Seth Rogen Goes Blonde As He Rocks His Most L.A. Look Yet

Seth Rogen is proudly Canadian, but the actor, director and entrepreneur has called Los Angeles home for the past 20 years. It's also where his production company, Point Grey Pictures, is based — and where his cannabis and ceramics business, Houseplant, is headquartered as well. The California city, by all accounts, is home for the freshly-40-year-old celebrity. And he definitely fits the bill: he's famous, as it seems everyone there is, he makes bowls, cups and vases, and he smokes a ton of weed.

Now, though, as of this week, he officially looks the part, too: Rogen was spotted at an event for his Hulu miniseries Pam & Tommy, a wild retelling of when Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's sex tape was stolen and leaked to the public by an electrician in 1995, and he was wearing quite the L.A.-spec outfit.

Rogen is listed as an executive producer, but he also played the aforementioned electrician, who allegedly robbed the rocker because of unpaid labor fees he'd racked up working on Lee's house. Rogen sported quite the mullet for the show, but transitioned to his usual hair shortly after — all before dying it bleach blonde for the event.

But his bleach blonde hairdo isn't the only L.A. thing about him. He wore one of L.A.-based brand General Admission's tees to the event, as well as Fear of God's California Loafers. Altogether, it's a tonal outfit capable of keeping him cool under the west coast sun. But it's also indicative of the sheer breadth of two recent trends: oversized tees and slip-on shoes.

His tee hangs over his shoulders and the sleeves sit right at the elbow, giving him room to breathe and also more options for what to pair with it. An oversized tee looks more elevated than your basic shirt, which is why he looks red-carpet-ready in something most of us would wear to the bar. Plus, don't let the name California Loafers fool you: These shoes are made in Italy from 100 percent rubber. (If you haven't noticed, rubber shoes are all the rage right now.)

Seth Rogen's L.A. Outfit