Experts Say This Is the Most Innovative Outdoor Gear of the Year

Every January, hundreds of brands gather to showcase all the new outdoor gear and apparel they've been working on at Outdoor Retailer, the largest outdoor trade show in North America. Not this year, though. As #pandemiclife continues, the winter 2021 edition went online.
Nevertheless, the show's organizers assembled a panel of judges to determine the most innovative products among the thousands on display. Thirty-four finalists made the cut, but only 16 took home a win, including one that earned the designation as Product of the Year. Here's the scoop on the winners.
ZOLEO Satellite Communicator
Courtesy
What if your smartphone had service literally everywhere? That’s the promise of this adventurer’s dream device, which seamlessly extends your coverage all over the globe and automatically routes messages using the lowest cost network available. No wonder it claimed Product of the Year honors.
Meet what might be the ultimate face mask material. Lab tests have shown that, when added to polyamide 66 textile fabric, germ-fighting Acteev technology deactivates SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, and other pathogens including H1N1.
Thanks to durable stretch denim and Beyond Bellyband tech, the first ever American maternity workpant is comfortable, functional, flexible and versatile. In other words, it’s perfect for women who garden, hike, ride trails and so much more.
This all-terrain wheelchair features large, low-pressure tires that can tackle grass, gravel, rocks, sand, snow, mud and even float in the water. One of the most inclusive products on this list opens up access to National Parks and so much more for wheelchair users.
Kiss gas generators goodbye with this lithium-ion battery-powered solution. An all-new 2000W AC inverter and seven different port options enables you to fuel damn near anything — and even recharge with Goal Zero’s portable solar panels.
As we noted in a recent piece on Helly Hansen’s Elevation Infinity Shell Jacket, the brand’s latest breakthrough is Lifa Infinity Pro, a waterproof-breathable membrane and exterior fabric without any chemical additives. This jacket boasts that tech too, along with the second-to-none performance pedigree of every Odin-emblazoned release.
A simple zip-up fleece in appearance, the Mono Air Houdi uses a new fabric from Polartec called Power Air Light to keep microfibers from shedding during wear and washing. The little pockets that trap them in place also trap warm air, providing real warmth in addition to the feel-good kind you get knowing that wearing it is helping mitigate a severe environmental problem.
Dedicated cooks want dual burners, even while camping. That's the promise of the Gemini, though it separates itself from other high-output stoves with its uniquely compact form. The setup swaps the typical briefcase design for collapsible legs that also serve as cooking platforms.
Mammut, the Swiss company that pioneered climbing rope innovation, is adding a layer of protection to the critical safety gear. It comes in the form of a sheath made of yarn leftovers from rope production, and it aims to reduce waste and environmental harm. As a bonus, the recycled sheath looks pretty damn cool.
Moisture-wicking is a key component in all active apparel. NexTex's new TurboDry fabric tech aims to make it better by mimicking tree roots' moisture management systems. TurboDry doesn't use chemical coatings to do it either and can function with recycled and natural fibers, the use of which is now prevalent in outdoor apparel.
Sawyer brings its wilderness-tested filtration to the tap in a compact cylinder that removes nasty things like bacteria, protozoa, cysts and microplastics from water. It'll be perfect for overseas travel, once we're all doing that again.
Scarpa's rugged footwear is typically known for standing up to all imaginable abuse, but it built the Mojito Bio specifically to break down. The entire shoe is biodegradable with a bamboo-based upper and laces, a sugarcane-derived midsole and a natural rubber outsole. The box it comes in is made of recycled cardboard, too.
When the pandemic forced United By Blue to shutter its cafe-equipped stores, the brand pivoted to turn them into grocery distribution centers. Leveraging its relationships with local farms, co-ops and restaurant suppliers, it created a new business model that worked for both it and the surrounding community. A health insurance company even got on board to get the system to work for high-risk individuals, bringing them PPE and home goods in addition to food.
This nearly matches the lowest price we've seen on Apple's premium AirPods. Competition is now fierce in this headphone category, but the quick pairing and native integration with Apple devices still makes the AirPods Pro tough to beat.
The V10 used to be Dyson's top-tier stick vacuum, but it was eventually replaced by the slightly more powerful (and much more expensive) V11. This makes the V10 a great value, as it's usually $150 less than the V11. Thanks to this sale, it's even a better value than the V11 right now.
Sony's latest and greatest, the WH-1000XM4 features Active Noise Cancelling, an unreal 30 hours of battery life, touch sensor buttons, and wearing detection that pauses playback when they are removed. This is one of the best prices we've seen on this set of headphones.
These cloth masks are more than meets the eye. United By Blue has made them with deadstock fabrics and included a filter slot that fits the brand's Activated Carbon Filters. Plus, for each pack purchased, one will be donated to a Philadelphia resident who is experiencing homelessness.
If you've been watching The Crown or have been following style moodboards lately, you've surely seen Barbour. The classic hunting brand makes some of the finest harsh-weather garments, bred to excel in the rain soaked British islands. A quilted jacket is an essential layering piece, whether topping off a sweater or under a waxed field jacket.
If you're looking to get a smoker but don't have the space for a full-sized grill and don't want to fuss with gas or wood, this electric smoker is an excellent option. With a removable wood chip tray, built-in thermostat and 1,800 watt heating element for even, consistent smoking, it has everything you need to get going.
If sleep has been tough to come by, whether pandemic anxiety-related or otherwise, a noise machine is an excellent way to put your mind and body at ease. Keep one in your bedroom for peaceful nights or in the office for a calming presence throughout the day.
Is anything left to be said about the Eames chair? This is one of the most iconic pieces of furniture to come out of the 20th century and is a must-have for any furniture aficionados (if you can afford it).
If all the pandemic hand-washing is doing leaving you with dry, cracking skin, opt for a moisturizing hand soap like this one from Tom's of Maine. This natural prebiotic formula not only cleans but supports healthy, balanced skin.
Not only is this one of the most versatile packs around, it eschews some of the "ugly" features on a standard outdoor pack for a look that is actually super stylish. We welcome an outdoor pack that values both style and function.
Everlane does basics extremely well — it's kind of Everlane's thing. The brand's 18-wale corduroy fabric shirt is a great option for the winter months and at half off you truly cannot beat it. READ OUR GUIDE TO CORDUROY SHIRTS
This chronograph re-issue of Timex's original military-style watch has an aluminum 40mm case that provides strength without the weight. If you're looking for a daily knock around with chronograph features, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better deal.
Whether you want to move some of your most frequently used herbs indoors or don't have space outside for a garden, the AeroGarden Harvest is a perfect solution, with clearance for up to a foot of growth and room for 6 plants that grow five times faster than soil.
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io