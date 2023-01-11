CRKT's New Knife Is an EDC-Friendly Take on an Intense Design

Way back in 2019 (ah, the good ol' days...) CRKT released the Provoke: a novel, new take on the traditional folding knife. Inspired by Joe Caswell's Morphing Karambit, the original Provoke made waves thanks to its highly unique design: its distinctive "Kinematic"opening mechanism, which draws the blade up and out, allowing users to not only open it with one hand — but to do so while maintaining a full grip on the handle.

Fast-forward to January 2023: CRKT has just announced an EDC version of the Provoke, an eye-catching and equally unique take on the original blade design. The Provoke EDC is a more everyday-carry--friendly take on the forward-thinking model; it still features the Kinematic technology, just without the karambit design.



By implementing the Kinematic opening mechanism into a more mainstream blade design, CRKT has opened up the tech to a wider audience; if you were interested in the technology before but didn't want to spring for a karambit blade you may or may not use in every day life, now you're in luck.

The new Provoke EDC features a plain-edge blade, made with D2 steel and a lightweight, tough aircraft-grade 6061 aluminum handle. It weighs 3.6 ounces and measures just over seven inches overall, with a closed length of 4.66 inches. For knife enthusiasts looking for a 2023 refresh, CRKT's new Provoke EDC is available starting today.