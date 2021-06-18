Today's Top Stories
You’ve Never Seen Discounted Hiking Shoes Like These

Naglev’s Unico Hiker is a hiking shoe made by hand with an unlikely combination of Kevlar and wool.

By Tanner Bowden
unico hiker gear patrol lead full
Huckberry

Amazon Prime Day is happening June 21-22. Bookmark our Best Prime Day Deals page and check back often for the latest savings.

A pair of handmade hiking boots can cost as much as $750, but right now there’s a pair made by a small Italian brand called Naglev available for $184 at Huckberry, which is 20 percent off its regular price of $230. Before you discount that as small change, know that the shoe, called the Unico Hiker, is unlike any other hiking shoe available (it’s also on our list of the best hiking boots available).

Naglev is based in the Alps, where outdoor footwear was invented, and it created the Unico to function as a middle ground between a hiking boot and a trail running sneaker. It calls to mind approach shoes (sturdy, low-cut hiking shoes typically used by rock climbers who face long treks through technical terrain on the way to a climb), but it’s built much differently. The upper is made of one single piece of Kevlar fabric — yes, the same stuff used to make body armor — and its inside is lined with a sock-like wool liner. This construction creates a remarkably durable shoe that’s unexpectedly comfortable, and entirely unique.

This infrequent deal is part of Huckberry's non-Amazon Prime Day savings event, which takes place from June 18-22. So you've only got a few days to take advantage of these savings.

SAVE NOW: $230 $184

Huckberry Prime Day Deals

Relwen Windbreak Blazer
Relwen Windbreak Blazer
Huckberry
SAVE NOW

$348 $278 (20% OFF)

Relwen's military-inspired garments are built do last and do their job exceptionally well. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST RAIN JACKETS

FLIKR Fire Personal Concrete Fireplace
FLIKR Fire Personal Concrete Fireplace
Huckberry
SAVE NOW

$95 $76 (20% OFF)

A personal fireplace is a perfect way to set the mood without actually lighting a fire. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME RELEASES

Astorflex Patnoflex
Astorflex Patnoflex
Huckberry
SAVE NOW

$185 $167 (10% OFF)

These loafers from Astorflex will do the trick, whether at the office or headed on vacation. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST LOAFERS

Onsen Bath Bundle
Onsen Bath Bundle
Huckberry
SAVE NOW

$156 $133 (15% OFF)

Don't skip on nice towels, you'll regret it in the end. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME RELEASES

Aden Alpine Camp Candle
Aden Alpine Camp Candle
Huckberry
SAVE NOW

$32 $16 (50% OFF)

This candle smells great and won't break the bank. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME RELEASES

Sunski Treeline Glacier Goggles - Exclusive
Sunski Treeline Glacier Goggles - Exclusive
Huckberry
SAVE NOW

$89 $62 (30% OFF)

Keep your eyes protected on any outdoor adventure with these mountaineering-style sunglasses.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SUNGLASSES

Armor-Lux Merino Hoodie - Exclusive
Armor-Lux Merino Hoodie - Exclusive
Huckberry
SAVE NOW

$225 $150 (33% OFF)

Merino is one of the most accessible luxe fabrics around — you should invest. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOODIES

Marine Layer Banks Pullover Hoodie
Marine Layer Banks Pullover Hoodie
Huckberry
SAVE NOW

$98 $75 (35% OFF)

Whether you're hopping off your surfboard or not, this will bring you all the throwback vibes. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOODIES

Reigning Champ Midweight Terry Slim Sweatpant
Reigning Champ Midweight Terry Slim Sweatpant
Huckberry
SAVE NOW

$120 $78 (35% OFF)

Just because we're wearing pants again doesn't mean we're giving up on sweats. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SWEATPANTS

Faherty Brand Slub Cotton Hoodie
Faherty Brand Slub Cotton Hoodie
Huckberry
SAVE NOW

$98 $64 (35% OFF)

Slub cotton is one of the most comfortable materials you can find. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOODIES

Taylor Stitch Reversible Able Vest
Taylor Stitch Reversible Able Vest
Huckberry
SAVE NOW

$168 $126 (30% OFF)

Two vests in one? Why wouldn't you want that. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST STYLE RELEASES

Bellroy Hide & Seek Premium - Exclusive
Bellroy Hide & Seek Premium - Exclusive
Huckberry
SAVE NOW

$129 $103 (20% OFF)

This wallet from Bellroy will protect your cards with RFID and develop a fine patina with age.  

READ ABOUT THE BEST WALLETS

Looft Charcoal Electric Lighter & Firestarter
Looft Charcoal Electric Lighter & Firestarter
Huckberry
SAVE NOW

$100 $85 (15% OFF)

The time for using matches has passed. You need a charcoal lighter. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST CHARCOAL GRILLS

Raen Optics Aren - Exclusive
Raen Optics Aren - Exclusive
Huckberry
SAVE NOW

$175 $158 (10% OFF)

Blending style and function and exceptional quality, Raen makes some of the best glasses around.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SUNGLASSES

Naglev Unico Hiker
Naglev Unico Hiker
Huckberry
SAVE NOW

$230 $184 (20% OFF)

These tough-as-nails hikers fit like a glove and will stand up to anything you can throw at them. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HIKING BOOTS

Proof Nomad Short - 9-inch
Proof Nomad Short - 9-inch
Huckberry
SAVE NOW

2 FOR $110

The ultimate adventure short from Proof will keep you cool no matter what adventure you encounter. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SHORTS

Flint and Tinder 365 Shorts - 7-inch
Flint and Tinder 365 Shorts - 7-inch
Huckberry
SAVE NOW

2 FOR $108

Your new favorite do-everything wear-everyday shorts. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SHORTS

