With spring fast approaching, parts of the country are finally thawing through — the U.S.'s network of national parks included. Todd Snyder wants to celebrate, and encourage, the exploration of these sacred places with tasteful merch. Working with his most common collaborator, Champion, he fashioned chain-stitched sweatshirts for three parks, Joshua Tree, Yosemite and Big Sur.

There a dozens of brands that make merch for these landmarks, even a national organization, but Snyder's rendition is tone through his lens — which, to be fair, is slightly elevated. The sweatshirts are made at classic Canadian factory, WS & Company Ltd, from midweight fleece and finished with contrasting cuffs and V-inserts.

Surely there will be more to come as those with their favorites omitted demand them. Zion? Yellowstone? Grand Teton? Denali? The Badlands would be cool, too. For now, we're forced to wait, but these three are by no means bad places to start. And if you do buy a sweatshirt, plan a trip to support these parks in person.