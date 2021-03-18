Outdoor gear makers like Patagonia operate on a different calendar than the rest of us. Ours may not read "springtime" yet...but their calendars sure do.

They're observing the new season by launching all-new warm-weather collections — and in Patagonia's case, that means lightweight shells, merino tees, and daypacks and pants perfect for hiking.

If last year's shortages in bikes, camping gear, kayaks, and backcountry and nordic ski equipment taught us anything, it's to get this stuff while it's hot. In that spirit, here's Patagonia's latest and greatest gear, fresh out the oven.