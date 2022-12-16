Seth Rogen's Weed and Home Goods Brand Houseplant Never Goes on Sale — Until Now

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter.



Seth Rogen might be best known in Hollywood for his goofy-yet-endearing chuckle and stoner humor, but he's become a force to be reckoned with in the world of design, thanks largely to his weed-adjacent accessories and home goods brand Houseplant. Unfortunately for most, the gear the brand makes is pretty hard to come by and, even when you can find it in stock, it's usually pretty expensive. That's why it's such a big deal that the brand is having a sale right now — and some of the gear is as much as 50 percent off.

The sale includes a real mixed bag of gear, but we do have a few favorite highlights to point out. For instance, this gorgeous white marble oil lamp with its built-in ashtray is down to just $130 (from $260). If you don't like open flames, there's also a midcentury modern lamp (also with a built-in ashtray), down by 50 percent, as well. It's not all lighting, either — there's also this outdoor- and travel-friendly On-The-Go Kit (with its carry case, flip top lighter, rolling papers and tips), a home-focused Starter Kit and even discounts on the brand's Pro-Jet record player and LPs.

And when we say this brand never goes on sale, we mean it — we've never even seen a sale at Houseplant before. But it is actually happening, right on time for last-minute holiday shopping, so you're going to want to take a gander while you can. Or else it's probably all going to sell out, just as it always seems to.

