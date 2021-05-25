Today's Top Stories
Mr Porter's New Apparel Collection Makes Golf Look Good

Profits go toward the retailer's mental health fund, Health In Mind, which helps men lead happier lives.

style
Mr Porter

It makes sense for all around luxury retailer Mr Porter to at least acknowledge golf, whether through their editorial vertical known as The Journal or in their fledgling sport category. Their audience — the ones willing to drop $3,000+ on a suede trucker jacket or $850 on some jeans; cough, me, cough, on occasion — would be the ones to enjoy golf. (Clubs are pricey and admissions fees almost guaranteed.) But golf is growing — total tee times rose between 11 and 32 percent last year when the height of the pandemic left little else open — and Mr Porter's betting big on apparel.

Launched under their in-house line Mr P., the new Mr Porter golf collection comprises 23 pieces — tops, bottoms, shoes, hats and everything in-between. The collection makes obvious nods to golf attire of yesteryear, but draws plenty of influence from other arenas. There are tinges of Ivy League, various degrees of varsity nostalgia and performance fabrics still. Mr P.'s designers have struck a delicate balance between being dedicated to a certain sport and retaining a semblance of subtlety; these are all items — with the exception of the tasseled cleats — you can get away with wearing on and off the green. And best of all, from now through June 6th, 100 percent of the profits will be donated to Mr Porter's mental health fund, Health In Mind (which works in tandem with The Movember Foundation).

Mr P. Cotton-Canvas Golf Cap

Mr Porter
Cotton-Canvas Golf Cap
Mr. P mrporter.com
$100.00
SHOP NOW

Mr P. Striped Merino Wool Golf Cardigan

Mr Porter
Striped Merino Wool Golf Cardigan
Mr. P mrporter.com
$395.00
SHOP NOW

Mr P. Loopback Cotton-Jersey Golf Jacket

Mr Porter
Loopback Cotton-Jersey Golf Jacket
Mr. P mrporter.com
$250.00
SHOP NOW

Mr P. Contrast-Tipped Golf Shirt

Mr Porter
Contrast-Tipped Cotton Golf Shirt
Mr. P mrporter.com
$210.00
SHOP NOW

Mr P. Cotton-Jersey Golf Sweatshirt

Mr Porter
Cotton-Jersey Golf Sweatshirt
Mr. P mrporter.com
$165.00
SHOP NOW

Mr P. Puppytooth Stretch Cotton Trousers

Mr Porter
Puppytooth Stretch Cotton Trousers
Mr. P mrporter.com
$265.00
SHOP NOW

Mr P. Striped Cotton Golf Shirt

Mr Porter
Striped Cotton Golf Shirt
Mr. P mrporter.com
$250.00
SHOP NOW

