Ever notice how in just about every James Bond flick, Q introduces a funky new gadget early on in the film, only for it to be exactly what good old 007 needs when he finds himself in a pinch later? (My favorites include the wrist dart gun in Moonraker and Dentonite, the explosive toothpaste in Licence to Kill.)

The beauty of such items is that they occupy minimal space while doing essential things very well. And while you may not have a license to kill or a vintage Aston Martin with an ejector seat, you may find that the new Huckberry x Leatherman Skeletool KBx — a handy, affordable pocket knife available now — is sure to get you out of a jam sooner or later.

What makes this particular Leatherman special? First off, it's super-low-profile: it weighs just 1.3 ounces, and is just 3.45 inches long when folded up to hide in your pocket. When called upon, however, the 6061-T6 hard-anodized aluminum handle releases a not-inconsiderable 2.6-inch blade. Made of 420HC stainless steel, it's tough, holds its edge well, and is partially serrated for those times when you need to saw rather than cut.



Like a good Bond gadget, it's not without a clever touch, too. The pocket clip integrates a bottle opener, so when your mission is accomplished, you can celebrate by popping open a nice cold... Heineken? Sigh. That's one element of the Bond franchise we'll never quite buy.

Courtesy Huckberry x Leatherman Skeletool KBx huckberry.com $45.00 SHOP NOW

