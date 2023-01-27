Today's Top Stories
The Best Basic Long-Sleeve T-Shirts to Buy Now

For when short-sleeves, well, fall short.

By Evan Malachosky
a longsleeve grey shirt laid in front of blue longsleeve shirt and a yellow longsleeve shirt
Courtesy

Don't consider this a wholehearted repudiation of the trusty T-shirt. I own a ton of them, and short sleeve ones are perfect paired with jeans, worn with something like a shirt jacket, or used as a base layer beneath a hoodie or a sweatshirt. T-shirts are the titular king of the closet.

But what about the short-sleeve T-shirt's sibling, the long-sleeve? It's everything the T-shirt is except longer. Does that make it better? Well, you can be the judge of that, but the benefits of a T-shirt with elongated sleeves abound.

What to Consider

Materials

Natural

Natural materials breathe better than synthetic ones, which means shirts made from cotton or wool will help regulate your temperature in a more efficient way. (Less sweat, more comfortability.) If you want a shirt you can comfortably layer that'll also get softer over time, try one made from only (or mostly) cotton.

Synthetic

Synthetic tees are great for working out, staying dry or mobile during the workday or running errands on the weekend. Synthetic materials often wick moisture, meaning you won't stay wet for long (after a workout, for example), but they also give, which is the reason why many men turn to athletic styles over, say, heritage workwear ones when emphasizing comfort.

Fit

Top Layer

Any good long-sleeve T-shirt can be worn on its own, too — just like a short-sleeve one. How you wear yours truly does depend on the fit, though. If you want it to go on top, you can buy a bigger, boxier tee. But you can go the opposite direction if you want — tight — just not too tight. A regular-fitting long-sleeve tee looks just as put-together, even if it makes less of a statement, and it'll offer the same protection from the sun.

Layering

If you want your long-sleeve tee to line scratchy jackets and sweaters, your long-sleeve T-shirt should be a little tighter. When it's tighter, it won't be as visible beneath a fitted top layer, and with less fabric, it's less likely to bunch up or twist, too.

Best Overall Long-Sleeve T-shirt
Outerknown Groovy L/S Pocket Tee
$68 AT OUTERKNOWN

This is Outerknown's best-selling Groovy Pocket T-shirt, but long-sleeve. It's cut from 100-percent organic cotton, comes in seven colors, and fits perfectly.

best upgrade long-sleeve t-shirt
Buck Mason Field-Spec Rugby Crew
$78 AT BUCK MASON

If you're in the market for a comfortable yet heavyweight long-sleeve tee, start here. Buck Mason's Field-Spec Rugby Crew is a hybrid shirt-sweatshirt with split hems and reinforced elbows.

best affordable long-sleeve t-shirt
Everlane Organic Cotton Long-Sleeve Pocket Tee
$40 AT EVERLANE

Trust Everlane to make the kind of T-shirt you couldn't be paid to take off. It's made from organic cotton, fits perfectly both through the body and the arms, and is protected by the brand's year-long warranty. Rips, holes, shrinkage, color fading, any of it, it's all covered.

True Classic Crew Neck Long Sleeve
Now 28% off
$21 AT TRUECLASSICTEES.COM

True Classic's T-shirts are well marketed. The brand's ads are everywhere. But do its products live up to the (manufactured) hype? Hard to say. Kind of, but there are better options — hence why they're in the list but not topping it. You won't go wrong here, but you don't need to be delicate about it.

Wellen Hemp Long Sleeve Tee
$68 AT HUCKBERRY

Made from hemp and cotton, not tencel or polyester, Wellen's long-sleeve tee is better for the environment and softer to the touch. It drapes nicely and doesn't catch anywhere.

Kotn Essential Longsleeve
$38 AT KOTN

Kotn's Essential Longsleeve is just that, a simple essential with few, if any, frills. Truly, aside from a tiny tag on the inside, this top is just super soft, brushed mid-weight jersey.

Richer Poorer Weighted Long Sleeve Tee
$54 AT RICHER POORER

Richer Poorer's Weighted Tee isn't a droopy, drop-shouldered disaster. Instead, it's merely roomy enough for you to, hence the name, relax in. Finished with novelty stitching on the collar and set in sleeves, this option offers just enough weight to look put together.

Alex Mill Standard Long Sleeve T-Shirt
$58 AT ALEX MILL

This classic tee is made with soft, breathable slub cotton, a knit that has subtle variation in texture. It comes in navy, white and black and fits true to size.

Prana Long-Sleeve T-shirt
Courtesy
$35 AT PRANA

With just $35 dollars, you can't do much better. Prana's simple long-sleeve is made from a mix of organic cotton and recycled polyester. Plus, it's fair trade-certified.

Madewell Garment-Dyed Allday Crewneck Tee
Courtesy
$42 AT MADEWELL

Madewell's entry to this list softens with each wash. And it starts out soft, too, courtesy of garment dying.

Adapture Relaxed Fit Long Sleeve
$75 AT ADAPTURE

Adapture makes three different colored T-shirts in three different fits. Simple, right? This is the Relaxed Fit Long Sleeve — which is made from a preshrunk 60-percent cotton, 40-percent polyester blend — a wider-fitting top with moisture-wicking properties.

Battenwear L/S Basic Pocket Tee
$70 AT BATTENWEAR.COM

Battenwear says its burly Basic Pocket Tee is inspired by "the long-sleeve comfy shirt we always see surfers wearing after an epic set." But, they claim, this one's even better. It's made from 5.5 oz ringspun cotton, promising quality and comfort.

Sunspel Lounge Long Sleeve Tee
$99 AT END CLOTHING

English luxury brand Sunspel makes their Lounge Long Sleeve Tee from 50-percent cotton and 50-percent Modal, making it not only temperature regulating but incredibly soft to the touch.

