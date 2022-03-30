The New 2022 Rolex Watches: What You Need to Know
A left-handed GMT? The Air-King reimagined? That's not all. Here are the Crown's most notable new releases for 2022.
Follow the excitement of Watches & Wonders novelties here and on Instagram.
There's a totally rejiggered Air-King and a left-handed GMT Master II with never-before-seen bezel colors. But that's not all. When you're talking about Rolex, even the subtlest changes can be a big deal, but this year we got updates both big and small from across the brand's ranges. Here's what you need to know.
This reference 126720VTNR GMT Master II is Rolex's first lefty-oriented watch — ever. The crown is on the lefthand side and so is the date display and its "cyclops" magnifier. Wild.
Although Rolex could've simply reached into its archives and pulled out one of the nicknamed bezel designs fans have been clamoring for, but they were like "nah." Instead, they gave us something without a nickname (yet — one Gear Patrol employee has dubbed it "the Starbucks"). Rolex is generally associated with green, and it's an on-trend color, but nobody saw this coming.
Price: CHF 10,500
We can't say we anticipated this — until we watched Rolex's teaser video very carefully. Still, it's rather a big deal for the brand to completely overhaul a collection as they did with the Air-King for 2022.
It's got small tweaks and refinements, but it's really the Oyster case with its sporty crown guards that gives this watch a niche all its own within Rolex's catalog. Of course, its dial is still going to be polarizing, but it feels overall like a cohesive offering – and like a proper pilot's watch.
Price: $7,000
Besides the major releases (above), there are always new extensions to existing collections with new dial colors and the like. This reference 228236 Day-Date comes in platinum with an "ice-blue" dial.
It's reminiscent of a certain platinum Rolex Daytona, but it also recalls a particularly hot dial color of the moment: yes, it's the Tiffany-dial Patek. We wouldn't think that Rolex is jumping on the hype of that watch, but it's especially notable because of the timing.
Price: On request
First, Rolex tested a titanium Yacht-Master on Olympic sailor Ben Ainslie last year. Then, the brand hinted at a Yacht-Master in its teaser video yesterday. We were cautiously hopeful that they might actually do it, but we're still waiting for the first titanium Rolex watch — and what we got instead was this still lovely Yacht-Master 42 in 18k yellow gold.
Price: CHF 27,000