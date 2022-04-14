Today's Top Stories
1
Alternatives to High-End Bourbon You Have Try
2
Cooling, Energy-Saving Fabric for Healthier Nights
3
The Best Outdoor Furniture Brands to Shop Online
4
Backcountry Has All the Winter Gear You Need
5
We Found Your New Summer Party Shirt

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Tom Holland Was Spotted Wearing a Perfect Purple Sweatshirt. Here's Where to Buy Your Own

His springtime wardrobe in full bloom.

By Evan Malachosky
celebrity sightings in new york city april 13, 2022
Robert KamauGetty Images

We're a full 25 days into spring here on the East Coast, where, for better or worse, we experience the extremes of all four seasons — typically all at once, too. But it was abnormally warm this week (sunny, 73 degrees), at least in New York, where Tom Holland was spotted wearing this perfect purple hoodie by PANGAIA. He paired it with a baby blue beanie, crisp, wide-legged khakis and expensive Nike Air Max sneakers designed by Sean Wotherspoon.

Holland set a solid example for how to dress when the weather spans multiple seasons in a single day: by layering. If it's chilly in the AM, you can rock the beanie, the hoodie over a T-shirt and breathable but refined khakis without worrying about sweating through. He picked each item in a seasonally appropriate hue, helping the heavy hoodie and ribbed beanie fit right in even when the day hits its highest temperature.

It's an easy formula to replicate: dress so you're warm enough but do it in colors true to the season. Dark browns, blacks and even olive aren't very springy, so pick something that will pop. And it's OK to cop the same organic cotton sweatshirt, which is officially called the 365 Hoodie, as Spider-Man. PANGAIA has this color, Orchid Purple, plus plenty of other hues in stock right now. Each one was made using a recycled water system, making these dyes a whole hell of a lot better for the environment than your run-of-the-mill color makers.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Color: Orchid Purple
365 Hoodie
Courtesy
$150 AT PANGAIA

This is the one Tom was wearing.

Color: Peach Perfect
365 Hoodie
Courtesy
$150 AT PANGAIA
Color: Buttercup Yellow
365 Hoodie
Courtesy
$150 AT PANGAIA
Color: Sakura Pink
365 Hoodie
Courtesy
$150 AT PANGAIA
Color: Pistachio
365 Hoodie
Courtesy
$150 AT PANGAIA
Color: Navy Blue
365 Hoodie
Courtesy
$150 AT PANGAIA
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Style Spotting
A Rare Air Jordan 1 Made it to the Masters
Jonah Hill Loves His Corduroy Bucket Hat
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Joe Jonas Proves Tinted Lenses Are in Again
The Watch Shaun White Wore Around the World
Buy Brad Pitt's Favorite Bucket Hat
Joe Biden Has Surprisingly Good Taste in Watches
Crazy Watches Celebrities Wore at Super Bowl LVI
Obama's New Watch Supports Black-Owned Businesses
Style Spotting: Tom Holland
The Crazy Watch Michael Strahan Is Taking to Space