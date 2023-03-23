Today's Top Stories
The Best Golf Pants for Long Days on the Links

These pants might not make you a scratch golfer, but at least you'll look good.

By Will Porter
adidas man leaning on golf stick wearing heat ready jogger pants
Adidas

Back in the 1990s, the only guy still wearing knickers was Payne Stewart, and while he did look damn good in those billowy, knee-length pants and long socks, we're thankful that the last few years have brought a different look to the links. Nike, Adidas, Lululemon and Ralph Lauren make great golf pants, stalwarts like FootJoy and Peter Millar are in on the act and upstarts like Bogey Boys and Malbon and Metalwood Studio have all added to the style we see today.

Stretchy, water-resistant, quick-drying fabrics are ubiquitous and brands are actually making golf pants that have a tailored fit — no more (excessively) baggies. But no matter how you like to style yourself for days on the links, these pants, joggers and shorts will do the trick all year long. Just be sure to leave your favorite jeans at home.

What to Consider

Materials

Much like any athletic endeavor, you'll find apparel with a number of different materials. For those that like the classics, cotton is still very much in play, albeit in most cases the brand has blended cotton with a stretchy or cooling material to make them more well-suited for today's needs. However, you'll find that most of the golf pants out there are a poly blend that combines stretch, moisture-wicking and anti-odor properties to keep you calm, cool and collected. This is what you'll see 90 percent of pros wearing.

Fit

Most golf pants these days will have a standard fit that's not baggy but also not too slim. Some players may opt for a slim-to-skinny fit, but we think to look the best on the course, a standard fit is the best option. With that said, there are golf pants with just about any fit you could want, so be sure to check the on-model images and get some measurements to ensure you're copping the right fit for you.

Style

Below you'll find a smattering of styles and the best part is, it's really up to you. There are vintage-inspired looks with pleats and ample room to move right alongside slim-cut stretchy pants that allow for a full range of movement and look more like what the pros wear. In between, you'll find ripstop pants with generous cuts, techy commuter pants that hug your thighs and of course, shorts, which are always welcome (unless you play on the PGA Tour). This leads us to our next section, what not to wear.

Dress Codes

Most courses will have some sort of apparel requirements on their website, so make sure you check this before you head out. Mesh basketball shorts, sweatpants and other hyper-casual options don't normally make the cut, neither does the big bad of the golf apparel world: denim. Just don't wear jeans on the course. It's simple.

Lululemon Commission Classic-Fit Pant
Courtesy
$128 AT LULULEMON

Lululemon isn't just for the yoga studio anymore. Its performance commuter and office clothes make an easy transition to the golf course thanks to plenty of comfort and performance features.

Nike Flat Front Flex Golf Pants
Courtesy
$80 AT DICK'S SPORTING GOODS

C'mon, it's Nike. The brand needs no introduction, but these Flex golf pants are worth checking out immediately if you want an affordable pair of pants that will look good with every other piece of golf apparel you own.

Under Armour UA Drive Pants
Under Armour
$80 AT PGATOURSUPERSTORE.COM

Under Armour makes golf gear that lives up to the performance and comfort you expect from UA. These flat-front pants stand out thanks to UA Storm technology, which repels water without sacrificing breathability.

Bonobos Performance Link Pants
Courtesy
$119 AT BONOBOS

Much like Rhone, Bonobos started elsewhere but made its way to golf with aplomb. These pants feature everything you'd want: quick-dry, moisture-wicking material with a UPF rating and UV protection.

G/FORE Tour 5-Pocket 4-Way Stretch Pant
Mr Porter
$185 AT GFORE.COM

These five-pocket pants from newcomers G/FORE are made from premium Japanese twill that is stretchy and moisture-wicking, providing performance without the looks of a performance pant.

Rhone Commuter Pant Classic
Courtesy
$138 AT RHONE

Rhone is one of our favorite brands for workout gear, so when it dipped its toes into the golf world, we were ecstatic. The commuter pants, while initially for, well, commuting, are now one of our top picks for the golf course thanks to classic styling and a stretchy fabric that makes it easy to snag your ball from the cup.

Metalwood Pleated Pant
Courtesy
$128 AT METALWOOD.STUDIO

If you like your golf pants a bit on the retro side, you have to check out Metalwood's Pleated Pant, which fuses vintage vibes with modern materials. Thanks to a generous fit and pleats crafted with a comfy cotton/Tencel blend, we'll be rocking these on and off the course all year long.

Ralph Lauren Tailored Fit Pleated Stretch Twill Pant
Courtesy
$148 AT RALPH LAUREN

These may look simple but simplicity is a welcome sight when it comes to performance pants. Ralph Lauren never misses, especially when it comes to its RLX golf line, so you know you'll be taken care of on casual days at the range.

Peter Millar Matlock Seersucker Performance Trouser
Courtesy
$185 AT PETERMILLAR.COM

For warmer days on classier courses, consider some seersucker trousers from Peter Millar, which are breezy and light but also perform on the course.

Adidas Go-To Commuter Pants
Courtesy
Now 20% off
$72 AT ADIDAS

Yep, we wear joggers on the golf course now. These lightweight pants from Adidas are made with a stretchy fabric that keeps you cool in the warmer months.

FootJoy 5-Pocket Pants
Courtesy
$98 AT FOOTJOY.COM

You may know FootJoy for its shoes, but the brand makes awesome apparel, as well. These pants eschew the looks of a dress pant in favor of a five-pocket style, making them fit and feel a bit more casual while still packing performance.

Bogey Boys Best Pant
Courtesy
$120 AT BOGEYBOYS.COM

Macklemore's Bogey Boys makes vintage-inspired golf gear that calls back to the Caddyshack days — think white shoes with high-waisted pants and vests. Only now, these things are made with materials that stand up to the grind of the game of golf. The Best Pant is a truly great pant that blends polyester and spandex to make a comfy pleated pant that your grandpa would be jealous of.

Best Golf Shorts
Random Golf Club Classics Cotton Short
Courtesy
$68 AT RANDOMGOLFCLUB.COM

One of our favorite golf brands, Austin-based Random Golf Club, is working to build a new community in the game of golf while also whipping up some of the best apparel in the sport. These shorts are soft, comfortable and ideal for on and off the course.

Malbon Cliff Shorts
Now 40% off
$78 AT BDGASTORE.COM

With a handful of pockets and clever little features, these nylon-belted shorts from Malbon are an ideal combination of performance and style. The material is super soft and they hit at just the right length for the links.

More Golf Gear
guy on golf course
Malbon
