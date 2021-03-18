9 Awesome New Pieces of Gear from Patagonia's Big Spring Drop
Everything you need to know about the outdoor brand's newest equipment.
Outdoor gear makers like Patagonia operate on a different calendar than the rest of us. Ours may not read "springtime" yet...but their calendars sure do.
They're observing the new season by launching all-new warm-weather collections — and in Patagonia's case, that means lightweight shells, merino tees, and daypacks and pants perfect for hiking.
If last year's shortages in bikes, camping gear, kayaks, and backcountry and nordic ski equipment taught us anything, it's to get this stuff while it's hot. In that spirit, here's Patagonia's latest and greatest gear, fresh out the oven.
Meet the evolution of Patagonia's most beloved technical fleece, the R1. The new version is softer and more breathable thanks to a new fabric. Learn more about the R1 Air here.
Patagonia's new wear-it-when-it-rains three-layer jacket is exceptionally packable and weighs just 8.3 ounces.
Merino wool isn't just for winter — on the contrary, it's adept at aiding body temperature regulation through its exceptional wicking properties. Patagonia has combined it with recycled polyester to make a lightweight tee that's perfect for any summer activity.
Patagonia's latest packs are made of 100 percent recycled materials and they're fully capable of long days on the trail. It comes in four sizes —14, 22, 28 and 36 liters — all of which have breathable back panels and shoulder straps.
With a fused waistband and newly adjusted fit, these boardshorts come with Patagonia's guarantee that they'll stay put, even in heavy surf.
New to its line of fishing waders, the Swiftcurrent converts from waist to chest height with the tug of its suspender straps. Other features include sock-like booties, a zippered chest pocket and four-layer waterproof fabric.
These sleek bottoms call to mind stretchy joggers, but Patagonia built them for the business of bagging peaks. The polyester-Spandex fabric is flexible, but a PFC-free DWR finish helps them repel lousy weather. The waist is adjustable for a fine-tuned fit, too.
With a looser fit and a longer list of features that includes an adjustable waist and cuffs, a gusseted crotch and articulated knees, the Point Peak is made for all types of trail trips.
By all accounts, face masks are going to be with us through spring and summer. Patagonia uses the same technical, breathable fabric as its Nano-Air jackets to make this one.
