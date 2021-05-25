Mr Porter's New Apparel Collection Makes Golf Look Good

It makes sense for all around luxury retailer Mr Porter to at least acknowledge golf, whether through their editorial vertical known as The Journal or in their fledgling sport category. Their audience — the ones willing to drop $3,000+ on a suede trucker jacket or $850 on some jeans; cough, me, cough, on occasion — would be the ones to enjoy golf. (Clubs are pricey and admissions fees almost guaranteed.) But golf is growing — total tee times rose between 11 and 32 percent last year when the height of the pandemic left little else open — and Mr Porter's betting big on apparel.

Launched under their in-house line Mr P., the new Mr Porter golf collection comprises 23 pieces — tops, bottoms, shoes, hats and everything in-between. The collection makes obvious nods to golf attire of yesteryear, but draws plenty of influence from other arenas. There are tinges of Ivy League, various degrees of varsity nostalgia and performance fabrics still. Mr P.'s designers have struck a delicate balance between being dedicated to a certain sport and retaining a semblance of subtlety; these are all items — with the exception of the tasseled cleats — you can get away with wearing on and off the green. And best of all, from now through June 6th, 100 percent of the profits will be donated to Mr Porter's mental health fund, Health In Mind (which works in tandem with The Movember Foundation).

Mr P. Cotton-Canvas Golf Cap

Mr Porter Cotton-Canvas Golf Cap Mr. P mrporter.com $100.00 SHOP NOW

Mr P. Striped Merino Wool Golf Cardigan

Mr Porter Striped Merino Wool Golf Cardigan Mr. P mrporter.com $395.00 SHOP NOW

Mr P. Loopback Cotton-Jersey Golf Jacket

Mr Porter Loopback Cotton-Jersey Golf Jacket Mr. P mrporter.com $250.00 SHOP NOW

Mr P. Contrast-Tipped Golf Shirt

Mr Porter Contrast-Tipped Cotton Golf Shirt Mr. P mrporter.com $210.00 SHOP NOW

Mr P. Cotton-Jersey Golf Sweatshirt

Mr Porter Cotton-Jersey Golf Sweatshirt Mr. P mrporter.com $165.00 SHOP NOW

Mr P. Puppytooth Stretch Cotton Trousers

Mr Porter Puppytooth Stretch Cotton Trousers Mr. P mrporter.com $265.00 SHOP NOW

Mr P. Striped Cotton Golf Shirt

Mr Porter Striped Cotton Golf Shirt Mr. P mrporter.com $250.00 SHOP NOW

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io