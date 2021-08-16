Hitting the Links Soon? You Need Some Fresh Golf Clothes

As one of the few inherently socially distant activities, golf has seen a bit of a boom during the pandemic. Starting in June 2020, courses across the country saw a huge surge in rounds played. According to the National Golf Foundation, golf courses across the country saw a 22.8 percent increase in rounds played through the first six months of 2021 when compared to 2020. That is a lot of golf.

When it comes to hitting the links, it is almost just as fun to dress for the occasion as it is to actually play 18 holes. Golf clothes have traditionally been defined by the ill-fitting polos and baggy pleated khakis of the 80s and 90s, but the past decade or so has seen a recommitment to the sartorial side of the game. (Rickie Fowler's head-to-toe orange outfit notwithstanding.) While we haven't returned to the knee-high knickers of the early 20th century, we are seeing brands choose to work with a combination of traditional and technical, leaving you with a bunch of excellent options to choose from. With that in mind, we decided to round up some pieces from our favorite brands and retailers. Next time you head to the course, whether it's your local muni or the country club, do it with style.