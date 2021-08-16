Today's Top Stories
1
The Countach Is Making a Comeback..but Why Now?
2
Score Top Gear Up to 50 Percent Off at Backcountry
3
You Can Order Our Beer Online in Over 30 States
4
The Best Cheap Furniture You Can Buy From Amazon
5
G-SHOCK's GBD200 Fitness Watch Is Feature-Rich

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Hitting the Links Soon? You Need Some Fresh Golf Clothes

Look good, play good.

By Will Porter
mr p golf
Mr Porter

As one of the few inherently socially distant activities, golf has seen a bit of a boom during the pandemic. Starting in June 2020, courses across the country saw a huge surge in rounds played. According to the National Golf Foundation, golf courses across the country saw a 22.8 percent increase in rounds played through the first six months of 2021 when compared to 2020. That is a lot of golf.

When it comes to hitting the links, it is almost just as fun to dress for the occasion as it is to actually play 18 holes. Golf clothes have traditionally been defined by the ill-fitting polos and baggy pleated khakis of the 80s and 90s, but the past decade or so has seen a recommitment to the sartorial side of the game. (Rickie Fowler's head-to-toe orange outfit notwithstanding.) While we haven't returned to the knee-high knickers of the early 20th century, we are seeing brands choose to work with a combination of traditional and technical, leaving you with a bunch of excellent options to choose from. With that in mind, we decided to round up some pieces from our favorite brands and retailers. Next time you head to the course, whether it's your local muni or the country club, do it with style.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Criquet Players Shirt
Huckberry
SHOP NOW

Luke Wilson is a part-owner of this preppy label that makes super comfy shirts. 

Lululemon Evolution Polo
Huckberry
SHOP NOW

Stripes always look good on the course. 

Lululemon Commission Short 9-Inch
Huckberry
SHOP NOW

A standard pair of khaki shorts will look good with everything. 

Radmor Taylor Pimaformance Molten Jersey Polo
Huckberry
SHOP NOW

Subtle tie-dye will set you apart without drawing unwanted attention. 

RLX Golf Packable Water-Repellent Jacket
Ralph Lauren
SHOP NOW

You never know when a summer shower will hit, so keep this close by. 

Mr P. Logo-Appliquéd Cotton-Canvas Golf Cap
Mr Porter
SHOP NOW

Squinting not required. 

Mr P. Logo-Appliquéd Striped Merino Wool Golf Cardigan
Mr Porter
SHOP NOW

Varsity sweater meets the golf course — you could wear this anywhere. 

Lululemon ABC Warpstreme Golf Trousers
Mr Porter
SHOP NOW

These are probably the most comfortable golf pants you'll ever buy. 

Kjus Golf Retention Quilted Shell and Jersey Golf Gilet
Mr Porter
SHOP NOW

A vest is one of the most versatile pieces of your golf kit, don't forget about it. 

Radmor Baty Pimaformance Stripe Pique Polo
Huckberry
SHOP NOW

To tuck or not to tuck, that is the question. 

RLX Golf Tailored Fit Stretch Golf Pant
Ralph Lauren
SHOP NOW

Ralph knows how to make clothes that are designed to be worn, and worn a lot. 

Mr P. Stripe-Trimmed Cotton Mock-Neck Golf Sweater
Mr Porter
SHOP NOW

Here's how to get around the club's polo shirt requirement.  

Nike Golf AirMax 90 G Coated-Mesh Golf Shoes
Mr Porter
SHOP NOW

90s swag adapted for life on the course. 

Nike Golf Printed Dri-FIT Golf Shorts
Mr Porter
SHOP NOW

A subtle print adds a hint of excitement to these shorts.  

Adidas Stan Smith Special Edition Primegreen Spikeless Golf Shoes
Mr Porter
SHOP NOW

A tennis icon redesigned for the golf course. 

G/FORE Luxe Staple Mid Mélange Tech-Jersey Half-Zip Golf Top
Mr Porter
SHOP NOW

Don't let a brisk 7:00 AM tee time get you down.  

Radmor BOBRAD Chenille Flat Bill Snapback
Huckberry
SHOP NOW

More than your run-of-the-mill Callaway hat. 

Nike Golf Dri-Fit ADV Tiger Woods
Mr Porter
SHOP NOW

You can't hit it like Tiger, but you can look like him.  

Nike Golf Dry Victory Logo-Print Dri-FIT Half-Zip Golf Top
Mr Porter
SHOP NOW

Another option for brisk mornings on the first tee. 

Mr P Reversible Golf Harrington Jacket
Mr Porter
SHOP NOW

This jacket looks stellar on and off the course. 

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Top Stories
Everything We Know About the Mercedes EQG
The 15 Best Beanies to Buy Now
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Chevy's Wild New 'Vette May Get Ferrari-Like Tech
The Always Pan Folks Just Launched the Perfect Pot
The 25 Best Backpacks for Everyday Use
The iPhone 13: Everything We Know So Far
The Best Men's Clothing and Shoes on Sale Now
Nissan's New Z Finally Debuts Tomorrow
The Complete Buying Guide to Omega Watches
These 10 Products Will Upgrade Your Next Adventure