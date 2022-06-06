There are many ways to brew coffee while you're camping — everything from the French press to single-use pouches are available for getting your caffeine fix out in the wild. There are two issues with most options on the market, however: they're either bulky and cumbersome, or wasteful. Single-use pouches of instant coffee may cut weight and hassle during your backpacking trip, but they're not doing anything for the environment. Indeed, the very paradox of enjoying nature and simultaneously contributing to its destruction is encapsulated in the traditional coffee pouch.

So if you're environmentally conscious and also enjoy a hot cup of coffee outdoors, consider checking out Hikers Brew: a brand based on multi-use, compostable coffee pouches that promote sustainability in the outdoors.

Founded in 2016, the brand offers both whole bean and ground bags of coffee, as well as multi-use pouches in a variety of flavors that include Hazelnut, S'mores, Vanilla and Caramel. The pouches aren't instant coffee — rather, they're convenient packages of high-quality ground beans, to be used in a variety of brewing methods. The pouches are ideal for campers and backpackers who want to cut weight, as well as maximize usage.

Each 36-gram pouch yields four six-ounce cups of organic, fair trade medium-grind coffee which can be used in a variety of brewing methods, including pour-over, French press, aero press or percolate, among others. The pouches themselves are made with compostable Kraft material and an inside film, both of which are ASTM D6400 Certified. When you're done with your pouch, you can add it to your at-home compost pile, or compost it with your local trash service, if they offer compost pick-up options.

Keeping with its sustainable ideals, Hiker's Brew also offers carbon-neutral shipping, and for every order placed, plants one tree in its partnership with the non-profit organization One Tree Planted. If you're looking for an environmentally-conscious way to brew your coffee on your next camping trip, Hikers Brew may be it.

