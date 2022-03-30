Tudor Just Announced One of the Year's Best GMT Watches

We're on the ground in Geneva, Switzerland, covering Watches & Wonders — the biggest watch event of the year. Follow all the releases here and on Instagram.

Watches & Wonders 2022 has officially kicked into gear and Tudor's big release has once again blindsided fans. Just like nobody expected Rolex to debut their first left-handed watch ever, it's a safe bet that few would've predicted a 1655-style GMT release from Rolex's sister company.

Enter the Tudor Black Bay Pro, a 39mm steel sports watch featuring Tudor's in-house MT5652 movement, a fixed 24-hour bezel, and the option of a matching steel bracelet or fabric strap. Let's break it down and see just what it offers.