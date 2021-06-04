13 Style Releases and New Watches We're Obsessed With This Week

What a week! In our regular roundup we've included a mushroom-referencing crewneck sweater from Advisory Board Crystals, a colorful cardigan, a watch that supports rhino sanctuaries, another with a "panda" dial and a shirt inspired by the elderly (made in collaboration with an Instagram account that documents their style).

Parmigiani Tondagraph GT Watch

High-end independent watchmaker Parmigiani has combined its sportiest model, the Tondagraph GT, with the popular "panda" dial look — i.e., black subdials on a white face. It's a small aesthetic change, but makes for possibly the coolest-looking version yet.

Price: $20,400+

Awake NY Mohair Ombre Striped Cardigan

Magenta. Baby pink. Fluffy ombre yarn. Tonal buttons. What more could you need from Awake NY's Mohair Cardigan? Solid maroon marks the v-neck, front button stack and cuffs and a contrasting blue tag's been stitched inside.

Price: $240

Subdelta Ace Mk2 Watch

Microbrand Subdelta might be based in the Netherlands, but its new Ace Mk2 aviation-themed tool watches are powered by Swiss movements and otherwise produced in Germany. Housed in a 42mm case made of submarine steel, water-resistant to 200m and featuring a dial pumped full of lume, the watches come in blue or black versions and in right- or left-hand ("destro") options. They're available for preorder now.

Price: ~$1,335

Adsum No Thanks Tee

The message on this heavyweight, 100-percent American cotton tee is clear: "No Thanks, I'll Bike!" That's it — the whole shebang.

Price: $65

Cuervo y Sobrinos Buceador Caribe Watch

Swiss watchmaker Cuervo y Sobrinos is all about its Cuban roots, and its new dive watch channels a beachy feel and Caribbean colors. Though the Buceador collection has contained dive watches in the past, this watch is an overall fresh design. With an inner rotating bezel and locking mechanism, it's powered by a Peseux 224 automatic movement and available in three color variants.

Price: $3,300

Abc. Planet Saving Information III: Fungi Edition "Life" Sweater

A riff on the adage "I'm high on life," Advisory Board Crystal's "Life" sweater instead helps the wearer let the world know, "I DON’T NEED DRUGS I’M HIGH ON μύκης." μύκης in Greek translates to fungus, from which the English language derives the word mushroom. It's an etymology lesson and one hell of a sweater.

Price: $145

Hublot Big Bang Unico SORAI Watch

Hublot's latest collaboration watch is with the organization SORAI (Save Our Rhino Africa and India). The watch itself is 45mm in green ceramic and is powered by an in-house movement, and a portion of proceeds from sales will go to a rhino sanctuary supported by SORAI.

Price: $24,100

Hoka One One Clifton Edge Geometric

It's true — the brand known best for cushioned running shoes might've made one of the best sneakers of the summer so far. These wavy blue and white kicks feature the same cushioning you've come to appreciate, plus plenty more: contrasting teal laces, a sole that's thicker but not quite "chunky," and patterning that looks as good from afar as it does above.

Price: $189

Ulysse Nardin Freak X Marquetry

Building upon its pioneering use of silicon in watchmaking with the 2001 Freak watch, Ulysse Nardin has released the latest watch in the Freak collection. Here, silicon is not only a key element in the movement, but has also been hand-applied using marquetry to decorate the dial like a mosaic and highlight its natural blue color.

Price: $31,100

Another Aspect x Gramparents Another Shirt 2.0

Bear with me here. This shirt was born from a collaboration between Denmark-based clothing brand Another Aspect and US-based senior style spotting Instagram account Gramparents. This classic camp collar shirt, with a few tweaks and alterations, this linen-cotton blend top takes "inspiration and love from our seniors and their daily activities."

Price: 900 DKK

Knickerbocker Huarache

Think of these as the cross between a loafer and an open-toed sandal. For those who'd rather not flash their feet — at least not without charging a fee — these are for you. All jokes aside, these were produced in a way that upholds the huarache's history. "For the past year we have been working with a family-owned workshop in the Mexican region of Michoacán who has been producing huaraches for over 50 years," NYC-based brand Knickerbocker announced alongside the release.

Price: $120

The North Face Class V Fanorak

The North Face's Fanorak packs down into its own portable pouch. It's water-repellant, dyed a durable, military-inspired olive and features one giant pocket on the front for whatever it is you need.

Price: $89

Mister Green x Akila Rose Tinted Lenses for Red Eyes Philosophy Glasses

LA-based cannabis-adjacent shop Mister Green Life Store loves tongue-in-cheek releases. From the outpost's General Psychedelics line to their "Rose Tinted Lenses for Red Eyes" eyewear collaboration with Akila, they're always slipping in reminders that they're 420-friendly. The second installment of the aforementioned accessories release, dubbed Philosophy, is no exception. It takes cues from styles worn by jazz players and "cultural revolutionaries," all while establishing a unique look of its own.

Price: $115

