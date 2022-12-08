Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Holiday Deals You Can Shop Right Now
2
3 Vacheron Novelties You Will Not Want to Miss
3
All the Best Gifts on Sale Right Now
4
100 Products We Love for Less Than $100
5
Meet AETHER's Reimagined Space Hoodie

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

The 10 Best Sleeping Bags for Adults

The definitive buying guide to the best sleeping bags available based on testing, reviews and features, plus tips on how to buy the right bag for you.

By Hayley Helms and Tanner Bowden
best sleeping bags
Gear Patrol

If you were lucky enough to tune into the Discovery Channel’s Man vs. Wild during its heyday, you might’ve witnessed Bear Grylls, a former British Special Air Service operator and the show’s host, make TV magic by gutting a dead camel and demonstrating how to climb inside the carcass for warmth and shelter. The sequence of teeth-clenching footage is perhaps the best reminder that, hey, sleeping bags are pretty cool. Sleeping bags are a camping essential, and even those of us who never bed down under the stars typically keep one around the house as emergency bedding. We tend not to upgrade our sleeping bags with the same frequency as other pieces of outdoor gear, like hiking boots or down jackets. But sleeping bags have come a long way in the past decade. This guide, which we’ve organized by fill type and temperature rating, represents the best of the current class. Here's how to choose the best sleeping bag.

Temperature Ratings

Every sleeping bag comes with a temperature rating, usually represented roughly by a number in its name. That number comes from third-party lab testing. Those labs test for two numbers, a comfort rating and a lower limit rating. The former is the environmental temperature in which a sleeping bag can provide sufficient warmth for colder sleepers; the lower limit rating represents the temperature at which a warm sleeper will be comfortable. The number in a sleeping bag’s name may not be its exact temperature rating; brands tend to round numbers to the nearest five or zero. For example, REI’s Trailbreak 30 has a lower limit rating of 29 degrees Fahrenheit and a comfort rating of 38 degrees Fahrenheit. Also, sleeping bags with lower temperature ratings typically use more material, so they will be bigger and take up more space in a backpack or closet.

Should You Get Down or Synthetic Insulation?

Sleeping bags provide warmth by trapping air inside their fluffy filling, which is typically either down or synthetic. Choosing which is right for you is a matter of pros and cons. Down, which comes from geese and ducks, tends to provide more warmth in a smaller volume than most synthetic insulation. Down insulation comes with a fill rating that denotes its quality. For instance, a 30-degree sleeping bag with 800-fill down will provide the same amount of warmth as a 650-fill bag rated to the same temperature, but it will do so with less insulation, so it will pack down smaller. Down’s main drawback is that it clumps when it gets wet, but many brands today use down that’s treated to be water-repellant. Down sleeping bags are also almost always more expensive than synthetic ones.

Synthetic insulation consists of manufactured fibers that attempt to mimic down. Synthetic insulation tends to be more water-resistant, durable and affordable but also bulkier and heavier.

Price

Depending on how often you use it, a sleeping bag can last you for years; it’s a long-term investment. Sleeping bags are also expensive, and their price is a product of the materials used. As a rule, down insulation is more expensive than synthetic, and higher fill powers (more warmth for weight) are more expensive than lower ones. Because they use more material, cold-weather sleeping bags tend to be more expensive than warm-weather sleeping bags.

How We Tested

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
collage of three sleeping bags
Hayley Helms

We put the top sleeping bags in this guide to the test, camping and sleeping in a variety of environments and conditions. From a lakefront forest in Pennsylvania to the San Bernardino National Forest to the deserts of West Texas, we cozied up and took note of a few key factors: sleep position, warmth and fill power, weight and packability.

We packed and unpacked the bags, camped over multiple trips and observed the durability of face fabrics, functionality of features and overall comfort levels. The result? An in-depth look at some of the best sleeping bags for adults available today.

Best Overall Sleeping Bag
The North Face One Bag Sleeping Bag
$300 AT REI

  • Variable temperature range means versatility

  • Not ideal for side sleepers

In terms of bang for buck, campers will be hard-pressed to find a better deal than The North Face's One Bag. The sleeping bag uses a modular zipper design that gives it a range from five degrees up to 40, eliminating the need to own multiple sleeping bags for camping in different environments. The One Bag is lightweight enough and packs down small enough for backpacking, too, especially if you leave the cold temperature layer at home.

I found myself falling for the One, thanks to its one-two-punch combo of versatility and comfort. Using the bag for the first time, I was struck by the cocoon-like feel, which was cozy without being suffocating. As a stomach and side sleeper, I typically have issues getting comfortable in my sleeping bags, and although I personally found myself wishing for a little more room in the knee area of the One, the overall comfort and feel of the bag outweighed my no-compatible sleep style.

I'd recommend the One for anyone that prioritizes multi-use attributes in their outdoor products — I found myself picking the slim-fitting One over other roomy, albeit less customizable, bags, due to its ability to adapt to variable weather conditions. If you're looking for one bag that can get you through most weather conditions, this is the One for you.

  • Weight: 3 pounds 12 ounces (5°F); 2 pounds 12 ounces (20°F); 2 pounds 3 ounces (40°F)
  • Fill: 800-fill goose down
  • Compressed Volume: 17.5 liters (5°F); 13.5 liters (20°F); 9.1 liters (40°F)
tnf the one
Hayley Helms

The North Face The One: Packable, modular, comfortable: The One really is the one.

BEST UPGRADE PICK
Nemo Riff 30 Sleeping Bag
$350 AT REI

  • Extra room at the elbows and knees
  • Backed by a lifetime warranty

  • Stuff sack could be a bit more rugged

NEMO’s Riff 30 has fine-tuned engineering that offers a bit more comfort than your classic mummy bag. The Spoon design is a great option for side sleepers, or really anyone who likes a bit more room around their knees and elbows. I did not expect the extra space to be such a game changer for comfort as I think I had just accepted the confining shape of mummy bags over the years. I had concerns that the insulation performance would be similar to a rectangle bag, but because the bag still lays close to your body at the feet, core and head, it was just fine.

I often feel a bit like Goldilocks when it comes to sleeping temperature, I am constantly zipping and unzipping the bag trying to get comfortable. The gills featured on the top of the bag add an extra option for temperature control and breathability. I found them to allow just enough air through to make a difference. If you want to go for the full unzip, NEMO did a great job with the functionality of their zippers as it wasn’t constantly getting stuck.

The stuff sack does not seem to be quite as durable as others on the market, but these are often replaced to better align with your packing style anyway. I will note that a larger mesh bag is included which provides a great place to store your bag when you get back home to keep the down in good condition.

For colder environments, the Riff also comes in a version rated to 15 degrees.

  • Weight: 1 pound 13 ounces
  • Fill: 800-fill PFC-free down
  • Compressed Volume: 5.5 liters
nemo riff 30 sleeping bag
Mary Singler

Nemo Riff 30: Fluffy, functional and roomy — the Nemo Riff 30 has it all.

BEST ULTRALIGHT OPTION
Big Agnes Torchlight UL 30 Sleeping Bag
Evo
$277 AT EVO.COM

  • Great for backpacking

  • Not ideal for warmer weather

Whether you stuff or roll this sleeping bag up, it remains ultra-packable. Weighing in under two pounds, the lightweight bag is great for backpacking, but its convenience won’t go unnoticed during more casual camping. Expandable, the bag kept me comfortable as I shifted around in the night, and the next day, took less than 20 seconds to pack up.

Previous reviews have suggested the bag might not be the best choice in warmer climes, but we initially tested the Torchlight UL on a lakefront forest in Pennsylvania in late August. There, it held up and I slept comfortably through several 65° - 70° nights; most notably because of the material and expandable pockets. While I’ve found other similar, lightweight sleeping bag materials can trap enough heat to wake you up in the middle of the night – sweating – this bag stayed breathable. This was helped in part by the bag’s expandable pockets. Unzipping each pocket added 5 inches on either side of the bag, meaning I could comfortably stretch out or sleep on my side. This was especially helpful at the foot of the bag, where all too often I find other mummy bags force my feet together.

My only real complaint is that zipping the bag back up requires a little extra patience, as the zippers often catch on the bag’s material – a consequence of the puffy down. However, the down has been treated to stay water repellent (with Downtek), and the task of zipping the bag back up does not outweigh the convenience of being able to expand it in the first place.

While $370 may seem like a hefty price tag for the car camper, this bag is roomier and more easily packable than most of the bags we’ve tested. All too often, smaller, lighter bags force one to stuff the bag into an impossible stuff sack. However, you can roll this bag up into its hood in about fifteen seconds – no struggle required.

The Torchlight UL also comes in a 20-degree version.

  • Weight: 1 pound 12 ounces
  • Fill: 850-fill DownTek
  • Compressed Volume: 5 x 6 inches
big agnes torchlight ul
Emma Cranston

Big Agnes Torchlight UL: Zipping up this bag requires a little extra effort to avoid snagging the material, but the juice is worth the squeeze.

BEST BUDGET PICK
Kelty Cosmic 40 Sleeping Bag: 40F Down
$130 AT BACKCOUNTRY

  • Plenty of features for the price

  • Doesn't pack down very small

It's difficult to get a good sleeping bag for less than $100 — chances are you're just as well off bringing blankets from home. But for close to that price, you can get this full-featured mummy-style bag from Kelty. It's stuffed with 550-fill down insulation and includes a small zippered pocket for keeping essential items close and an extra baffle that prevents air from creeping in through the zipper (an underrated innovation). Compared to sleeping bags with similar temperature ratings, the primary downside is that this one won't pack down as small, so if you're backpacking or camping frequently, it might be worth investing up.

For colder camping, the Cosmic also comes in a 20-degree version.

  • Weight: 9.14 ounces
  • Fill: 550-fill down
  • Compressed Volume: 10 x 7 inches
BEST CASUAL SLEEPING BAG
REI Siesta Hooded 25 Sleeping Bag
REI
$109 AT REI

  • Great for casual campers

  • Not as technical as competitors

If you aren't camping in a way that puts packing space at a premium, then it might not make sense to confine yourself to a mummy-style sleeping bag. That doesn't mean you should go for a low-grade bedroll, though. REI's Siesta is the perfect compromise — it has enough synthetic insulation for temps down to 25 degrees, and both its sides have zippers (one full-length, one partial) so that you can flip down its top like the duvet on your bed at home.

  • Weight: 4 pounds 6 ounces
  • Fill: synthetic (polyester)
  • Compressed Volume: n/a
MOST INNOVATIVE DESIGN
Ust Monarch Sleeping Bag
REI
$150 AT REI

  • Innovative design
  • Soft materials

  • Bulky

Sleeping bags traditionally follow a pretty standard formula when it comes to shape, but UST's Monarch is for those that like to think outside the box. The bag is essentially a three-in-one option, thanks to two wings on either side of the bag that can be folded over, or under the sleeper, providing varying levels of insulation. For colder environments, flip both wings over the body for your warmest sleep. For warmer temps, do the inverse and fling them to the side. Just don't hit your fellow campers in the process).

  • Weight: 4 pounds, 7 ounces
  • Fill: Body: 150 g recycled synthetic poly; wings: 220 g recycled synthetic poly
  • Compressed Volume: 13.5 liters
ust monarch
Scott Seiver

UST Monarch: The unique, butterfly-style wings on the aptly-named Monarch allow the user to adjust temperature at will.

BEST FOR WET ENVIRONMENTS
Montbell Seamless Down Hugger WR 900 #3
Montbell
$479 AT MONTBELL.US

  • Weather-resistant

  • An investment piece (aka, pricey)

Montbell's crop of Down Hugger bags has a lot going for them. For one, Montbell secured this bag's down insulation in place using a system that it calls Spider Baffle, where an array of synthetic threads hold onto down clumps to help maintain their loft. It eliminates the need for baffles created by stitching, optimizing the bag for warmth and durability. Montbell employed elastic in the liner to help the bag "hug" a sleeper, eliminating dead airspace (in our testing, we didn't find this feature claustrophobic). To top it all off, this particular Down Hugger model comes with a Gore-Tex Infinium exterior, making it remarkably weather-resistant.

The Down Hugger WR 900 #3 is rated to 30 degrees Fahrenheit. It also comes in 15-degree, 25-degree and 40-degree models.

  • Weight: 1 pound 3.6 ounces
  • Fill: 900-fill Power EX Down
  • Compressed Volume: 5.5 x 10.9 inches, 3.8 liters
Best For Side Sleepers
Big Agnes Sidewinder SL 35˚
Big Agnes
$270 AT BACKCOUNTRY

  • Design caters to side sleepers

  • Not tapered like a traditional mummy

Big Agnes makes the Sidewinder specifically for side sleepers. It's apparent, too: the bag's hood opening faces to the side. Its form isn't as tapered as typical mummy-style bags, but that's intentional to allow side sleepers to bend their knees inside and shift foot position. While most of the Sidewinder's insulation is down, Big Agnes reinforced these regions with synthetic insulation in these areas to allow for that shifting, too. Lastly, there's a pocket in the hood for a pillow that enables it to move from one side to another if you decide to switch sides.This sleeping bag also comes in a model rated to 20 degrees.

  • Weight: 2 pounds
  • Fill: 650-fill DownTek
  • Compressed Volume: 7.5 x 15 inches
Best For Hunting
Sitka Kelvin Aerolite 30 Sleeping Bag
Sitka
$429 AT AMAZON

  • Can transform into a layer for bivvying

  • Over-engineered for the non-hunter

Hunting doesn't necessarily call for a different sort of sleeping bag, but Sitka believes hunters should have one regardless. Knowing that stalking game requires patience and, at times, hunkering on the damp ground for a long time, it gave the Aerolite 30 arm slots and a bottom you can open and tuck out of the way, transforming this bag into a functional warm layer you can bivy down in while remaining mobile. It's filled with PrimaLoft's Gold Insulation with Cross Core tech, which comes from NASA and won't lose its warming power when damp.

  • Weight: 2 pounds 6 ounces
  • Fill: PrimaLoft Gold with Cross Core (synthetic)
  • Compressed Volume: n/a
Best Two Person Sleeping Bag
Nemo Jazz Duo 30F Sleeping Bag
$350 AT BACKCOUNTRY

For most of us, camping is rarely, if ever, a solo activity. Part of the joy of spending time outside is doing so with your significant other. But two-person bags are often finicky and ill-fitting, leaving much to be desired during the shared sleeping experience. Not so with Nemo's Jazz Duo — this thing is plush, and is one of the comfiest, most luxurious duo sleeping bags we've tried. The synthetic fill stands up to moisture and rain, and the built-in pillowtop adds extra comfort, on top of standard sleeping pads. Sure, it's heavy and big, but if you're car camping, we suggest springing for the extra opulence (and weight).

  • Weight: 7 pounds, 9 ounces
  • Fill: Stratofiber (synthetic)
  • Compressed Volume: 29.0 x 13.0 x 13.0 in
nemo jazz duo
Hayley Helms

Nemo Jazz Duo 30F Sleeping Bag: Packed down it may still be massive, but in terms of comfort, the Jazz Duo is worth its weight in gold.

BEST TRAIL QUILT
Therm-a-Rest Vesper 45F/7C Quilt
Therm-a-Rest
$262 AT THERMAREST.COM

  • Light and packable

  • Hood enthusiasts will miss the feature

The best option for a warm-weather sleeping bag isn't a sleeping bag at all; it's a quilt. Trail quilts have been a go-to for ultralight backpackers for a while but are increasingly becoming popular amongst more mainstream campers. With less material, trail quilts are lighter and more packable. Therm-a-Rest's Vesper 45 is an excellent intro to this offshoot category — at 12 ounces, the quilt will go unnoticed in a backpack, but it still has functional features like an enclosed foot box and straps to secure it to a sleeping pad.

Trail quilts work in cold environments too, and the Vesper is also available in a 32-degree version and a 20-degree version.

  • Weight: 12 ounces
  • Fill: 900-fill Nikwax hydrophobic down
  • Compressed Volume: 4.5 x 6 inches
More Camping Gear
traeger ranger camping stove
Traeger
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Camping
The Best Ski Gloves for Snowy Conditions
The Best Binoculars for Every Outdoor Activity
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
VSSL Debuts Insulated Flask with Built-In Speaker
Jackery's Power Station Makes Off-Grid Living Easy
Mountain Hardwear Vs. Arc'teryx: Which Puffy Wins?
The Best Rooftop Tents Are On Sale Now
Upgrade Your Winter Gear With These New Releases
How to Wash a Down Jacket
25+ Gift Ideas for the Outdoorsman in Your Life
Sleeping Bags for Your Feet? That's Right