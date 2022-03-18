Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
16 Style Releases and New Watches We're Obsessed With This Week
A new brand making stylish watches for kids, great looking luggage and much more.
Back in February, we jumped the gun slightly and called it for spring after some unseasonably pleasant weather. Well, after a minor blizzard last week, several days of clement weather have got us giddy again. You know what else we're excited about? Unique Air Jordans. And a bold, stark-white dive watch. We're ready for summer, but remaining cautiously optimistic and aware we're still going to be in for cool breezes, so we've got comfy denim jackets and light wool sweaters for you, too. Check out those, a new brand making stylish watches for kids and much more in this week's roundup.
JW Anderson and Uniqlo dropped their latest collaborative collection today. It's full of fun, spring-ish stuff — this striped shirt included.
Price: $40
In the brand's signature square case, a new white dial feels utterly natural on Bell & Ross's dive watch.
Price: $3,990
Handmade in Germany, this new piece of A Kind of Guise outerwear is one hell of a jean jacket. It's classic, tailored and complete with an oversized knit collar.
Price: $320
A new brand Blok offers Swiss-made watches for kids with style that'll get parents' approval. They come in a wide range of colors, measure 33mm in diameter and feature a bezel meant to help teach children about intervals of time.
Price: $179
Dubbed "Tropic," this is an all-new color scheme for Away suitcases. It's limited edition, and a part of the new Technicolor Collection.
Price: $275
Based on gauges, most Reservoir watches offer a combination of a digital jumping hour display, retrograde minutes and a power reserve indicator. A new model in the Kanister collection features all that, now with a silvery dial.
Price: $4,350
Tekla introduced a few new patterns to its sleepwear collection — "Polka Stripes," pictured here, included. It's stylish, something I want to wear out into the world, too.
Price: $100
Squale makes some solid dive watches for some strong values, and the latest is the first ever from the brand to offer a COSC chronometer-certified Swiss automatic movement for guaranteed accuracy.
Price: ~$1,375
The C.P. Company and Clarks' collab included clothing, a bag and two pairs of Clarks boots. The one pictured here is the Desert Trek, a silhouette that's somewhere between a desert boot and a blucher.
Price: $244
Tissot announced a range of updates to their smash-hit collection, the PRX. They include models with 18k gold fluted bezels and new dial colors, smaller 35mm quartz models starting at just $325 and even an automatic chronograph version for $1,600.
Price: $1,850 (for the model shown)
We're nearing spring, which means the end of sweater season (for most people). But Alex Crane has a last second entry to the most interesting sweater of the season competition: Its the Campo Sweater, a 3-D knit sweater made in St Louis with zero waste and very few seams.
Price: $125
Birdwell and Garrett Leight are at it again. They just dropped this cool Competition Jacket, a riff on classic zip-front mechanic jackets. It's beachy, though, because it's made from Birdwell’s proprietary SurfNyl fabric.
Price: $230
French microbrand Serica's distinctive field watch has been updated with a combination of classical dial designs that are so loved by vintage collectors they've been give nicknames: the "California dial" and the "Tuxedo dial." They're not often combined, much less on a field watch, and result is interesting, to say the least.
Price: ~$635
This Jordan 3 is inspired by Michael Jordan's durability. They made the uppers from hard-wearing cotton canvas; the midsole is aged like its old; and the accents are a color called Cement Grey.
Price: $200
High-end watchmaker Greubel Forsey combines a couple of its most distinctive innovations in an impressive new watch. With an ergonomically curved case and integrated bracelet design, its extensively hand-finished movement incorporates twin inclined balance wheels that equal out each others' errors for better accuracy. Only 66 examples will be made.
Price: $340,000 (strap), $385,000 (bracelet)
Bellroy is expanding its line of small accessories — like key holders and phone cases — and decking them out in brighter, more vibrant colors like terracotta, cobalt and citrus. Phone cases with built-in wallet storage is getting slimmed down, and the Australian-based brand is also introducing a new sustainable material, mirum, a plant-based leather alternative that uses zero plastic and is fully biodegradable.
Price: $55+