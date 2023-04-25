Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

The Best Camping Cots for a Better Night's Sleep Outdoors

The key to a better night’s sleep outdoors is one of these snooze-friendly winners.

By Hayley Helms and Cory Smith
best camping cots
Gear Patrol

Tossing and turning in your tent? Get off the ground and upgrade your camp bedding, figuratively and literally, with a quality camping cot. A camping cot supports you more like an actual bed, which can make a huge difference in sleep quality. It’s also a heck of a lot easier to get in and out of than something close to the ground – a welcome feature for older or stiff-muscled campers.

Along with your carefully selected sleeping bag, cots also help to regulate body temperature. In chilly weather, a cot keeps you off the cold ground. In the heat, it allows for free air circulation below to keep you cool. Due to their relatively large folded size and heavy weight, they are best used when the campsite is close to the car. In most cases, setup is a breeze and only takes a few minutes.

What to Consider When Buying a Camp Cot

One of the most important things to look at when buying a cot is size. You want to make sure you have plenty of sleep surface area so you’re not hanging off the sides. By default, I’d recommend going big. No one ever says, “I wish I had a smaller bed.”

Typically, the stated manufacturer dimensions measure the entire top of the cot, which includes the area over the crossbars. So, unless you like sleeping on metal rods, I’d subtract 3 inches from the length and width to avoid rubbing.

Whether you’re a side, back, or light sleeper, these cots will help you get the shuteye you need to tackle whatever the next day’s adventure may bring.

How We Tested
snow peak couch cot
Hayley Helms

Our staff members tested a selection of camping cots both in the wild and at home — one editor lives in an Airstream and is essentially "glamping" full time.

When testing camp cots, we kept a few features top of mind that define a cot's usefulness and utility: weight, assembly and comfort. All tested cots were judged on their packability and ease of transport, whether their set-ups were tricky or intuitive and how good the testers felt after using them. We went through some sleepless nights so you don't have to — here's what we found.

BEST OVERALL CAMPING COT
REI Co-op
Kingdom Cot 3
Courtesy
$199 AT REI

  • Soft, cushy and supportive

  • Dip in the middle may bug some
  • Unfolded dimensions: 82 inches x 31.5 inches x 14 inches
  • Folded dimensions: 33 inches x 32 inches x 8.5 inches
  • Weight capacity: 300 pounds
  • Weight: 20 pounds

Remarkably soft and cushy, this cot checks all the boxes: super comfortable, well-built, easy to set up and fairly priced. Because of its soft 1.5-inch pad topping a stretchy cord around the aluminum/steel tubing, it’s one of the comfiest cots on the market. It also happens to be one of the longest at 82 inches, enough length for a 6'6"-tall person.

It packs up a bit bulky by folding like a beach chair, but given its size and comfort level, that’s expected. One word of caution — especially for stomach sleepers — the sleeping surface does dip down in the middle. It’s slight, but noticeable.

    BEST UPGRADE CAMPING COT
    Snow Peak Campfield Futon Starter Set
    Courtesy
    $900 AT SNOWPEAK.COM

    • Cushions appear thin, but have a nice spring and comfort to them

    • Pricey if you're not using it full-time (or more than a couple times a year)
    • Unfolded dimensions: 58.8 inches x 29.5 inches x 12 inches
    • Weight Capacity: ~350 pounds
    • Weight: 38 pounds

    For the ultimate in luxury camping that is sure to make you the envy of any campground, the Snow Peak Campfield Futon brings home-quality furniture to your campsite. This versatile camping furniture can be configured as a cot, couch, two arm chairs with a coffee table or three separate storage racks. This cot is best for car campers or anyone with a trailer — you won't be backpacking with this. The cushions are roughly three inches thick and super comfortable whether sitting or lying down. Is it overkill? Perhaps, but you’ll definitely be damn relaxed while pondering that question.

    I've used mine as an at-home couch (I live in an Airstream) and have been impressed not only by the comfort of the cushions, but also of the ease of setup for such a configurable piece of furniture. The instructions come in Japanese, not English, but with my partner and son and myself working on it together, we were able to set it up in less than 30 minutes.

      BEST BUDGET CAMPING COT
      Coleman Trailhead II Cot
      Courtesy
      Now 18% off
      $49 AT AMAZON

      • Affordable and straighforward

      • On the heavier side for its size
      • Unfolded dimensions: 73 inches x 35 inches x 17 inches
      • Folded dimensions: 41 inches x 9.7 inches x 7.5 inches
      • Weight capacity: 300 pounds
      • Weight: 20.9 pounds

      This military-style cot is simple and gets the job done. The stretched canvas is comfortable but not as durable as some of the pricier cots. It will have a longer life span for people well under the 300-pound weight capacity. It’s a bit heavy when packed up and takes some muscle to put together, but once it’s up, it’s sturdy and comfortable. Ultimately, for half the price of most cots, it packs quite a lot of value.

        Most Comfortable Camping Cot
        Coleman Twin Airbed Folding Cot
        Coleman
        $151 AT AMAZON

        • Included nightstand adds camp luxury

        • Not for the minimalists among us
        • Unfolded dimensions: 74 inches x 40 inches x 23.5 inches
        • Folded dimensions: 39 inches x 11 inches x 10.5 inches
        • Weight capacity: 300 pounds
        • Weight: 13.8 pounds

        You’ll make your friends jealous with this part cot, part air mattress sleep set-up. Just shy of the comfort of your bed at home, the air mattress is 7 inches thick and supported by a sturdy folding steel frame. The cot comes with an air pump to inflate it. Oh and there's one other clever, handy touch — a foldout nightstand with a cup holder. How cool is that?

          Most Portable Camping Cot
          Helinox Cot One Convertible
          Helinox
          $350 AT AMAZON

          • Lightweight and portable

          • No padding to speak of
          • Unfolded dimensions: 75 inches x 27 inches x 6.5 inches
          • Folded dimensions: 21 inches x 6 inches x 6 inches
          • Weight capacity: 350 pounds
          • Weight: 5.1 pounds

          When it comes to lightweight and portable camping furniture (especially its camping chairs), nobody builds higher quality products than Helinox. The Cot One Convertible weighs just over five pounds and takes up roughly the same amount of space as a packed tent. This cot features an innovative lever system that creates a taut, even sleeping surface every time.

          Helinox says set-up is straightforward, but I've had a tricky time getting it right — I think this cot could benefit from some more in-depth instructions (maybe even pictures!) but if you're already familiar with the brand's chairs and other offerings, you should be fine. If you’re a space and weight saver but don’t want to sacrifice comfort, look no further.

          Best Camping Cot for Couples
          Coleman Queen Airbed Folding Cot
          Coleman
          $187 AT AMAZON

          • Cozy and comfy camp experience

          • Heaviest cot on the list
          • Unfolded dimensions: 78 inches x 59 inches x 22 inches
          • Folded dimensions: 39 inches x 11 inches x 10.5 inches
          • Weight capacity: 600 pounds
          • Weight: 41.9 pounds

          You and your partner will sleep like a rock on this queen-size air mattress/cot combo. It has the same features as our Most Comfortable pick, just larger — one inch shy of standard queen specs. If you're going the sleeping bag route rather than a camp blanket, we recommend a double for comfort's sake. The air mattress/cot combo is the way to go for two people, so you’re not divided by a hard, metal center crossbar. Yes, this one has two night stands.

            Best Camping Cot for Big and Tall
            Teton Sports Outfitter XXL Camping Cot
            Teton Sports
            $180 AT TETONSPORTS.COM

            • Fits even the tallest sleepers

            • Needs extra cushioning
            • Unfolded dimensions: 85 inches x 40 inches x 19 inches
            • Folded dimensions: 42 inches x 12 inches x 7 inches
            • Weight capacity: 600 pounds
            • Weight: 26 pounds

            Whether you’re big, tall, or just want to sprawl out, the Teton Sports Outfitter XXL boasts a whopping 7 feet in length and 3.4 feet in width. Size isn’t the only impressive stat — it has twice the weight capacity of the average cot. Pair it with the Outfitter XXL Camp Pad ($99) for added cushioning.

              Easiest Set-Up Camping Cot
              Coleman ComfortSmart Deluxe Cot
              Coleman
              $120 AT AMAZON

              • Sets up in less than 5 minutes

              • Heavy and big
              • Unfolded dimensions: 80 inches x 30 inches x 15 inches
              • Folded dimensions: 39.1 inches x 31.9 inches x 6.8 inches
              • Weight capacity: 300 pounds
              • Weight: 21.5 pounds

              This surprisingly luxurious cot gets its comfort from spring coils and roughly 2 inches of foam padding. We recommend the deluxe size, as the regular is quite small. Set-up couldn’t be easier: simply unfold, snap the legs in place, and snooze. The easy set-up does come at a cost: it packs up fairly large so it’s best for campsites very close to your car.

                Best Camping Cot for Kids
                Disc-O-Bed Large Cam-O-Bunk
                Disc-O-Bed
                $379 AT AMAZON

                • Makes camping extra fun for kids

                • Someone is always fighting for top bunk
                • Unfolded dimensions: 79 inches x 28 inches (sleeping area); 82 inches x 32.5 inches x 36 inches (outer)
                • Folded dimensions: 32.5 inches x 15 inches x 5 inches
                • Weight capacity: 500 pounds per cot
                • Weight: 60 pounds

                What kid doesn’t love a bunk bed? This super comfortable cot system can be used as two separate cots, a bench, or a space-saving bunk. There are 21 inches of clearance between beds, and the powder-coated, anti-rust steel frame is super sturdy. It’s heavy and packs up large but well worth it if you have the space. All that’s left is figuring out which kid is going to sleep on the top.

                  Best Camping Cot for Dogs
                  Helinox Elevated Dog Cot
                  Helinox
                  $200 AT AMAZON

                  • Keeps man's best friend from hogging your cot

                  • Extra weight to lug around... for your dog.
                  • Unfolded dimensions: 35.5 inches x 23.5 inches x 8.5 inches
                  • Folded dimensions: 22.5 inches x 5.5 inches x 5.5 inches
                  • Weight capacity: 132 pounds
                  • Weight: 2.7 pounds

                  Don’t exclude your furry friend from having the same comfortable camping experience as you. Made by Helinox, the best company for premium packable furniture, this dog-specific cot is easy to set up, lightweight and super portable.

