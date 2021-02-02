Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Fitness Apps of 2021
2
Everything You Missed at CES 2021
3
Tips to Help You Be More Productive in 2021
4
Who Owns Your Favorite Watch Brand?
5
6 Weird Knives That Are New for 2021

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

5 New Winter Sports Products with Outside-of-the-Box Designs

A folding ski, a talking beacon and other highlights from Europe's biggest sporting goods trade show.

ispo
Courtesy ISPO

Last week, we shared the most innovative outdoor products coming out of Winter OR (Outdoor Retailer), America's biggest trade show for the Mother Nature-loving set. This week we jump across the pond to ISPO, which is essentially the European version. ISPO stands for Internationale Fachmesse für Sportartikel und Sportmode, if you're curious.

Related Stories
The First Batch of New Outdoor Gear for 2021
Experts Call This the Most Innovative Outdoor Gear

ISPO's judges just anointed a bunch of new and upcoming snow sports, outdoor, fitness and urban products as Gold Winners, more than 40 in total. But even amongst that noteworthy group, a select few really stand out for creative thinking, the kind of stuff that could make your next trip to the mountains more epic than ever before. We culled the honorees and curated these five to throw on your own personal shortlist.

Elan Voyager

ispo
Courtesy ISPO

Whether you are driving or flying, one of skiing’s biggest headaches is lugging a giant bag around. Imagine how much easier things would be if your skis were literally half the size. That’s the thinking behind the new Elan Voyager, the first-ever foldable all-mountain ski. Double it over to pack efficiently alongside its binding and poles in the travel-size transport bag. When you get to the slopes, unfold and get out there: a four-axis system joins the ski at the middle, enabling it to perform, Elan claims, just as precisely and playfully as a traditional ski.

The whole setup launches this month for about $1,800.

LEARN MORE

Ortovox Diract Voice

a blue avalanche beacon
Courtesy ISPO

Avalanche transceivers, or beacons, are crucial safety tools for navigating backcountry terrain in the winter. If a group member gets buried in an avalanche, beacons allow others to locate them as quickly as possible. The way they do that is remarkably straightforward, typically with loud beeps and an arrow or numbers on a small screen. Ortovox's Diract Voice adds verbal instructions — as one searches, the beacon guides the process with commands like "keep left," "keep right" and "go down to the snow surface." The commands are in line with avalanche rescue training techniques but having a little machine remind you what to do when has the potential to make searches easier and save lives. Here's hoping it comes with settings for different accents.

The beacon comes out in September for $380. A voiceless version will also be available for $320.

LEARN MORE


Out of Electra Goggles

a pair of snow goggles with a green lens
Courtesy ISPO

Out of's Electra goggles make a case for never swapping your lenses on the mountain, regardless of light conditions. They do it with a solar-sensitive chip embedded in the forehead that senses whether it's sunny or overcast and adjusts the lens tint accordingly. Only one other goggle has this capability, POC's Cornea Solar Switch. Hopefully, a little competition will push the tech into more frames and lenses — and maybe bring the price down.

The Electra clocks in at €429, or roughly $516 as of this writing.

LEARN MORE

Advenate MyONE

ispo
Courtesy ISPO

People come in all sorts of shapes and sizes, and a lot of us don’t fit the arbitrary measurements. Addressing that problem in the winter sports space is Advenate. Not unlike getting a custom suit from a brand like Indochino, this online product configurator lets you choose your winter kit’s pockets, length, equipment, color and cut. It’s then made to measure using high-performance Schoeller fabrics, and your one-of-a-kind apparel arrives in a couple of weeks.

The service launches in October, with the jacket costing around $700 and the pants going for a bit under $600.

LEARN MORE

Salewa Ortles Couloir Boot

a black mountaineering boot
Courtesy ISPO

Mountaineering boots are hefty. They have to be, to provide the support, warmth and grip needed for venturing above 20,000 feet. Salewa is moving the baseline with the Ortles Couloir, though. The boot weighs 725 grams (roughly 26 ounces), while others start in the 800s. To de-bulk, Salewa uses a 30 percent lighter outsole and a pivoting carbon fiber exoskeleton that gives the fabric upper support while remaining as minimal as possible. The design is strikingly sleek and not a little futuristic — we wouldn't be surprised to see Timothée Chalamet rocking a pair in the upcoming Dune movie.

Coming in September 2021, the boot will go for $1,000.

LEARN MORE

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

Hydro Flask 22L Soft Cooler Pack
Hydro Flask 22L Soft Cooler Pack
$150 $200

$50 OFF (25%)

Cooler season is going to be upon us before we know it, so snag one while its cheap. This pack from Hydro Flask has fully welded seams making it leakproof and can keep cold for 48 hours thanks to its advanced soft insulation.

READ ABOUT THE BEST CAMPING GEAR OF 2020

Dyson Lightcycle Floor Task Light
Dyson Lightcycle Floor Task Light
Dyson dyson.com
$700 $900

$200 OFF (22%)

This smart task lamp is designed to simulate natural daylight to ease the strain on your eyes. It also auto adjusts to natural light that already exists in your space and dims as the day goes on to help keep your body in its normal rhythm. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST LAMPS OF 2020

Apple AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro
$200 $250

$50 OFF (20%)

This nearly matches the lowest price we've seen on Apple's premium AirPods. Competition is now fierce in this headphone category, but the quick pairing and native integration with Apple devices still makes the AirPods Pro tough to beat.

READ OUR REVIEW OF AIRPODS PRO

Patagonia Nano Puff Insulated Hoodie
Patagonia Nano Puff Insulated Hoodie
Patagonia skimresources.com
$149 $249

$100 OFF (40%)

Patagonia is known for excellence and it shows with the Nano Puff. Synthetic insulation keeps you warm even when wet and ripstop fabric prevents tears and abrasions. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SYNTHETIC DOWN OF 2021

Whiskey Peaks American Mountains - Set of 4
Whiskey Peaks American Mountains - Set of 4
Whiskey Peaks huckberry.com
$48 $65

$17 OFF (26%)

These sell out just about every time Huckberry puts them back up on the site, so it is super rare to get them on sale. Featuring Half Dome, Denali, Mt. Rainer, and Mt. Whitney, these are a great gift or addition to your own glass collection. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST WHISKEYS OF 2020

Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones
Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones
Sony amazon.com
$278 $348

$70 OFF (20%)

Sony's latest and greatest, the WH-1000XM4 features Active Noise Cancelling, an unreal 30 hours of battery life, touch sensor buttons, and wearing detection that pauses playback when they are removed. This is one of the best prices we've seen on this set of headphones. 

READ OUR SONY HEADPHONES GUIDE

Nike Killshot 2 Leather
Nike Killshot 2 Leather
Nike skimresources.com
$62 $90

$28 OFF (31%)

Originally a tennis shoe in the 80s, the Killshot 2 has become one of Nike's most coveted kicks. After years of only being available through J.Crew, they are now available in multiple colorways directly from Nike. They sell out almost every time they go on sale, so act fast to get yourself a pair. 

READ ABOUT OUR FAVORITE STYLE DEALS RIGHT NOW

Rambler Lowball Vacuum Tumbler - 10 fl. oz.
Rambler Lowball Vacuum Tumbler - 10 fl. oz.
YETI skimresources.com
$15 $20

$5 OFF (25%)

Double-walled vacuum-insulation and simplicity make this one of the best mugs around, hands down. It's also rarely on sale.

READ OUR TRAVEL MUG GUIDE

Courant CATCH:2
Courant CATCH:2
skimresources.com
$105 $150

$45 OFF (30%)

This handsome leather wireless charger charges two devices without any dead zones thanks to Courant's 5-coil array. This is excellent for a living room, office, or any shared space where more than one device needs to be charged at a time. 

READ ABOUT THE MISTAKES YOU'RE MAKING WHEN CHARGING

All-Clad HA1 Nonstick Skillets Set
All-Clad HA1 Nonstick Skillets Set
All-Clad skimresources.com
$60 $120

$60 OFF (50%)

These two nonstick pans will round out any kitchen setup. The modern rounded design looks excellent and stay-cool handles keep you from accidentally torching yourself. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST KITCHEN KNIVES OF 2021

Patagonia Long-Sleeved Fjord Flannel Shirt
Patagonia Long-Sleeved Fjord Flannel Shirt
$44 $89

$45 OFF (51%)

This heavyweight flannel is made from 100 percent organic cotton, so you can be sure that you're not only getting a high-quality flannel from the legends at Patagonia, but you're also shopping responsibly. 

READ ABOUT THE STYLE RELEASES WE LOVE THIS WEEK

Samsung 32-inch The Frame QLED HDR Smart TV
Samsung 32-inch The Frame QLED HDR Smart TV
$550 $600

$50 OFF (8%)

Is it art? Is it a tv? It is both. The Frame TV from Samsung doubles as wall art when it is off, removing the television eye sore from your home's aesthetic. Ultra thin, these TVs blend in with other furniture and decor while still providing everything you'd want from a QLED Smart TV. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SUPER BOWL TV DEALS

Patagonia Black Hole Duffel - 55L
Patagonia Black Hole Duffel - 55L
Patagonia skimresources.com
$97 $139

$42 OFF (30%)

Patagonia's Black Hole Duffel is one of the best packs around, so whenever it is on sale, we jump at the chance to snag one. The 55 liter iteration is a versatile size ready for a weekend away or an extended trip.

READ ABOUT OUR FAVORITE BAGS OF 2020

TurboTax Desktop Premier 2020 Fed + E-File & State
TurboTax Desktop Premier 2020 Fed + E-File & State
TurboTax skimresources.com
$70 $90

$20 OFF (22%)

Tax season is upon us. You've probably been eyeballing your W-2s or 1099s in the past few weeks, cringing at the idea of diving in. TurboTax can make that a little bit easier for you, ensuring that you get as much back as possible. 

READ ABOUT HOW TO CHOOSE A TAX SOFTWARE

PhoneSoap 3 UV Sanitizer
PhoneSoap 3 UV Sanitizer
skimresources.com
$60 $80

$20 OFF W/ PURCHASE OF TWO (25%)

To get the deal you have to buy two, but, in this case, doubling up is ideal. Not only does it sanitize your phone without liquid or heat, but it charges your phone while it is doing it. This makes it perfect for your bedside, home desk, or kitchen counter. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST WFH PRODUCTS OF 2020

Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit
Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit
Nike linksynergy.com
$159.95
$96 $160

$64 OFF (40%)

The Nike React boasts a proprietary foam that delivers a high level of cushioning and energy return. Save over $60 on an essential piece of for your New Year's fitness resolutions.

READ ABOUT RUNNING GEAR ACTUALLY WORTH BUYING

J.Crew Micro Fleece Half-zip Pullover
J.Crew Micro Fleece Half-zip Pullover
J.Crew skimresources.com
$50 $138

$88 OFF W/ CODE SHOPSALE (64%)

Micro fleece is lightweight and versatile, making this pullover an excellent piece to layer with deep into winter, top off your fit when it is warming back up, or even throw on for days working at home. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SWEATPANTS TO BUY RIGHT NOW

W&P Porter Mug
W&P Porter Mug
Porter skimresources.com
$20 $25

$5 OFF (20%)

W&P Design makes stylish alternatives to single-use plastics, including this handsome travel mug. Crafted from durable ceramic and wrapped with silicone, this mug stays cool to the touch and is more durable than a standard ceramic mug. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST TRAVEL MUGS

Sony X800H 43-inch Class HDR 4K UHD Smart LED TV
Sony X800H 43-inch Class HDR 4K UHD Smart LED TV
Sony skimresources.com
$448 $598

$150 OFF (33%)

With 4K UHD, you get four times the display power of a 1080p TV. Built in Wi-Fi and Ethernet connectivity allow access to the Google Play store via the TV's Android TV operating system. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST TV DEALS FOR SUPER BOWL SUNDAY 

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, Certified Refurbished
Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, Certified Refurbished
Bose skimresources.com
$280 $380

$100 OFF (26%)

These Bose headphones are some of Gear Patrol's favorite noise-cancelling headphones of the past year, owing to excellent design and top notch sound quality. One of our favorite features is the ability to choose from 11 different noise-cancellation settings. 

READ ABOUT THE BOSE 700 VS SONY WH-1000XM4

Masterbuilt Analog Electric Smoker
Masterbuilt Analog Electric Smoker
Masterbuilt skimresources.com
$97 $150

$53 OFF (35%)

If you're looking to get a smoker but don't have the space for a full-sized grill and don't want to fuss with gas or wood, this electric smoker is an excellent option. With a removable wood chip tray, built-in thermostat and 1,800 watt heating element for even, consistent smoking, it has everything you need to get going. 

READ OUR BEST GRILLS FOR ANY BUDGET

Yamaha SR-C20A Compact Sound Bar with Built-in Subwoofer and Bluetooth
Yamaha SR-C20A Compact Sound Bar with Built-in Subwoofer and Bluetooth
$150 $180

$30 OFF (17%)

The complete package, this sound bar connects via Bluetooth, has its own subwoofer and passive radiators, is wall-mountable, and can connect via HDMI, optical or AUX connections. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST AUDIO PRODUCTS FROM 2020 

UA Sportsmask
UA Sportsmask
$20 $30

$10 OFF W/ PURCHASE OF 2 MASKS (33%)

If you are working out a lot, you're going to need more than one mask. Under Armour has created one of the best sports-specific masks and right now if you buy two you get a great deal. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST MASKS FOR RUNNING

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Top Stories
Toyota May Give the Land Cruiser a Big Surprise
The 20 Best Hoodies for Men
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The 6 Best Coffee Makers of 2021
Airstream's New Trailer Packs a Genius Killer App
A Portable Coffee Grinder for Apartments and Parks
The Best Gifts for Every Woman in Your Life
The Best Men's Gifts for Every Budget
The Best Watches Under $100
Which Method of Shaving Is Right for You?
The Porsche Taycan 4S Hits the Sweet Spot