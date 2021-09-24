Today's Top Stories
Todd Snyder and L.L. Bean are Back With Another Collab

An 85-piece collection comprising duck boots, camp pants, graphic knits, caps, bags, and a bunch of outerwear.

style
Courtesy

Iowa-born, New York-based designer Todd Snyder obsesses over the origin stories of old, American brands. It's why he's worked with Champion, Jack Purcell, Timex, and too many others to count. (That and because most still make good things.) He studies the history and helps brands spotlight it while selling new products. His L.L. Bean collabs are the prime example. The first one dropped in 2020, and a second one, an 85-piece drop called "Upta Camp," arrives today.

"L.L. had this great attitude about fishing and hunting. It wasn’t about how many fish you caught but the experience of getting out there," Snyder says, having clearly done his research. "And I’m really hoping these clothes get people excited about doing whatever it is that helps them recharge whether that’s hunting for game or just watching the game at their local bar."

As he tends to do, most frequently with Timex and Champion, Snyder's definitely given the aesthetics of his collaborator an undeniable upgrade. With L.L. Bean, he's made items in the collection look deadstock old designs. Others look like reproductions: items inspired by Bean designs that Snyder might've found in an archive or in a vintage shop. And, of course, there are clear Snyder signatures slapped with a co-branded logo tag. But the designer wants this collection to be as functional as it is fashion-forward, and rich with history while being something people can still easily attribute to him.

"I grew up in the '80s, and have great memories of wearing L.L.Bean back then. It's really when modern technical design started taking off, and I loved that mix of technical detail with timeless L.L.Bean design, and wanted to lean into that with this collection. I've always loved the mix of modern and traditional, or city and country, and these pieces are definitely made to tie back to my main collection," he told Esquire.

In this era, L.L. Bean had plenty of graphics and a ruggedness that washed away with swishy '90s-era designs. As such, you'll find duck boots, cord pants, outerwear, bags, hats, T-shirts, sweatshirts, sweaters, flannels, shirt jackets, and, somehow, more. Shop our favorite items below.

SHOP NOW

L.L. Bean x Todd Snyder Upta Camp

Baxter State Parka
Courtesy
L.L. Bean x Todd Snyder
$299 AT TODD SNYDER
Hunter's Tote
Courtesy
L.L. Bean x Todd Snyder
$79 AT TODD SNYDER
Hi Pile Sherpa Shirt Jacket
Courtesy
L.L. Bean x Todd Snyder
$149 AT TODD SNYDER
Waxed Canvas Bean Boot
L.L. Bean x Todd Snyder
$279 AT TODD SNYDER
Quilted Flannel Shirt
Courtesy
L.L. Bean x Todd Snyder
$249 AT TODD SNYDER
Climbing Pant
L.L. Bean x Todd Snyder
$149 AT TODD SNYDER
Heritage Sweater
Courtesy
L.L. Bean x Todd Snyder
$199 AT TODD SNYDER
Fishing Jacket
Courtesy
L.L. Bean x Todd Snyder
$249 AT TODD SNYDER
Pullover Sweater
Courtesy
L.L. Bean x Todd Snyder
$229 AT TODD SNYDER
Wool Shirt Jacket
Courtesy
L.L. Bean x Todd Snyder
$149 AT TODD SNYDER
