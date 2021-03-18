Today's Top Stories
1
Episode One of the GP Podcast is Now Live
2
This Is the Running Shoe You’ve Been Waiting For
3
The Best Men's Clothing and Shoes on Sale Now
4
Today's Best Deals: Online Deals to Shop Right Now
5
Why These Four Watches Make Excellent Gifts

9 Awesome New Pieces of Gear from Patagonia's Big Spring Drop

Everything you need to know about the outdoor brand's newest equipment.

By Tanner Bowden
three people wearing patagonia clothing
Patagonia

Outdoor gear makers like Patagonia operate on a different calendar than the rest of us. Ours may not read "springtime" yet...but their calendars sure do.

They're observing the new season by launching all-new warm-weather collections — and in Patagonia's case, that means lightweight shells, merino tees, and daypacks and pants perfect for hiking.

If last year's shortages in bikes, camping gear, kayaks, and backcountry and nordic ski equipment taught us anything, it's to get this stuff while it's hot. In that spirit, here's Patagonia's latest and greatest gear, fresh out the oven.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
R1 Air Zip-Neck
Patagonia
Patagonia patagonia.com
$119.00
SHOP NOW

Meet the evolution of Patagonia's most beloved technical fleece, the R1. The new version is softer and more breathable thanks to a new fabric. Learn more about the R1 Air here.

Storm10 Jacket
Patagonia
Patagonia patagonia.com
$299.00
SHOP NOW

Patagonia's new wear-it-when-it-rains three-layer jacket is exceptionally packable and weighs just 8.3 ounces.

Capilene Cool Merino Shirt
Patagonia
Patagonia patagonia.com
$59.00
SHOP NOW

Merino wool isn't just for winter — on the contrary, it's adept at aiding body temperature regulation through its exceptional wicking properties. Patagonia has combined it with recycled polyester to make a lightweight tee that's perfect for any summer activity.

Altvia Pack
Patagonia
Patagonia patagonia.com
$139.00
SHOP NOW

Patagonia's latest packs are made of 100 percent recycled materials and they're fully capable of long days on the trail. It comes in four sizes —14, 22, 28 and 36 liters — all of which have breathable back panels and shoulder straps.

Stretch Planing Boardshorts - 19"
Patagonia
Patagonia patagonia.com
$79.00
SHOP NOW

With a fused waistband and newly adjusted fit, these boardshorts come with Patagonia's guarantee that they'll stay put, even in heavy surf.

Swiftcurrent Waders
Patagonia
Patagonia patagonia.com
$499.00
SHOP NOW

New to its line of fishing waders, the Swiftcurrent converts from waist to chest height with the tug of its suspender straps. Other features include sock-like booties, a zippered chest pocket and four-layer waterproof fabric.

Altvia Light Alpine Pants
Patagonia
Patagonia patagonia.com
$129.00
SHOP NOW

These sleek bottoms call to mind stretchy joggers, but Patagonia built them for the business of bagging peaks. The polyester-Spandex fabric is flexible, but a PFC-free DWR finish helps them repel lousy weather. The waist is adjustable for a fine-tuned fit, too.

Point Peak Trail Pants
Patagonia
Patagonia patagonia.com
$129.00
SHOP NOW

With a looser fit and a longer list of features that includes an adjustable waist and cuffs, a gusseted crotch and articulated knees, the Point Peak is made for all types of trail trips.

Nano-Air Face Mask
Patagonia
Patagonia patagonia.com
$15.00
SHOP NOW

By all accounts, face masks are going to be with us through spring and summer. Patagonia uses the same technical, breathable fabric as its Nano-Air jackets to make this one.

21 New Pieces of Outdoor Gear to Start Your Spring off Right
best outdoor gear march
Courtesy

A mini camping stove, a backpack for your dog, an app that'll keep you from getting lost and more.

LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From News & Product Releases
Aston Martin Has a Giant Change Coming to Its Cars
The V12 Isn't Dead Yet at Lamborghini
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The Lucid Air Will Pack Dolby Atmos Surround Sound
15 Products to Buy to Support the AAPI Community
Ford Made Sure Even Modded Broncos Will Be Safe
Here's Our Best Look Yet at BMW's Tesla Fighter
This Auction Site Will Pay You to Sell Your Car
The Wrangler Rubicon 392 Will Be Fun...and Costly
This New E-Bike Is Perfect for the City and Beyond
The Latest Celebrity Booze Is...a Spiked Seltzer