Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Holiday Deals You Can Shop Right Now
2
3 Vacheron Novelties You Will Not Want to Miss
3
All the Best Gifts on Sale Right Now
4
100 Products We Love for Less Than $100
5
Meet AETHER's Reimagined Space Hoodie

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Tiny Beanies Have a Long History. Here's Why You Need One

More than simply meme fodder, folded beanies carry on a long legacy of ear exposure.

By Evan Malachosky
heimat
Courtesy

Beanies are meant to keep your head warm. They cover the crown and blanket your ears, blocking out wind and snow while keeping in the heat your head releases. But when smaller beanies took over, especially in skateboarding circles, many wondered why they were wearing their hats this way, with their ears exposed. As it turns out, it's no new phenomenon. In fact, the practice dates back to the 19th century.

Fisherman Beanie History

Worn first in Europe and then in the US, beanies worn above the ears were commonplace amongst the ranks of Navy crews both American and abroad. The English are said to have worn "watch caps" — rolled beanies worn above or right at the ears — in war as early as 1854.

Then there was Jacques Cousteau, the pioneering French ocean diver, who was also a navyman himself. He popularized a red one, a symbol his son explained displayed his respect for the sea. (One might've guessed blue, but whatever.) Then came Steve Zissou, a fictional rendition of the renowned diver played Bill Murray. Admittedly, the movie made both bigger, meaning Cousteau and Zissou. They became pop culture icons, albeit of different varieties (non-fiction vs fiction).

But between Cousteau's first crusades and Wes Anderson's cinema were generations of men given these style hats during military service. First it was navymen, then the Army adopted a similar style. Watch caps, as they were called, are worn differently than fisherman beanies, though, even if it's simply a matter of folding, not actual build. Fisherman beanies are actually made with less fabric, meaning if you unfold it, it'll barely cover your ears, let alone your entire face. Some watch caps, like Carhartt's classic beanie, would roll down over your chin.

Tiny Beanies Hit the Internet

But even though Carhartt's Watch Cap is as inconspicuous as it gets, it became the center of a meme storm targeted toward men that wore them rolled up super high, exposing both ears, barely hanging onto the head it was tasked with keeping warm. Tiny beanies became the official uniform of fuccbois everywhere, the finishing touch to an outfit comprising wide-fit chinos, a raggedy vintage tee, thrashed Chuck Taylors and a gallery wall-like collection of permanent tattoos.

They got a bad rep, and fast. How you wore your beanie suddenly said a lot about you. But nowadays, even if the meme persists, I think the panic about folded (or rolled) beanies has passed, and I think you can wear yours however you please, as long as it looks intentional. I generally think super, super oversized beanies are still out, so you're safer going small anyway.

How to Buy a Fisherman Beanie

Look for a beanie that isn't too big. A beanie that's too big to begin with will prove difficult to fold over again, making it hard to get it up over your ears without creating a semi-wide brim. Seek out a beanie labeled as "Fisherman" or "Mini" or "Rolled." Descriptors like this are giveaways about size.

How to Style a Fisherman Beanie

Originally, fishermen would flip their beanies up when they hit the shore, where the wind wasn't as harsh. It was their way of letting off steam. Now, it's just cool to do it, even if your ears are cold. Don't let your beanie sit too high on your head, though. It should wrap around your occipital bone and tightly around your forehead — ears out.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
BEST OVERALL FISHERMAN BEANIE
Heimat Deck Hat
Now 36% off
$45 AT HUCKBERRY

Heimat is a brand founded in 2016 by ex-Ralph Lauren (specifically RRL) Merchandising Director, Christian Hofmann. His brand sells a host of Naval-inspired headwear and knits. The Deck Hat is made from virgin wool in a "fisherman" size, meaning it folds up and sits above the ears. It comes in red (like Cousteau's) or seven other colors.

BEST UPGRADE FISHERMAN BEANIE
Taylor Stitch The Fisherman Beanie
Now 20% off
$51 AT TAYLORSTITCH.COM

Taylor Stitch's The Fisherman Beanie is on the smaller side, but you'll need to roll or fold it in order for it to hit above the ears. Versatility — that's what makes this the upgrade pick.

BEST AFFORDABLE FISHERMAN BEANIE
UO Short Roll Knit Beanie
$19 AT URBAN OUTFITTERS

Although Carhartt's Watch Cap is roughly the same price, you're better of going logo-free, and thus choosing UO's Short Roll Beanie, especially if you plan to wear it like all the cool kids do.

The North Face Fisherman Beanie
$28 AT THE NORTH FACE

Stylistically, The North Face's Fisherman Beanie is a lot like the brand's Salty Dog Beanie. This one is made from 100 percent recycled polyester, though, meaning it's the better one for the environment.

Patagonia Fisherman's Rolled Beanie
$39 AT PATAGONIA

Trust the outdoors professionals at Patagonia to make a beanie capable of withstanding event the coldest weather — at a fair price. Their Fisherman's Beanie comes rolled in almost a dozen colors, each cut from 100-percent recycled polyester.

Topo Designs Global Beanie
$32 AT HUCKBERRY

Topo Designs' Global Beanie doesn't make any nautical references, but it's the right size to sit above your ears. It sits higher but still keeps you warm, courtesy of its heavy merino wool blend material.

J.Crew Merino Wool Watchman Beanie
$39 AT J CREW

If rolled correctly, J.Crew's Watchman Beanie will sit above the ears, a lot like Navy-issued headwear from yesteryear. It has a wide weave and a thick cuff and comes in a number of colors.

Heimat Signal Beanie
$70 AT HUCKBERRY

This popular Heimat hat tells the story of the famous pom. The bobble first helped soldiers identify their units and then protected deck hand's heads from low, load-bearing beams. Now, they're just an accessory, albeit a storied one.

Mondaysuck Fisherman Beanie
$26 AT MONDAYSUCK.COM

Mondaysuck's Fisherman Beanie is a cult favorite amongst the tiny beanie wearing crowd. It's always sold out, no matter the color. It's the right amount of stretchy, substantial yet breathable and really easy to roll.

More Beanies and Hats
best beanies
Mr Porter
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Style & Grooming Buying Guides
The Best Carry-On Luggage for Every Trip
The Best Dress Pants for Every Situation
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Build a Routine Using One Grooming Brand
The Best Performance Dress Shirts
Duffle Bags for Quick Getaways
Corduroy Can Even Make a Suit Look Cool
These Are the Perfect Flannel Shirts for Cold Days
The Best Sunglasses for Every Face Shape
The Best Boots for Dressing Up
The Best Backpacks to Carry Your Gear