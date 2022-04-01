7 Style Releases We're Obsessed With This Week

For more of the latest and greatest product releases, check out our full collection of the best new gear.

While our watch team is galavanting Geneva and the world of Watches and Wonders searching for rare releases, Rolex updates and other horological heat, the style section searched high and low for the week's best releases. Below, you'll find a new graphic tee that references an old movie poster, surprising hikers from Timberland, Adidas sneakers that look like they were recovered from a swamp and so much more.