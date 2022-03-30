Tudor Just Announced One of the Year's Best GMT Watches
The Black Bay Pro is pure Tudor quality and value, with just enough Rolex-y vibe.
We're on the ground in Geneva, Switzerland, covering Watches & Wonders — the biggest watch event of the year. Follow all the releases here and on Instagram.
Watches & Wonders 2022 has officially kicked into gear and Tudor's big release has once again blindsided fans. Just like nobody expected Rolex to debut their first left-handed watch ever, it's a safe bet that few would've predicted a 1655-style GMT release from Rolex's sister company.
Enter the Tudor Black Bay Pro, a 39mm steel sports watch featuring Tudor's in-house MT5652 movement, a fixed 24-hour bezel, and the option of a matching steel bracelet or fabric strap. Let's break it down and see just what it offers.
Much like the release of the first-generation 41mm Black Bay GMT back in 2018, the Tudor Black Bay Pro pulls its inspiration from an increasingly hard-to-get Rolex classic. Specifically, we're talking about the Rolex 1655 Explorer II.
Mostly, this can be attributed to the fixed, steel 24-hour bezel and that prominent, yellowish GMT hand — which follows Tudor's signature snowflake design rather than Rolex's arrow, but still.
It should fill in nicely for discontinued adventure-themed watches like the Tudor North Flag.
Tudor has introduced an updated, domed dial with a matte black finish to the mix. The applied molded markers seem to add welcome depth to the dial, along with vintage-inspired coloring on the hands, markers, and even the date wheel.
The new low-profile crown and steel bracelet clasp with the extension system account for some of the stealthier updates. But these are certainly the kind of features sport watch fanatics will go crazy for.
It isn't a stretch to say that many were hoping to see a 39mm Pepsi GMT model at Watches & Wonders 2022, and the Black Bay Pro is perhaps a step in that direction.
With 200m of water resistance, the selection of a Jacquard-woven strap, leather, and steel bracelet options, a highly wearable case and Tudor's typically competitive value proposition... we expect it to be a highly in-demand watch.
Perhaps most notably, the Black Bay Pro showcases Tudor's intention to integrate the MT5652 GMT movement into a smaller and more wearable 39mm case. It's something Tudor fans have been hoping to see more of since the release of the Black Bay Fifty-Eight line.
Reference: 79470
Diameter: 39mm
Material: Steel
Water Resistance: 200m
Movement: Tudor MT5652
Price: $3,675 (strap) or $4,000 (bracelet)