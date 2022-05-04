One of Filson's Most Versatile Jackets Is Finally Back in Stock

Seattle-based heritage clothing brand Filson just reissued one of its classic work jackets. The understated Aberdeen Work Jacket is made with lightweight, oil finished cotton, a material that is both comfortable but resistant to both rain and wind, too. Made in America, it features a soft cotton body, polyester-lined sleeves, a heavy-duty front zipper with a snap-close storm flap and snap-flap cargo pockets. Other pockets include a vertical zippered chest pocket, an interior security pocket and hidden Moleskin-lined handwarmer pockets.

The style, first introduced in 2005, was a best-selling all-weather jacket for the brand until 2018, when it was released for the last time (in limited quantities, too). It's back now, though, to fill a hole in Filson's outerwear collection. With its adjustable hems, shorter cut, slightly oversized (maybe even slouchy) sleeves and rib knit cuffs, the Aberdeen Work Jacket is basically a bomber, albeit tweaked ever so slightly to be better suited for foul weather. Bombers aren't bad jackets for rain or snow, per se, but their ribbed collars don't offer much protection from the elements.

It's a great option for everyday wear — even if it's nice out. Right now, though, it comes in just one color: Dark Tan. However, there are a number of sizes to choose from: the Aberdeen Work Jacket comes in sizes XS to 2XL. Plus, like all other Filson products, it is backed with an industry-leading lifetime guarantee, but you should never wash or dry clean the jacket. It must always be brushed or wiped clean with a damp cotton rag, as to not ruin the wax, which should be reapplied as needed (typically annually).