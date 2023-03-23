The Best Golf Pants for Long Days on the Links

Back in the 1990s, the only guy still wearing knickers was Payne Stewart, and while he did look damn good in those billowy, knee-length pants and long socks, we're thankful that the last few years have brought a different look to the links. Nike, Adidas, Lululemon and Ralph Lauren make great golf pants, stalwarts like FootJoy and Peter Millar are in on the act and upstarts like Bogey Boys and Malbon and Metalwood Studio have all added to the style we see today.

Stretchy, water-resistant, quick-drying fabrics are ubiquitous and brands are actually making golf pants that have a tailored fit — no more (excessively) baggies. But no matter how you like to style yourself for days on the links, these pants, joggers and shorts will do the trick all year long. Just be sure to leave your favorite jeans at home.

What to Consider

Materials

Much like any athletic endeavor, you'll find apparel with a number of different materials. For those that like the classics, cotton is still very much in play, albeit in most cases the brand has blended cotton with a stretchy or cooling material to make them more well-suited for today's needs. However, you'll find that most of the golf pants out there are a poly blend that combines stretch, moisture-wicking and anti-odor properties to keep you calm, cool and collected. This is what you'll see 90 percent of pros wearing.

Fit

Most golf pants these days will have a standard fit that's not baggy but also not too slim. Some players may opt for a slim-to-skinny fit, but we think to look the best on the course, a standard fit is the best option. With that said, there are golf pants with just about any fit you could want, so be sure to check the on-model images and get some measurements to ensure you're copping the right fit for you.

Style

Below you'll find a smattering of styles and the best part is, it's really up to you. There are vintage-inspired looks with pleats and ample room to move right alongside slim-cut stretchy pants that allow for a full range of movement and look more like what the pros wear. In between, you'll find ripstop pants with generous cuts, techy commuter pants that hug your thighs and of course, shorts, which are always welcome (unless you play on the PGA Tour). This leads us to our next section, what not to wear.

Dress Codes

Most courses will have some sort of apparel requirements on their website, so make sure you check this before you head out. Mesh basketball shorts, sweatpants and other hyper-casual options don't normally make the cut, neither does the big bad of the golf apparel world: denim. Just don't wear jeans on the course. It's simple.