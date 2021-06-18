You’ve Never Seen Discounted Hiking Shoes Like These

Naglev is based in the Alps, where outdoor footwear was invented, and it created the Unico to function as a middle ground between a hiking boot and a trail running sneaker. It calls to mind approach shoes (sturdy, low-cut hiking shoes typically used by rock climbers who face long treks through technical terrain on the way to a climb), but it’s built much differently. The upper is made of one single piece of Kevlar fabric — yes, the same stuff used to make body armor — and its inside is lined with a sock-like wool liner. This construction creates a remarkably durable shoe that’s unexpectedly comfortable, and entirely unique.
This infrequent deal is part of Huckberry's non-Amazon Prime Day savings event, which takes place from June 18-22. So you've only got a few days to take advantage of these savings.
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io