The cold can be debilitating for the hands of skiers, snowboarders, winter cyclists, mountaineers, truck drivers, handymen and après-ski beer drinkers. Situated far from the heart, the hands are among the first to go when body temps drop, so they need next-level protection. But depending on what kind of winter activity you embrace, that protection can take a variety of forms.

Nordic skiers need more wicking and breathability than warmth; cyclists need shielding from wind and rain; and people with Raynaud’s disease just need extra insulation — or possibly heated gloves. Thankfully, no matter what your cold-weather passion is, we’ve got you covered. What follows are the best winter gloves for, well, just about everything.

Hestra Fall Line Gloves with Removable Liner

Hestra Fall Line Gloves

Hestra makes some of the best gloves on the market — no question about it — and the brand decided to upgrade its iconic Fall Line Gloves with a removable liner. It's a step forward in functionality and sustainability: you can replace worn-out liners, extending the lifespan of your glove, which keeps hands warmer over time and your slick gloves out of the landfill. The sustainability doesn't stop there: removable liners are made with G-Loft insulation, which is easy to wash and dry, and the glove itself is Fair-Trade certified and made with chrome-free goat leather in the White colorway, and cowhide leather in the Cork colorway. Each component of this glove was improved upon for its newest version, so you get the benefit of heritage design, with modern upgrades.

Arc'teryx Fission SV Glove

Best Upgrade Glove Arc'teryx Fission SV Glove

Rated as some of the best-performing gloves on the market, Arc'teryx has yet again set the bar for innovating on a standard product and transforming it into a powerful combination of luxury and performance.

The Fission SV Glove is an investment, sure, but the gloves are warm while maintaining dexterity; lightweight and easily packable; and durable and weather-resistant thanks to goat leather and Gore-Tex. Made for protection in severe weather (hence the SV), the gloves are made with three types of insulation: PrimaLoft Silver and Gold Insulation, which give maximum warmth and an additional Octa Loft breathable insulation lining next to the skin, which manages moisture and makes the gloves easy to take on and off.

REI Co-op First Chair GTX Snow Gloves

Best Budget-Friendly Gloves REI Co-op First Chair GTX Snow Gloves

Looking for a dependable pair of gloves that won't break the bank? REI is in your corner: the First Chair GTX Gloves aren't the fanciest or most well-equipped gloves available, but they'll get the job done and keep you warm when you need it. Built with waterproof and breathable Gore-Tex inserts, synthetic insulation that will still perform when wet and bluesign-approved polyester fabric, these no-nonsense gloves feature much of the same tech as their more advanced counterparts, with a sub-$100 price tag.

Black Diamond Guide Gloves

Best Skiing Gloves Black Diamond Guide Gloves

Not only are the Guide Gloves Black Diamond’s warmest winter offering, but they also sport heavy-duty nylon cuffs which cinch over your jacket sleeve and minimize the chance of snow sneaking into your liners. A waterproof and breathable Gore-Tex insert guards against precipitation and perspiration alike, while the removable liners are insulated with 170g of Primaloft Gold and lined with fluffy wool. If you are seriously concerned about frosty fingers, upgrade to the trigger-mitt-style Finger Glove, which sports the same goatskin leather palm, nylon shell and liner configuration as the Guide Glove but groups the pinky, ring, and middle finger together for increased warmth.

Oakley Silverado Gore-Tex Glove

Best Snowboarding Gloves Oakley Silverado Gore-Tex Glove

With a low-profile style (assuming you skip the bloodred colorway), zippered cuff and unparalleled dexterity, the Gore-Tex-equipped Oakley Silverado is our go-to glove for snowboarding. Whether you’re tightening your bindings at the top of your line or cranking a method off a cat track, these nimble-fingered gloves deliver the articulation that snowboarders require. Warmth often comes at the price of agility, but Oakley combined a leather shell and 3M Thinsulate insulation for a glove that has top-notch range of motion and can still handle all but the coldest of conditions.

Oyuki Pep Gore-Tex Trigger Mitts

Best Trigger Mitts Oyuki Pep Gore-Tex Trigger Mitts

Designed by skiing sensei Pep Fujas and crafted by Hokkaido-based brand Oyuki, the Pep Trigger Mitt is hands down (pun intended) our all-time favorite trigger mitt. And whether you’re a diehard resort ripper or a backcountry bum, chances are you’ll love the Pep, too. It’s primed for powder days thanks to a supple goatskin shell, Gore-Tex membrane, and 200g of PrimaLoft Gold Insulation. The innovative, embroidered neoprene cuff and mountains stitched into the back of the glove solidify the Pep as one of the most stylish gloves in the game.

Hestra Army Leather Ascent Glove

Best Mountaineering Gloves Hestra Army Leather Ascent Glove

If a skier drops a pole, it’s no big deal. If a mountaineer drops a rope or an ice ax, the consequences can be dire. Hestra, the storied Swedish defender of digits, has long since been a brand of choice for mountaineers due to the brand’s warm, reliable insulation and grippy leather palms. While Hestra offers even burlier mountaineering mitts like the Expedition, the Cordura stretch and leather Ascent Gloves sport a robust, secure grip that alpinists will appreciate.

Baffin Polar Mitt

Best Winter Camping Mitts Baffin Polar Mitt

Whether you’re embarking on an arctic expedition or a winter camping trip in your backyard, relying on Baffin’s Polar Mitts is a smart decision. But don’t take our word for it: Eric Larsen, a polar explorer who is understandably fastidious about his gear, relies on these Polar Mitts in the chilliest, most uninviting corners of the world. Primarily known as a cold-weather bootmaker, Baffin borrowed insulation from their warmest winter boots when manufacturing these mitts. And should you overheat (the Polar Mitts are toasty beyond belief), the fleecy liners are easily removable.

Giro Cascade Winter Cycling Gloves

Best Cycling Gloves Giro Cascade Winter Cycling Gloves

If you’re fat-biking in a blizzard, the Cascade won’t cut it, but for balmy winter rides on trail and tarmac, this Giro glove gets the job done. Aptly named Polartec Windbloc fabric on the backhand of the glove mellows Zephyr’s incessant blustering, and Giro DWR-treated the Cascade so you’re all set should rain invade the forecast. Pedalers will approve of the synthetic-leather palms, warm Power Wool lining, Velcro-free elastic cuffs and touchscreen-friendly finger pads.

Oyuki Maluchi Gore-Tex Infinium Pipe Gloves

Best Ski Touring/ Driving Gloves Oyuki Maluchi Gore-Tex Infinium Pipe Gloves

The touchscreen-compatible Maluchi is a tech-heavy take on a traditional liner. Crafted from Gore-Tex Infinium with Windstopper, a water-resistant and mind-blowingly breathable fabric, these lightweight gloves are ideal for intense activities like trail running, ski touring and even spring park shredding. Gray goatskin leather padding in the palm tastefully offsets the black Infinium fabric and grippy silicone dots adorn the fingers, cementing the Maluchi as a top choice for winter driving, too.

Vermont Glove The Vermonter

Best Utility Gloves Vermont Glove The Vermonter

For chopping firewood, shoveling driveways, general cabin maintenance and everyday use, the Vermonter is our trustworthy utility glove of choice. Vermont Glove — a relaunched, environment-friendly offshoot of longstanding Green Mountain Glove Co. — hand-stitches high-quality goatskin leather gloves out of an old creamery in Randolph, Vermont. For winter use, make sure to pair the Vermonter with one of Vermont Glove’s removable wool liners.

Outdoor Research Lucent Heated Gloves

Best Heated Gloves Outdoor Research Lucent Heated Gloves

Each Lucent Heated Glove has a built-in battery-powered heating system, ALTIHeat. that evenly distributes heat across the entire hand. The battery promises to last eight hours on low, five hours on medium and two-and-a-half hours on high. The gloves also have Gore-Tex inserts, making them both waterproof and windproof. These heated gloves are ideal for people who naturally have bad circulation. Just remember to charge the battery the night before.



Canada Goose Workman Gloves

Most Stylish Work Gloves Canada Goose Workman Gloves

They've got "work" in the name, but these gloves are really all about style. Made with smooth, reinforced leather that is abrasion resistant and sleek as hell, Canada Goose's Workman Gloves combine style and performance into a package you'll want to wear every day this winter. The index fingertips on each glove are touchscreen compatible, and the heavy-duty rib-knit cuffs were designed to keep the cold at bay. These may not be the gloves you're using for winter hiking or snowboarding, but they'll work in a pinch, and for everyday use, they'll excel.

Give'r 4 Season Glove w/ Wax Coating

Best Four Season Gloves Give'r 4 Season Glove w/ Wax Coating

No, we don't mean that Four Seasons — these waterproof, workwear-inspired gloves are built to be worn year-round and feature just enough insulation to handle both sub-zero temps and extreme heat. The all-natural wax coating requires a once-a-year touch-up, but if you give these gloves a little love, they'll stay strong for years to come. Just a heads up: Give'r gloves are a little stiff upon first wear, but after an initial break-in period, will form to the natural shape of your hand.