Satisfy and Norda Are Disrupting the Trail Running World With Their New Shoe

The Peace & Silence 001 Trail Shoe combines the two brands' laser focus on sustainable high performance.

By Hayley Helms
satisfy x norda running shoes
Courtesy

When ruminating on the concepts of peace and silence, you may imagine a meditation, a stillness, an absence of movement in the pursuit of tranquility. If you were studying Satisfy Running's theory on the concepts, however, you wouldn't be more wrong.

Today, the boutique running brand is announcing a brand-new collaboration trail running shoe with Norda: the Peace & Silence 001. Satisfy's theory of finding peace and silence isn't through stillness or simple tranquility: the brand believes "they are the result of a kind of primordial hyperawareness afforded to us by long journeys in the mountains or trails." Long journeys and finding peace through movement are two of the foundational principles that influence the brand's creative process.

The collaboration between the two brands was a natural one: both Paris-based Satisfy and Canadian-based Norda share a laser focus on creating sustainable, high-performance running technology.

It was a cross-cultural bridge that initiated our communication and brought about the collection.

"People who resonate or identify with Satisfy have a deep appreciation for running equipment", says founder and Creative Director, Brice Partouche. "They recognize the attention to detail we put into every element of our design process—unique fabrics and technology, sustainability, and silhouettes. As such, in the nascent period of Norda’s launch, we found that much of our community organically discovered the 001 on their own. In this sense, it truly was a cross-cultural bridge that initiated our line of communication and brought about the collaboration."

The Peace & Silence 001 is constructed with many of the same materials that differentiate Satisfy and Norda from larger brands in the running market. The upper is made with a bio-based version of Dyneema, the ultralight material prized for its breathability and functionality. Vibram tech is found throughout the shoe: the midsole is built from Vibram SLE, which maintains a cushioned feel without sacrificing responsiveness or weight. A Vibram Megagrip rubber outsole delivers strength and traction in both wet and dry environments, crucial to success when trail running through the seasons.

satisfy x norda
Satisfy’s peace logo adorns the heel tab of the Peace & Silence 01. 
Courtesy
satisfy x norda
Reflective details and dual branding help the shoe stand out. 
Courtesy

It isn't just construction and materials that separate this new shoe from competitors: the Peace & Silence 001's aesthetic is unique, as well. The trail runner will be available in a Jadeite colorway, with a gum sole and reflective details throughout. "Peace & Silence" can be found on the lace aglets, Satisfy branding can be found on the tongue, heel tab and insoles. Each pair of shoes will come with a recycled nylon buckle shoe bag that Satisfy says was "designed in our Paris atelier specifically for this drop," says Partouche.

If you're a trail runner invested in quality, or you have an appreciation for outmatched quality, you'll want to pick up a pair of these limited-edition shoes when they drop on July 21, 2022. Guesses are, they'll sell out soon.

