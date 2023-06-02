The First Sunglasses on the Moon: American Optical and Huckberry Update an Icon

In the late 1960s, it seemed America was on a new journey. The U.S. withdrew its first troops from the Vietnam War and Richard Nixon became President. But, perhaps one of the most defining events of the era was the Apollo 11 mission, an accomplishment that changed the course of human history.

On July 16, 1969, the Apollo space crew members launched into the outer cosmos with a pair of FG-58 shades in tow, which helped reduce glare, protecting the eyes of the astronauts (without the Earth's atmosphere, sunlight is even more detrimental to the eyes). According to the Smithsonian, "Spacecraft were supplied with protective window shades and sunglasses for astronaut use, and spacesuit helmets included a layer of gold to reflect the sun's rays during spacewalks."

With American Optical being a brand known for its military-grade builds and high-quality optics, America chose to use these glasses in the official astronaut survival kit — dating back to the Gemini IV mission. When Neil Armstrong took his first steps on the gray, cratered floating igneous rock and declared, “This is one step for a man, one giant leap for mankind,” the AO FG-58 became the first pair of sunglasses to land on the moon.

The Orignal Pilot Sunglasses come with a limited-edition lens cloth and a replica of the original 1969 glasses case used by Apollo 11 astronauts. Huckberry

Fast forward to today, Huckberry and American Optical collaborated on a new iteration of these iconic sunglasses in an updated colorway. The original pilot glasses on display at the Smithsonian inspired this variation. These feature a 23K gold-plate frame accented by green lenses (constructed with SkyMaster glass lenses for clarity).

The glasses have a distinctively square aviator style that maximizes the field of view while eliminating glare. For durability, this pair of shades is impact resistant and engineered to military standards — meaning, the lenses won't shatter if you accidentally drop them. And for safekeeping, they come with a replica of the original 1969 glasses case.

Huckberry American Optical x Huckberry Original Pilot Sunglasses huckberry.com $250.00 SHOP NOW

But hurry and get these exclusive sunglasses while you can (another variation of the shades is already out of stock). These sunglasses are the epitome of astronaut style and will elevate your attire, whether you’re going to infinity and beyond or just chugging through your own journey.