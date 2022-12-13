Today's Top Stories
The Complete Guide to Away Luggage: All Models, Explained

Away's line of modern luggage shook up the industry with its millennial appeal, inclusive branding and direct-to-consumer prices.

By Monica Mendal and Evan Malachosky
away luggage
Away

When it comes to luggage, few brands come to mind. Most of those that do bear remembering are often storied, legacy brands with top-tier price tags. Luxury brands like Hermés, Globetrotter and Rimowa have built their brands on craftsmanship and exclusivity; their customers occupying an income bracket that rarely finds itself flying coach. But in recent years one brand has flipped the luggage market on its head. That brand is Away.

Away, From 2015 to Now

Started by Stephanie Korey and Jennifer Rubio in 2015, Away changed the market by viewing itself as not a luggage company, but a travel company. They've pivoted the stale notions of what a luggage brand traditionally had been and turned it into a lifestyle that was enviable yet inclusive, appealing to the millennial market through clever social media strategies. The lifestyle harps less on a luxury jetsetting way of travel and more on the worldly experience of travel itself. Away's editorial arm, Here Magazine, reinforces the brand's lifestyle approach, offering insightful city guides coupled with essays on travel and interviews.

away luggage
Away

Undoubtedly the previous experience at eyewear brand Warby Parker had some influence on Away's approach and decision to go direct-to-consumer. This model, as many other modern DTC brands are quick to point out, circumvents the need for third-party vendors (the middleman), cutting the traditional retail markup from the equation; the customer gets a premium product for almost half of what they would have expected to pay. For Away, that means hard shell luggage with 360-degree spinning wheels and modern amenities like rechargeable batteries to juice up your electronics on your travels.

Its strategy has proven extremely successful and Away has experienced lightning-fast growth in its short existence, achieving a company evaluation of $1.4 billion valuation in 2019.

What to Look for

If you’re new to Away, begin your relationship with a suitcase and you’ll immediately understand the appeal. Airports worldwide are inundated with the brand’s sleek, lightweight, durable and affordable hardshell suitcases, which you can buy as a set if you’re hoping to save money.

This is a luggage brand where you can bundle two or three suitcases for the price of what one might cost you with other brands. Buy a carry-on and add a Medium or Large to save $50 or buy the full set of three and save $100. Most items, like the pet carrier and the brand’s best-selling Everywhere Bag can even be personalized for the low price of $35.

Away’s first outdoor travel line, the extensive F.A.R. collection is a worthy option for adventure travelers seeking outdoor travel gear that is both functional and sustainable yet affordable.

Polycarbonate Suitcases

Away's first line of luggage came was its suite of hard shell luggage bags, each made with a tough and lightweight polycarbonate shell. Each bag comes in a variety of sizes and feature combination locks, 360-degree spinning wheels, leather luggage tags, an interior compression system to keep your belongings secure and a hidden laundry bag.

The Carry-On

Away
The Carry-On
Away Away
$295.00
SHOP NOW

The Carry-On comes in 13 color options, including several limited-edition colorways. It can fit in most airplanes and can come with a removable 34-watt lithium-ion battery to charge your electronic devices.

  • Exterior: 21.7" x 13.7" x 9"
  • Interior: 20" x 13.5"
  • Weight: 7.1 lbs / 8.1 lbs with battery
  • Capacity: 39.8L

    The Carry-On with Pocket

    Away
    The Carry-On With Pocket
    Away Away
    $325.00
    SHOP NOW

    This version of the Carry-On comes with an exterior zip pocket, available in either nylon or a soft pebbled leather. The pocket features a lockable zipper, an easily-accessible exterior pocket and convenient interior pockets sized to fit phones and passports. The pocket can fit a laptop up to 15 inches.

    • Exterior: 21.7" x 13.7" x 9"
    • Interior: 20" x 13.5"
    • Weight: 7.7 lbs / 8.7 lbs with battery
    • Capacity: 38L
    • Pocket: 15.75" x 10.6" x 1"

      The Bigger Carry-On

      Away
      The Bigger Carry-On
      Away
      $295.00
      SHOP NOW

      Slightly bigger than the Carry-On, the Bigger Carry-On can hold about nine more liters than its little brother. It comes in 15 different colorways and also has the option for a battery.

      • Exterior: 22.7" x 14.7" x 9.6"
      • Interior: 21" x 14.5"
      • Weight: 7.4 lbs / 8.4 lbs with battery
      • Capacity: 47.9L

        The Bigger Carry-On With Pocket

        Away
        The Bigger Carry-On With Pocket
        Away Away
        $345.00
        SHOP NOW

        The Bigger Carry-On also includes a version with its own exterior pocket and comes in five colorways for both the nylon and the leather pockets.

        • Exterior: 22.7" x 14.7" x 9.6"
        • Interior : 21" x 14.5"
        • Weight: 8.1 lbs / 9.1 lbs with battery
        • Capacity: 46L
        • Pocket: 16.5" x 11.25" x 1"

          The Daily Carry-On with Pocket

          Away
          The Daily Carry-On With Pocket
          Away Away
          $245.00
          SHOP NOW

          The Daily Carry-On with Pocket is made for the traveler who makes frequent short trips. It's Away's smallest adult-sized bag and features a convenient removable accordion which can fit laptops up to 15 inches.

          • Exterior: 16.5" x 17" x 9"
          • Interior : 16.1" x 15" x 7.5"
          • Weight: 8.1 lbs
          • Capacity: 36.9 L
          • Pocket: 13" x 11" x 1"

            The Medium

            Away
            The Medium
            Away Away
            $345.00
            SHOP NOW

            The Medium features a capacity of 68.8 liters and is available in 15 different colorways.

            • Exterior: 26" x 18.5" x 11"
            • Interior: 24" x 17.5"
            • Weight: 9.9 lbs
            • Capacity: 68.8L

              The Large

              Away
              The Large
              Away Away
              $375.00
              SHOP NOW

              At just over 99 liters, this is the largest bag Away makes. It comes in 12 different colorways

              • Exterior: 29" x 20.5" x 12.5"
              • Interior: 27" x 19.5"
              • Weight: 11.6 lbs
              • Capacity: 99.2L
                Expandable Suitcases

                These suitcases offer a little extra room, which is ideal for overpackers. Plus, while earlier iterations were softsided, these are made from polycarbonate.

                The Carry-On Flex

                The Carry-On Flex
                Away awaytravel.com
                $325.00
                SHOP NOW

                The Carry-On Flex allows you to travel light to your destination and gives you the option to expand for your return home, should you pick up souvenirs on your trip. As this is the smallest carry-on, depending on the size of the plane, you may be able to carry it on even when it’s fully flexed.

                • Exterior: 21.7" x 13.7" x 9"
                • Interior: 20" x 13.5"
                • Weight: 8.15 lbs
                • Capacity: 39.8 or 46.7L

                  The Bigger Carry-on Flex

                  The Bigger Carry-On Flex
                  Away awaytravel.com
                  $345.00
                  SHOP NOW

                  This is a good option if you need slightly more space for the ride there with the option to expand into a checked bag for when you’re traveling home with that bottle of wine you picked up in Tuscany.

                  • Exterior: 22.7" x 14.7" x 9.6"
                  • Interior: 21" x 14.5"
                  • Weight: 8.55 lbs
                  • Capacity: 47.9 or 55.7L

                    The Medium Flex

                    The Medium Flex
                    awaytravel.com
                    $395.00
                    SHOP NOW

                    You’ll need more space in the winter months so consider traveling with The Medium Flex, big enough to store a pair of boots and your winter coat, while also providing additional expansion for your return.

                    • Exterior: 26" x 18.5" x 11"
                    • Interior: 24" x 17.5"
                    • Weight: 10.8 lbs
                    • Capacity: 68.8 or 75.7L

                      The Large Flex

                      The Large Flex
                      awaytravel.com
                      $425.00
                      SHOP NOW

                      The Large Flex is the solution for extended stays. Traveling for over a month? This suitcase will get you there with all of your necessities and provides you the flexibility to expand because we know how much you’ve accumulated in souvenirs throughout your month-long excursion.

                      • Exterior: 29" x 20.5" x 12.5"
                      • Interior: 27" x 19.5"
                      • Weight: 12.25 lbs
                      • Capacity: 99.2 or 107.8L
                        Aluminum Suitcases

                        This is Away's most premium line of luggage, with each size of its popular suitcases rendered in a lightweight and ultra-durable aluminum shell. Each bag comes features the same details as its Softside Suitcases with the addition of a clip-in pocketed panel. While each is available in four slick colorways, only the Carry-On bags have the optional battery.

                        The Carry-On: Aluminum Edition

                        Away
                        The Aluminum Carry-On
                        Away Away
                        $625.00
                        SHOP NOW

                        A sleek and durable design for a short trip, the aluminum carry-on also features a removable battery.

                        • Exterior: 21.5" x 13.5" x 9"
                        • Interior: 19" x 12.5"
                        • Weight: 10.1 lbs / 10.7 lbs with battery
                        • Capacity: 35L

                          The Bigger Carry-On: Aluminum Edition

                          Away
                          The Aluminum Bigger Carry-On
                          Away Away
                          $645.00
                          SHOP NOW

                          Offering slightly more space than its smaller counterpart, the aluminum bigger carry-on also features a removable battery.

                          • Exterior: 22.7" x 14.5" x 9.6"
                          • Interior: 20" x 13"
                          • Weight: 10.6 lbs / 11.2 lbs with battery
                          • Capacity: 40.9L

                            The Medium: Aluminum Edition

                            Away
                            The Aluminum Medium
                            Away Away
                            $725.00
                            SHOP NOW

                            The aluminum medium is durable enough to handle the behind-the-scenes chaos of baggage handlers and is lightweight with 360 degree spinner wheels that’ll allow for smooth transitions across airports and city streets.

                            • Exterior: 26" x 18.5" x 11"
                            • Interior: 23.2" x 17"
                            • Weight: 13.3 lbs
                            • Capacity: 64.6L

                              The Large: Aluminum Edition

                              Away
                              The Aluminum Large
                              Away Away
                              $745.00
                              SHOP NOW

                              The aluminum large is for the heavy packers who still want to look sleek gliding to your destination.

                              • Exterior: 29" x 20.5" x 12.5"
                              • Interior: 26.3" x 19.2"
                              • Weight: 16 lbs
                              • Capacity: 95.1L
                                Away F.A.R.

                                Away’s F.A.R. collection stands for For All Routes and is Away’s first outdoor travel line designed for all sorts of adventure travel. Featuring an expansive line of duffles, backpacks, messenger bags, pouches and totes, each item in the F.A.R. collection is dynamic and functional and is made from recycled water- and abrasion-resistant materials.

                                F.A.R. Duffle 40L

                                F.A.R Duffle 40L
                                awaytravel.com
                                $150.00
                                SHOP NOW

                                The 40L duffle is the most compact duffle in the F.A.R. line and fits belongings for up to a four-night trip.

                                • Exterior: 12.2" x 21.7" x 9.8"
                                • Weight: 2.3 lbs
                                • Capacity: 40L

                                  F.A.R. Duffle 55L

                                  F.A.R Duffle 55L
                                  awaytravel.com
                                  $170.00
                                  SHOP NOW

                                  The 55L duffle is large enough for a week-long trip and also comes in a large assortment of colors.

                                  • Exterior: 14.2" x 25.6" x 11"
                                  • Weight: 2.8 lbs
                                  • Capacity: 55L

                                    F.A.R. Duffle 70L

                                    F.A.R Duffle 70L
                                    awaytravel.com
                                    $152.00
                                    SHOP NOW

                                    The Duffle 70L is the largest of the F.A.R. duffles and fits as much as a checked suitcase.

                                    • Exterior: 15.7" x 27.5" x 11.8"
                                    • Weight: 3 lbs
                                    • Capacity: 70L

                                      F.A.R. Backpack 26L

                                      F.A.R Backpack 26L
                                      awaytravel.com
                                      $130.00
                                      SHOP NOW

                                      The ideal backpack for hikes, outdoor excursions and exploring a new city, the F.A.R. Backpack 26L is lightweight and functional, featuring two water bottle holders to stay hydrated on-the-go.

                                      • Exterior: 19" x 12.6" x 7.7"
                                      • Weight: 0.78 lbs
                                      • Capacity: 26L

                                        F.A.R. Messenger 16L

                                        F.A.R Messenger 16L
                                        awaytravel.com
                                        $64.00
                                        SHOP NOW

                                        This lightweight messenger bag comes with a trolley sleeve ideal for travel days and is made from lightweight polyester, making it a comfortable accessory for daily use exploring a new city.

                                        • Exterior: 11.8" x 15" x 3.2"
                                        • Weight: 0.95 lbs
                                        • Capacity: 16L

                                          F.A.R. Convertible Backpack 45L

                                          F.A.R Convertible Backpack 45L
                                          awaytravel.com
                                          $176.00
                                          SHOP NOW

                                          This lightweight backpack with padded straps converts to a duffle and features interior and exterior compression systems that help hold up to five-days’ worth of travel essentials.

                                          • Exterior: 21.7" x 13.6" x 9.5"
                                          • Weight: 3.32 lbs
                                          • Capacity: 45L

                                            F.A.R. Tote 45L

                                            Courtesy
                                            F.A.R Tote 45L
                                            awaytravel.com
                                            $98.00
                                            SHOP NOW

                                            Perfect for a day trip or as a personal item aboard a flight, this spacious 45L tote features interior and exterior pockets and a top buckle closure to keep all of your valuables secure.

                                            • Exterior: 14.8" x 23.6" x 9"
                                            • Weight: 1.77 lbs
                                            • Capacity: 45L

                                              Organizers

                                              The Small Toiletry Bag

                                              The Small Toiletry Bag
                                              awaytravel.com
                                              $55.00
                                              SHOP NOW

                                              This sleek, small toiletry bag is a compact option ideal for short trips.

                                              • Exterior: 8.3" x 3.15" x 5.5"
                                              • Weight: 6 oz
                                              • Capacity: 2.3L

                                                The Large Toiletry Bag

                                                The Large Toiletry Bag
                                                awaytravel.com
                                                $75.00
                                                SHOP NOW

                                                If you have a more extensive skincare routine, opt for the large toiletry bag, which features three compartments and an exterior pocket.

                                                • Exterior: 10.2" x 3.7" x 5.9"
                                                • Weight: 8.8 oz
                                                • Capacity: 3.6L

                                                  The Hanging Toiletry Bag

                                                  The Hanging Toiletry Bag
                                                  awaytravel.com
                                                  $75.00
                                                  SHOP NOW

                                                  If you’re traveling somewhere with minimal surface space, the hanging toiletry bag is your best solution.

                                                  • Exterior: 9.6" x 3.74" x 6.6"
                                                  • Weight: 13 oz
                                                  • Capacity: 3L

                                                    The Tech Case

                                                    The Tech Case
                                                    awaytravel.com
                                                    $55.00
                                                    SHOP NOW

                                                    There will be no more tangled cables with Away’s simple, yet functional tech case.

                                                    • Exterior: 6.3" x 4.7" x 2.95"
                                                    • Weight: 3.7 oz
                                                    • Capacity: 1.4L

                                                      The Large Tech Case

                                                      The Large Tech Case
                                                      awaytravel.com
                                                      $75.00
                                                      SHOP NOW

                                                      Traveling abroad and need to pack an assortment of adapters? You’ll likely need more space.

                                                      • Exterior: 8" x 3.2" x 5.5"
                                                      • Weight: 6.7 oz
                                                      • Capacity: 2L

                                                        The Insider Packing Cubes

                                                        set of four packing cubes
                                                        Away
                                                        set of six packing cubes
                                                        Away

                                                        Maximize your packing space using Away’s packing cubes, which will help compress and organize everything inside your suitcase so nothing’s left behind. It comes in a set of four and six.

                                                        • Small Wide: 10" x 4.1" x 8.25"
                                                        • Medium Slim: 10" x 4.1" x 4.3"
                                                        • Medium Wide: 13" x 4.1" x 10"
                                                        • Large Slim: 13" x 4.1" x 6.9"

                                                          The Shoe Cube

                                                          The Shoe Cube
                                                          awaytravel.com
                                                          $35.00
                                                          SHOP NOW

                                                          Separate your shoes (up to two pairs) from your clothes using Away’s handy storage cube.

                                                          • Exterior: 8.66" x 5.1" x 13.8"
                                                          • Weight: 8.8 oz
                                                          • Capacity: 10L

                                                            Bags

                                                            The Everywhere Bag

                                                            Courtesy
                                                            The Everywhere Bag
                                                            Away Away
                                                            $165.00
                                                            SHOP NOW

                                                            The Everywhere Bag comes in two styles and colors: a water-resistant blue nylon and a durable pink leather style, both featuring a 15” laptop pocket, an umbrella pocket and a roomy interior ideal for your one personal item.

                                                            • Exterior: 16.3" x 7.3" x 10.2"
                                                            • Interior: Fits a 15" laptop
                                                            • Weight: 2.6 lbs
                                                            • Capacity: 20L

                                                              The Everywhere Bag (New)

                                                              Courtesy
                                                              The Everywhere Bag
                                                              Away Away
                                                              $245.00
                                                              SHOP NOW

                                                              The Everywhere Bag comes in two styles and colors: a water-resistant blue nylon and a durable pink leather style, both featuring a 15” laptop pocket, an umbrella pocket and a roomy interior ideal for your one personal item.

                                                              • Exterior: 16.3" x 10.2" x 7.3"
                                                              • Interior: Fits a 15" laptop
                                                              • Weight: 2.75 lbs
                                                              • Capacity: 19L

                                                                The Large Everywhere Bag

                                                                Courtesy
                                                                The Large Everywhere Bag
                                                                Away Away
                                                                $245.00
                                                                SHOP NOW

                                                                The updated version to the brand’s original silhouette features a wrap-around zip opening for easy access and a trolley sleeve that fits over any Away carry-on. It also comes in an assortment of five neutral colorways.

                                                                • Exterior: 20.9" x 11.8" x 9.4"
                                                                • Weight: 3.8 lbs
                                                                • Capacity: 38L

                                                                  Airline Approved Pet Carrier

                                                                  Courtesy
                                                                  Airline Approved Pet Carrier
                                                                  Away Away
                                                                  $225.00
                                                                  SHOP NOW

                                                                  A stylish pet carrier that comes in two colorways and an option for customization also features trolley sleeves to slide over your suitcase and latches to fasten into a car seat belt to keep your pet safe. It also comes with a fuzzy fleece bed and water-resistant lining to keep them cozy.

                                                                  • Exterior: 18.7" x 10.8" x 10.75"
                                                                  • Weight: 4.3 lbs
                                                                  • Capacity: Fits pets up to 18 lbs

                                                                    Softside Suitcases

                                                                    Away introduced its line of Softside Suitcases in 2019 as a lightweight and expandable counterpart to its line of hard shell suitcases. They've since been discontinued, despite clear audience demand. "I spoke to [someone at] the store and they said people ask for it every day," Caitlyn Shaw, Gear Patrol's Associate Director, Product and Marketing, says.

                                                                    Related Stories
                                                                    The Best Aluminum Suitcases for Every Trip
                                                                    The Best Tote Bags to Take to the Beach
