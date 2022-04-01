Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
7 Style Releases We're Obsessed With This Week
A surprising Timberland collab, mossy Adidas sneakers, a good graphic tee and more.
While our watch team is galavanting Geneva and the world of Watches and Wonders searching for rare releases, Rolex updates and other horological heat, the style section searched high and low for the week's best releases. Below, you'll find a new graphic tee that references an old movie poster, surprising hikers from Timberland, Adidas sneakers that look like they were recovered from a swamp and so much more.
Covered in a mix of colors stolen from the forest floor, the Adidas Moss Side is made from a mix of recycled materials and finished with a natural hemp liner. It's a sustainable twist on a sneaker that stays true to its era (the 1970s).
Price: $105
Exclusively available on the Levi's app, the brands collab with Come Tees features a few pairs of the famous 501, plus some T-shirts. The jeans feature different collage patchwork designs, made by Come Tees founder, and fine artist, Sonya Sombreuil.
Price: $200
These don't look much like your usual Timberlands. They're made in collaboration with BBC (Billionaire Boys Club) Bee Line and designed to be worn outdoors. They tap into the chunky hiker aesthetic while being wholly original.
Price: $170
Dickies recently celebrated its 100th anniversary. To commemorate the brand's centennial, a collection of coats, pants and graphic tees and hats dropped in the brand's online store. Included was this 100 Year Denim Chore Coat, which is made from 11.7 oz. 100 percent cotton denim according to how it looked in 1922.
Price: $110
A reference to a promotional tee for the 1980 movie Raging Bull, the Racing Embrace shirt by Forrest celebrates the universal signal for the start of a race. It runs slim, so if you want relaxed fit, size up.
Price: $48
Mules are all the rage right now — think: Birkenstock Bostons, Crcos and so on and so forth. As such, brands are betting big on them by transforming their most popular silhouettes into slip-on shoes. The most recent label to make the jump is Doc Martens, which debuted its Carlson Suede Mule this week.
Price: $89
Poten is a Japanese hat brand that manufactures its designs in the same facility that the major league teams do. But, for a long time, at least up until last year, this factory didn't take outside work, making Poten the rare brand to crack through. As such, you're getting incredible quality at a fairly OK cost.
Price: $110