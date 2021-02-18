Today's Top Stories
Take a Sneak Peek at the Best Upcoming Gear of Winter 2022

There's plenty more winter to come, and new reasons to look forward to the next one too.

By Tanner Bowden
man wearing jones outerwear holding onto ski poles atop mountain with a cloudy sky in the backround
Courtesy

Given the length of this list, we'll keep the pleasantries short. But let's be clear that the 20 pieces of winter 2021/2022 gear we're lifting the curtain on here represent a fraction of what's coming. Outdoor gear makers have a lot more in store for whatever sort of cold next year's season brings, and this is the highlight reel.

To preview the preview, we're talking everything from ski gear that goes from the lift to the backcountry without missing a turn to running duds that will make it not just easy to head out for a jog in the cold, but enjoyable too. A lot inhabits the space in between: new down garments, gloves, hiking boots, helmets, goggles and so much more. Without further ado...

La Sportiva Vanguard Ski Boot

la sportiva vanguard ski boot
Courtesy

The blurring of the lines between downhill and backcountry boots is getting more obscure, and that's a good thing. The Vanguard makes no compromises: it has an aggressive 130 flex but is touring-ready, primarily due to a "double-flex" tongue. It also has a unique "scissor opening" that's purportedly very easy to get in and out of, and it's made of castor oil-based plastic, which is more eco-friendly than petroleum-based stuff.

Release Date: Fall 2021

Price: $899

Tecnica Magma Mid GTX

tecnica magma mid gtx
Courtesy

Tecnica's hike-run hybrid, the Magma, only recently arrived, and the brand is already showing its confidence by hyping a taller version of the shoe. Along with additional support comes the Magma's unique features: a lightweight, wraparound outsole inspired by mountain bike tires, a heat-moldable fit and Gore-Tex waterproofing.

Release Date: September 2021

Price: $210

Picture Folder Xpore Jacket

brand picture folder xpore jacket
Courtesy

If we told you that 53 percent of the fabric that makes up Picture's forthcoming three-layer shell is sugarcane waste, would you believe us? It really doesn't matter, because the Folder's Xpore membrane has a 25k/20k waterproof-breathability rating, which is about as good as a jacket can get (the membrane is also solvent- and PFC-free). So whether you care about sustainability or not, this is one of the most functional jackets coming next winter.

Release Date: Fall 2021

Price: $550

Dynafit Radical Pro Boot

dynafit radical pro boot
Courtesy

In aiming to please a broad crowd, the Radical Pro goes for the pickiest members. Namely, skiers who rarely ride chairlifts and care about every gram on their feet. This boot weighs 1380 grams (just over three pounds) but still comes with a stiff 120 flex and is compatible with most bindings thanks to its toe welt. It also features Dynafit's Hoji lock system, which loosens the entire boot and puts it into walk mode with the flip of a single lever.

Release Date: limited release February 2021, wide release Fall 2021

Price: $800

Sweet Protection Grimnir 2Vi MIPS

sweet protection grimnir 2vi mips
Courtesy

The core upgrade to one of Sweet Protection's flagship helmets is 2Vi, a safety tech platform that makes the helmet more protective and lighter at the same time. A big part of that is a neatly integrated MIPS lining, which guards against multi-directional impacts. Another is its carbon fiber shell with penetration-proof vents, and yet another is a shock-absorbing shell.

Release Date: Fall 2021

Price: $400

Rover IC 25

rover ic 25
Courtesy

Rover's off-road-capable cooler is like a mobile pantry, but not every outing needs that much storage space. That's why it's exciting to see the company roll out a smaller hard-sided icebox that you can carry over your shoulder. Like its predecessor, it still keeps its cool for days on end and has attachment points for accessories like a cutting board or bottle opener.

Release Date: Fall 2021

Price: $199

Salewa Ortles Couloir Boot

salewa ortles couloir boot
Courtesy

Mountaineering boots have to be hefty, but Salewa slimmed down the Ortles Couloir as much as it could. The boot weighs 725 grams (about 26 ounces), thanks to a 30 percent lighter outsole and a pivoting carbon fiber exoskeleton. If you think this alpine boot's design is impressive, you aren't alone — it just won a prestigious ISPO Gold Award.

Release Date: September 2021

Price: $1,000

Rab Generator Alpine Jacket

rab generator alpine jacket
Courtesy

Rab's puffed-up insulator has two cool things going for it. One is a hearty helping of PrimaLoft Gold Insulation with Cross Core, which is one of those technologies first made for NASA that's made its way into outdoor gear. The other is its Pertex Diamond Fuse shell fabric, the threads of which are diamond-shaped (versus round), so they fit closely together to make a material that's more durable and more water-resistant.

Release Date: Fall 2021

Price: $200

Jones Outerwear

rab generator alpine jacket
Courtesy

The snowboard brand founded by legendary big-mountain rider Jeremy Jones is expanding into clothing. The Jones outerwear line will consist of three categories: Shralpinist for those who climb peaks as well as slide down them, Uphill for backcountry touring, and Mountain Surf for more general, everyday riding. Sky-high waterproof and breathability ratings and sustainable materials abound.

Release Date: Fall 2021

Black Diamond Mission Wool Denim Pants

black diamond mission wool denim pants
Courtesy

To give denim an extra edge in the cold, Black Diamond is blending it with wool. Its new fabric is 16 percent wool, to be exact, and has enough stretch for rock climbing, so chances are these jeans will be perfect for cruising around town on a bike and scoping out the apres scene too.

Release Date: Fall 2021

Price: $150

Atomic Maverick

atomic maverick
Courtesy

To make a new all-mountain ski, Atomic focused on what would work best in the various ranges of North America. It worked with ski instructors, athletes and its ambassadors to crowdsource feedback but also tapped skiers who might only get to the mountain a handful of days in a year. The goal is a lofty one — to make one ski that works for all skiers in all conditions — but the Maverick's balancing of stability and flex, camber and rocker, and float and grip portends success.

Release Date: Fall 2021

Price: $600+

Dalbello Quantum Free Asolo Factory 130

dalbello quantum free asolo factory 130
Courtesy

Dalbello turned heads at the start of this season by introducing its first-ever touring boot, the Quantum. The boot doesn't appear to be at any risk of experiencing a sophomore slump either, thanks to updates like a buckle power strap on the 130 model, which increases power and control on the downhill side of a tour.

Release Date: Fall 2021

Price: $950

Nordica Speedmachine 3

nordica speedmachine 3
Courtesy

Despite all the emphasis on boots for walking uphill, companies are still working on those just meant to go down. Like Nordica, which is updating its Speedmachine to max out comfort and performance, two traits that are often mutually exclusive when it comes to ski boots. The Speedmachine 3 comes with a new liner and a shell that includes a unique honeycomb plastic insert that provides rigidity without getting heavy. Thanks to these design elements, the new boot recently took home a prestigious gear design award.

Release Date: limited quantities now, wide release Fall 2021

Price: $700-$850

Volkl M6 Mantra

volkl m6 mantra
Courtesy

The all-mountain Mantra has been a mainstay in Volkl's line and on ski racks outside the lodge since 2005. Periodic updates have been incremental, but the forthcoming M6 introduces more extensive changes, like tips inlaid with directional strands of carbon fiber and metal layers that vary depending on ski length. The M6 also has a 3D Radius Sidecut, with tighter radii at the center of the ski and longer radii at the tip and tail. Translation: the Mantra is happy to make both short, tight turns and long, arcing ones, depending on your mood.

Release Date: Fall 2021

Price: $825

Fjällräven Tree-Kånken

fjällräven tree kånken
Courtesy

The Kånken is more common in cities than in nature, but Fjällräven's new one has implications for the latter. Its fabric is called Pine Weave, and it's made from wood cellulose that the company is sourcing from locally controlled cultivated stands (so, not from wild forests). By making fabric this way, Fjällräven hopes to create a framework of transparency and sustainability in forestry.

Release Date: Fall 2021

Price: $115

Danner Trail 2650 Campo GTX

danner trail 2650 campo gtx
Courtesy

Danner continues to iterate on its successful Trail 2650 hiking shoe, which manages to inject contemporary style into a trail-capable form. Danner made the original Campo (out now) for warm weather hiking, and next fall, it's adding a key feature: waterproofing. The Campo GTX features Gore-Tex's Invisible Fit membrane, which protects against the wet while maintaining a high degree of breathability.

Release Date: Fall 2021

Price: $190

Airblaster Sasquatch Suit

airblaster sasquatch suit
Courtesy

Onesies may be retro, but the materials they're made of don't have to be. As proof, behold Airblaster's forthcoming Sasquatch Suit, a one-piece outerwear kit made with two-layer Schoeller nylon ripstop that's reinforced in high-wear areas and bolstered by a highly breathable waterproof membrane. It includes armpit and leg vents, lots of pockets and tactically placed zippers for efficient bathroom breaks.

Release Date: Fall 2021

Price: $650

The North Face Flight Vectiv Guard Futurelight

the north face flight vectiv guard futurelight
Courtesy

The North Face only just revealed Vectiv, its new footwear tech platform that consists of a 3D plate, rockered sole and grippy tread — read our full Vectiv review here — and it's already signaling that more good things are on the way. Like the Flight Vectiv Guard Futurelight, a winter trail running shoe as impressive as its name is wordy. Equipped with a carbon fiber plate, five-millimeter lugs and a built-in gaiter, this shoe is for committed runners hell-bent on logging miles no matter the conditions.

Release Date: Fall 2021

Price: $250

The North Face Steep IL Solo Pro Futurelight Glove

the north face steep il solo pro futurelight glove
Courtesy

Another highlight from The North Face's sweeping 21/22 line is a revamped collection of gloves and mittens. The brand worked hand-in-mitt with its athlete team to design and test new models capable of keeping warm and taking a beating. One standout is the IL Solo Pro, which is versatile enough for both backcountry and resort days with its goat and sheep leather shell and double-layer insulation. Empty, the glove's shape is slightly curved, just like your hand at rest, which notches up the comfort factor in a subtle yet welcome way.

Release Date: Fall 2021

Price: $130

Patagonia UltraAlpine Down Crew

patagonia ultraalpine down crew
Courtesy

Patagonia's upcoming Downlab collection marries high-warmth down with minimal designs to create ultralight pieces for layering in cold conditions. An excellent example of what that looks like is the UltraAlpine Down Crew, which, due to its zipper-free design, 800-fill goose down and 7-denier recycled shell, is the lightest insulating layer in the company's collection at 6.1 ounces.

Release Date: Fall 2021

Price: $199

