllModern Jaime Media Console allmodern.com $860.00 SHOP NOW

Dimensions: 59'' W x 15.75'' D x 23'' H

Weight Limit: 200 lbs

Going in the opposite direction of Tolix's steel media cabinet, you've got AllModern taking things au naturel with their solid wood effort. This console is crafted from solid acacia wood — no engineered wood here — making it sturdy enough to support 200 lbs. The stand features two sliding doors with contrasting lines, one vertical and the other horizontal, so they create a crisscross pattern when they overlap. The interior shelves are removable if you need more space, and there is a circular cut-out in the rear for wires, but just be aware that it's pretty visible from the front even with the doors closed.

Superjare Boho TV Stand

Best TV Stand on Amazon Superjare Boho TV Stand amazon.com $129.99 SHOP NOW

Dimensions: 55.1'' W x 15.7'' D x 19.1'' H

Weight Limit: 88 lbs

For an extremely affordable take on a boho TV stand, turn to Amazon. Naturally, for less than 150 bucks you're not getting a console that will last a lifetime, but you are getting a very attractive TV stand that should hold up for at least a few years. This example is mostly made of particle board, but the six legs are all solid wood and there's a very pleasant rattan decoration on the cabinet doors. The middle open shelf can be placed in one of three positions, and there are a whopping four cord cut-outs in the rear: two behind the shelves and one for each cabinet.

CB2 Suspend Media Console

Best Statement TV Stand CB2 Suspend Media Console cb2.com $1,299.00 SHOP NOW

Dimensions: 57" W x 19.75" D x 29" H

Weight Limit: 70 lbs

For a luxe piece of furniture that doesn't look like a TV stand, CB2 has the Suspend Media Console. Part of the retailer's Suspend collection that features other standout items (like the Suspend Bar Cabinet), the Suspend Media Console features a white Carrara-style marble top to go along with its matte black iron framework and walnut veneer doors with their coordinated chevron graining. The handle-less doors open via grooved channels on the top, keeping the look clean, and the rear features hidden cord cut-outs. This stylish piece is versatile enough to be used as storage anywhere in your home, but it's tailor-made for your TV.

Ikea Besta TV Unit

Best Ikea TV Stand Ikea Besta TV Unit ikea.com $263.00 SHOP NOW

Dimensions: 71" W x 16.5" D x 15.5" H



Weight Limit: 110 lbs

Ikea has roughly a million TV stands (no surprise there), but if I had to go with one of them, it'd be the Besta. The look is extremely minimalist, appearing essentially as a rectangle with no visible legs (there are in fact legs, and they're adjustable). The symmetrical design features an open shelf on each side sitting above a drawer, with a cabinet in the middle. The drawers and cabinet are all soft-closing, and there are multiple cord cut-outs in the back for all your wires. And if you're not a fan of the all-white look? Not to worry, as Ikea offers a ridiculous 30 other color options from which to choose.

Article Seno Media Unit

Best Mid-Century Modern TV Stand Article Seno Media Unit article.com $899.00 SHOP NOW

Dimensions: 63" W x 16" D x 20"H

Weight Limit: N/A

Article is one of the best furniture brands out there making mid-century modern designs for this day and age, and the Seno Media Unit is a great example of that. The tapered legs and thin beveled facade leave no doubt as to which era this TV stand draws its inspiration, but it's a lot more than a pretty face. A mix of solid oak and veneer, this low-slung console features a cabinet on either side and an open adjustable shelf in the center. That center spot is where you'll want to place any electronics since it's backed by a circular cord cut-out.