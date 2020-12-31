All of the Best Camping Gear Releases of 2020

This story is part of our end-of-year series This Year in Gear rounding up the most notable releases of 2020. For more stories like this, click here . The outdoors served as an escape in 2020 in ways that nobody would have imagined. Our conception of space flipped on itself as parks \u2014 city, state and national \u2014 offered refuge from confinement inside. Camping has never been more popular , and there were gear shortages to prove it. That said, a look back at the year's best gear releases proves that the camping world has no lack of creative ways to make life outdoors as enjoyable as it's ever been. Rungu Dualie Presented by eBike Generation If you're a hunter, you know the feeling of trekking for hours carrying heavy equipment, only to arrive at your location already tired. The Rungu Dualie is an electric hunting bike that won't scare off wildlife, as it's completely silent. But beyond its stealth nature, the Rungu features a rather unique front suspension design with two fat tire wheels. This makes it one of the most stable off-road ebikes in the world. And if your hunts take you deep into the backcountry, the Rungu has an option for fitting a second battery, which allows you to double its range on a single charge. Price: $4,399 SHOP NOW Yeti Trailhead Camp Chair Yeti's second chair accordions into a far more portable bundle than its predecessor but doesn't hold back on durability, with tensioned seat fabric that can support up to 500 pounds. It also locks open and has wide feet that won't sink into the ground, and yes, it has a cupholder. Price: $300 SHOP NOW Patagonia Macro Puff Quilt It makes sense that Patagonia would turn one of its best and warmest insulated jackets into a blanket, but the Macro Puff Quilt was delightfully surprising nonetheless. It's stuffed with PlumaFill, an ultralight and ultra-warm synthetic insulation, and measures 83 by 69 inches. Price: $249 SHOP NOW Hydro Flask Trail Series The problem with insulated water bottles is that they're typically a lot bigger than their actual capacity. So, Hydro Flask cut back the bottle bulk without losing any of the cold-keeping or heat-retaining properties that make its vessels ideal for adventures that take you far from the nearest faucet. Price: $45+ SHOP NOW Big Agnes Salt Creek SL2 We could laud the Salt Creek for maxing out its space while maintaining a backpack-friendly weight, but what we really like is that it has doors on three sides, which makes hanging out inside it feel more like hanging out outside. That's what camping is all about, after all, right? Price: $300 SHOP NOW Hillsound BTR BTR stands for "better than a rock," but that's a major understatement. With telescoping legs that lock automatically and a comfy fabric seat, this minimalist camping stool can contend for the best seat in the house at any base camp. Price: $55+ SHOP NOW Montbell Seamless Down Hugger WR #3 With innovative down insulation it calls Spider Yarn, Montbell made a seam-free sleeping bag that maxes out warmth through subtraction instead of addition. A super-breathable Gore-Tex shell adds protection from the elements. Price: $589 SHOP NOW Rab Mythic Ultra Sleeping Bag Another notable sleeping bag innovation is Rab's Thermo Ionic Lining Technology, present in the Mythic Ultra series, which reflects heat at the body. Again, the result achieves more warmth without extra weight. Price: $650 SHOP NOW Yeti Roadie 24 Yeti also upgraded its smallest hard-sided cooler this year to be a little lighter but hold a lot more \u2014 20 percent more \u2014 and carry more efficiently with a new strap. Price: $200 SHOP NOW Primus Firestick Camping stoves don't have to be as big as briefcases, and Primus is proving it. The Firestick is about the size of a roll of quarters but weighs less than one \u2014 the titanium version is a mere three ounces. Despite that, it cranks out enough BTUs to get your ramen water boiling in no time. Price: $120 SHOP NOW Stanley Stay-Hot Titanium Multi-Cup Stanley's high-end range of insulated camping drinkware is its sleekest yet, thanks to Grade 1 titanium that comes in two gleaming finishes. The Multi-Cup is the most affordable of the set \u2014 but watch out, it's still $80 \u2014 and the most versatile with a shape that'll slide down into your backpack's last cranny. Price: $80 SHOP NOW CamelBak MultiBev CamelBak also rolled out versatile drinkware with its modular MultiBev . It's an insulated bottle that includes a spare cup and a lid for it too. The bottle earned CamelBak a coveted Red Dot design award . Price: $50 SHOP NOW Matador Waterproof Travel Canister Flashy, innovative gear tends to overshadow smaller essentials, but it's often those things that can make or break a camping experience. Matador's new canisters fit that category. Made of aluminum, they offer an elegant and affordable waterproof solution for stashing things like pills or matches. Price: $8-18 SHOP NOW Decathlon Quechua 2 Second Easy Tent Despite massive popularity in Europe, Decathlon and its camping brand Quechua are newcomers to North America. Innovations like a tent that you can pitch in seconds with a pull cord system are likely to build its rep quickly here too. Price: $199 SHOP NOW BioLite HeadLamp 750 BioLite put a lot into the HeadLamp 750 \u2014 eight modes, a rear light, a cord that you can connect to an external battery for endless illumination \u2014 but it's a smart brightness management system that makes it really shine brighter, literally and figuratively, than the competition. Price: $100 SHOP NOW Mountain Hardwear Ghost Whisperer UL A few companies managed to nab enough bales of rare 1,000-fill down to make super-ultralight jackets this year. Mountain Hardwear's is a fantastic example \u2014 shove it into your camping bag as an emergency warm layer that, at just 6.67 ounces, won't weigh you down in the slightest. Price: $375 SHOP NOW Good To-Go Chicken Pho Dehydrated camping food doesn't get much better than a pouch inspired by Vietnamese street food . Price: $10-15 SHOP NOW Osprey Aether Plus Osprey didn't need to update one of its most popular backpacking bags , but it did. Improvements include a revamped suspension system, back panel and hipbelt, plus a mechanism to fine-tune the fit on the go. Price: $260+ SHOP NOW Kammok Arctos Only one camping quilt can keep you cozy down to 20 degrees Fahrenheit and function as a poncho when you want to crank up the camp vibes to match that heat. Price: $359 SHOP NOW