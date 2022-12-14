Today's Top Stories
Save up to 20% on Some of Our Favorite Luxe Camping Coolers, Solar Panels and More

The more you spend the more you save during Dometic's 12 Days of Dometic sale.

By Will Porter
dometic
Dometic

When it comes to spending time outdoors, people generally fall into two camps: those who choose to keep things on the primitive side and those who consider glamping the only way to go. Well, reader, if you prefer an upscale camping experience, you're in luck. Right now you can save up to 20 percent on some of our favorite luxury camping gear at Dometic. The brand offers some impressive tech packed into its gear, including powered coolers, insulated drinkware, blankets, heat pads, overlanding refrigerators and more.

Dometic
Dometic CFX3 55IM
dometic dometic.com
$1,199.99
$959.99 (20% off)
SHOP NOW

In our opinion, an ice-making cooler epitomizes luxury camping. Here's what our editor who tested the cooler had to say: "I've used portable fridges before, and none come close to the CFX3 55IM. It's deceivingly small and features plenty of room inside for 2-3 days worth of food. Some will mourn the lack of a dedicated freezer compartment, but the single-zone cooler can get down to -7 degrees Fahrenheit, so if necessary, frozen stuff will stay that way."

Dometic
Dometic PLB40 Portable Battery
Dometic dometic.com
$849.99
$679.99 (20% off)
SHOP NOW
Dometic
Dometic GO Compact Camp Chair
dometic dometic.com
$149.99
$134.99 (10% off)
SHOP NOW

Don't need a cooler? You'll be pleased with any of Dometic's gear, whether you're glamping, tailgating and/or hosting for the holidays.

SAVE NOW

