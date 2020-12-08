17 Signs the Cycle of Bike Innovation Is Unstoppable

Ever since we launched this regular roundup of bike product news over the summer, one of the biggest challenges has been squeezing in all the great stuff on our radar. It's a good problem to have, indicative of a thriving industry. This month brings another raft of progressive products, but also some awesome moves toward inclusivity and meaningful social change.

Recently, Peloton teamed up with Beyoncé to pursue pro-social initiatives, such as gifting Peloton Digital memberships to students at 10 HBCUs (Historically Black Colleges & Universities). Meanwhile, Cannondale and EF Pro Cycling are working with USA Cycling to start co-ed cycling programs at one HBCU and one TCU (Tribal Colleges & Universities). And SBT GRVL partnered with Ride for Racial Justice to offer 25 BIPOC athletes a full ride to next year's gravel race.

We love seeing the bike world lead the charge toward change. We're all better for it. And no matter who you are or how you ride, may your stoke checking out the eye-popping new bikes and accessories below.

Bikes

Sage Barlow

Searching for a ride as gorgeous as it is rugged? This titanium-framed beauty fits the bill. Based on the design of Sage's renowned Skyline road bike but with clearance for up to 40mm tires and chainrings up to 53/39, the burly Barlow can go as far off the beaten path as you'd like.

Price: $3,600+

Biktrix Juggernaut HD Duo



There's a number of reasons this loaded e-bike has raised more than a million dollars on Indiegogo with three days to go. But considering it can fly up to 35 miles per hour on 4.8-inch tires that crush everything from dirt to sand to snow, we'd say the number one factor is fun.

Price: $1,399+

RCC X Canyon Ultimate CF SL 8 Disc

This exclusive collaboration between Rapha Cycling Club and Canyon weighs just more than 16 pounds, is loaded with top-notch SRAM components and just might turn a head or two. It will only be available to RCC members but even they might miss out: only 250 such bikes have been made.

Evil Offering

Bellingham, Washington's iconoclastic mountain bike brand continues to push the envelope. The latest edition of The Offering boasts a shorter offset fork, steeper seat tube angle and longer reach to tackle everything the trail can throw at you. Three different versions plus a number of configurations and accessible modifications let you dial in exactly what you desire.

Price: $5,799+

Canyon Stoic

So many sweet high-end gravel and mountain bikes dropping lately, not least of which is Canyon's fierce full-suspension Spectral 29. But the brand's latest launch is a line of awesome entry-level hardtails boasting SRAM and Rockshox components and a price tag that'll welcome ambitious newcomers to the off-road club.

Price: $1,099+

State Bicycle Co. x Free & Easy OG Klunker

Changing gears, so to speak, brings us to this laidback joy ride that has us dreaming of (vaccinated? maskless??) summer fun in 2021. BMX bars and wheels, mountain bike pedals and tires and old-school coaster brakes will have you cruising the neighborhood and boardwalk in a beforetimes state of mind.

Price: $500

Specialized Hotwalk Carbon

Finally, an affordable full-carbon bike! With a total weight under five pounds! Granted it has no pedals or gears or brakes and is designed for toddlers but still. Put your kid on this lean machine and they'll be destined for decades of good times on two wheels.

Price: $1,000

Accessories

Chrome Barrage Freight Backpack

We're huge fans of Chrome's original Citizen messenger bags, but this waterproof, durable rolltop represents a huge uptick in carrying capacity. Unrolled it boasts 38 liters of volume, and that's not even counting the cargo net for stashing helmets and shoes and anything you care to daisy-chain off the back.

Price: $200

Swift x Kitsbow Anchor Hip Pack



Wanna roll with just a hip pack but worry about leaving your pump or an extra layer behind? Enter this clever collaboration, which features a cargo flap that's perfect for toting those extras. Snag the matching Sidekick Stem Pouch and you'll have even more space for water, snacks and more.

Price: $138

PNW Components Loam Dropper Post

As dropper posts grow in popularity, the aftermarket options just get better and better. This new-and-improved one from PNW is compatible with a wide range of bikes and adjustable on the fly without tools — and even the longest-travel version (200mm) weighs less than 1.3 pounds.

Price: $199

Spurcycle Sapphire Fundraiser Bell

This limited-version of Spurcycle's light but loud original offers more than a bit of bling. For every bell sold, the Sausalito, California-based brand will donate $25 to aid a couple of West Coast community non-profits: San Francisco Bicycle Coalition and Bend Bikes.

Price: $69



Wahoo Elemnt Rival Multisport GPS Watch

Wahoo's first watch is loaded with features that make tracking workouts easier, including compatibility with its vaunted bike computers and a big bright display. But the coolest one is "touchless transition": during a triathlon, it senses when you switch from one stage to another, without you needing to tell it you've switched from, say, swimming to cycling.

Price: $380

Giro Helios Spherical Helmet

MIPS (multi-directional impact protection system) has been the biggest thing in helmets for years, but this brain bucket boasts an evolution of the tech. MIPS Spherical's "ball-and-socket" design lets an exterior helmet liner rotate independently of an interior one, redistributing the force and protecting the brain during an angled collision.

Price: $250

Wolftooth Components 8-Bit Pack Pliers

Like most bike multi-tools, Wolftooth's latest boasts a bunch of hex and screwdriver and Torx-compatible bits. Unlike most, this 17-function wonder also incorporates a spoke wrench, a valve core wrench, the ability to install and remove master links. There's even a spot to store them so a chain break doesn't ruin your day.

Price: $70



Hiplok DFX U-Lock

New lock designs seem to pop up on crowdfunding sites pretty regularly. Much less common is an established brand rethinking an underrated component: the lock mounting system. Hiplok's innovative approach is simple, smooth, secure and rattle-free.

Price: $100

Adidas The Road Cycling Shoes

Perhaps best known for football boots, Adidas just rolled out its first road cycling shoe in 15 years — with a profile that kinda resembles a Samba. The woven upper boasts reflective hits and high-performance recycled materials, while a stiff composite plate and three-bolt cleat help maximize pedaling efficiency.

Price: $150

Affinity Cycles Carbon Fiber Tire Levers

We've been known to break a tire lever or two, so we have been digging these new carbon fiber jobbies. Made in Brooklyn, they are super light and strong and work on all kinds of tires and rims. They also look badass enough to stop a bullet, though our testing has not gone that far... yet.

Price: $25/pair

