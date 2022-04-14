We're a full 25 days into spring here on the East Coast, where, for better or worse, we experience the extremes of all four seasons — typically all at once, too. But it was abnormally warm this week (sunny, 73 degrees), at least in New York, where Tom Holland was spotted wearing this perfect purple hoodie by PANGAIA. He paired it with a baby blue beanie, crisp, wide-legged khakis and expensive Nike Air Max sneakers designed by Sean Wotherspoon.

Holland set a solid example for how to dress when the weather spans multiple seasons in a single day: by layering. If it's chilly in the AM, you can rock the beanie, the hoodie over a T-shirt and breathable but refined khakis without worrying about sweating through. He picked each item in a seasonally appropriate hue, helping the heavy hoodie and ribbed beanie fit right in even when the day hits its highest temperature.

It's an easy formula to replicate: dress so you're warm enough but do it in colors true to the season. Dark browns, blacks and even olive aren't very springy, so pick something that will pop. And it's OK to cop the same organic cotton sweatshirt, which is officially called the 365 Hoodie, as Spider-Man. PANGAIA has this color, Orchid Purple, plus plenty of other hues in stock right now. Each one was made using a recycled water system, making these dyes a whole hell of a lot better for the environment than your run-of-the-mill color makers.