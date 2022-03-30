The New 2022 Rolex Watches: What You Need to Know

The new GMT Master II is unexpected in a couple ways

This reference 126720VTNR GMT Master II is Rolex's first lefty-oriented watch — ever. The crown is on the lefthand side and so is the date display and its "cyclops" magnifier. Wild.

Although Rolex could've simply reached into its archives and pulled out one of the nicknamed bezel designs fans have been clamoring for, but they were like "nah." Instead, they gave us something without a nickname (yet — one Gear Patrol employee has dubbed it "the Starbucks"). Rolex is generally associated with green, and it's an on-trend color, but nobody saw this coming.

Price: CHF 10,500

