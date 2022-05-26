Today's Top Stories
1
Alternatives to High-End Bourbon You Have Try
2
This Panerai Hits the Adventure Watch Sweet Spot
3
The Best Outdoor Furniture Brands to Shop Online
4
Backcountry Has All the Winter Gear You Need
5
Upgrade Your Sleep with This Sale from Casper

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Satisfy Your Trail Running Craving With This New Gear

The Alta Collection builds on Satisfy's commitment to quality and superior design.

By Hayley Helms
satisfy trail running
Achille Mauri

Running is a noble (if masochistic) pursuit, so why are you wearing anything but the best running gear? If the body is a temple, it deserves the finest threads and fibers.

Satisfy has built a reputation on quality and out-of-this-world comfort, and its newest collection is no different. The boutique running brand recently launched ALTA, its newest and most intense collection yet. Fiery reds and earth-toned neutrals, inspired by Italian stratovolcano Mt. Etna, breathe fire into the art of lacing up for a run.

Related Stories
The Best Wireless Earbuds for Running
The Best Running Shoes for Your Fastest Mile

Consisting of six key pieces that can be worn together or separately, Alta is Satisfy's next step into trail running, one of the fastest growing categories in the outdoors. Knowing that the needs of the athlete that steps off the paved path for the trail, Satisfy used premium fabrics and updated silhouettes to transform the trail running kit from a thing of boredom to one of beauty.

I spoke with Satisfy’s founder and creative director Brice Partouche to learn more about this collection and the brand at large.

satisfy alta collection
Achille Mauri
satisfy alta collection
Achille Mauri

GP: How did Mt. Etna serve as inspiration for Satisfy’s new collection?

BP: The color palette for the collection was inspired by the minerals, rock and earth in the volcanic terrain.

Graphically, the team took classic Satisfy motifs and reworked them to reference the landscape around the fabled volcano, reintroducing a Death Valley graphic to new terrain and creating a new “Sun” graphic to mark the occasion of the drop.

ALTA’s colors are dynamic and bold - is that a departure for Satisfy?

The palettes are heavily influenced by the stories Satisfy tells through drops. This particular story is more of evolution based on this story.

Satisfy worked with Italian runner Francesco Puppi on this collection — what was that partnership like?

Francesco was wonderful to work with, allowing us to explore a different side of Mt. Etna that many don’t see. Like all of Satisfy's stories, our goal is to showcase routes that runners can actually experience. It was a pleasure for us to explore and take in what Francesco can call his backyard.

satisfy alta collection
Achille Mauri

What differentiates the collection from others that Satisfy has released in the past?

This collection takes Satisfy's DNA as a brand but solidifies our presence in the trail running space. What we love about trail runs is that, for us, it’s not about breaking records or being the best — in stepping outside we get to explore and experience something new.

Satisfy is known for premium fabrics and construction, as well as fit. How has the emphasis on quality shaped Satisfy as a brand?

By taking what other brands consider "selling points" or something, like quick-dry and moisture wicking, as a given, it's allowed us to explore a more romantic approach to performance. We’re constantly exploring and developing new silhouettes and fabric technologies to help remove distraction when people are focused on their physical activity - be it running, or whatever they might be doing outdoors.

Satisfy's new Alta Collection is available now.

Satisfy
Satisfy Space‑O Singlet
satisfyrunning.com
$127.00
SHOP NOW
Satisfy
Satisfy TechSilk 8
satisfyrunning.com
$201.00
SHOP NOW
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From News & Product Releases
The Best American Whiskeys, According to Experts
Shop Brady Brand's First Sale Ever
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Don't Miss Everlane’s Deep Discounts
The Electric Wagon of Your Dreams May Arrive Soon
Save Big on Modern Menswear at Taylor Stitch
Some of Dyson's Best Vacuums Are on Sale
Don't You Dare Buy the Gucci Oura Ring
The Best Rooftop Tents Are On Sale Now
Save 20% on All of Ooni's Outdoor Pizza Ovens
The Breitling Watch That Went to Space Is Back