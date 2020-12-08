Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

The Best Men's Gifts Under $100

Give yourself a gift this year by going easy on your wallet.

By Gear Patrol
best gifts under 100
Courtesy

For many of us, the sub-$100 gift range is an important one: This isn't the realm of extravagance, but a Benjamin also isn't pocket change. With a little care and guidance, however, you can skip the decision paralysis and spare your wallet with a thoughtful, unique and high-quality item that'll truly be appreciated. (If you find one really great thing, can anyone really fault you for getting one for every giftee on your list.) Start with these 20 finds that are sure not be regifted.

Still can’t find what you’re looking for? Check out some of our other gift guides here.

Zensah Running Mask
MoMA
moma.org
$16.00
This over-designed face mask is intended for running and exercise, but works just as well for a casual stroll down the street. It's breathable, reusable, washable and ready for action.

Elijah Craig Small Batch Bourbon
Elijah Craig
caskers.com
$24.99
Who would have thought a bourbon this good would be so affordable? You probably already know they guy in your life this would be perfect for. 

Yeti Rambler Colster
Huckberry
huckberry.com
$25.00
This rugged Colster is the perfect step up for the guy who uses a basic cozy for his beer cans, or needs to keep his coffee piping hot. 

Corralejo Reposado Tequila
Target
Corralejo target.com
$29.99
Just a great tequila in a beautiful bottle that doesn't cost a lot. You might even want to get yourself one.

Alvaro Rodriguez Anywhere Brewer
Lichen NYC
lichennyc.com
$35.00
Made in Chicago, this clever little coffee dripper folds up for easy storage and deploys to make a delicious cup of coffee at a moment's notice. 

Tooletries Shower Mirror & Organizer Set
Huckberry
huckberry.com
$29.98
It sticks to any shiny surface without suction cups or adhesives, has a fog-free mirror and holds your basic grooming supplies. What guy doesn't need this?

United by Blue Ultimate Bison Sock
United by Blue
$38.00
Thick and warm (but not overly so), these socks are perfect for padding your snow boots or simply lounging around the house. 

Lululemon The Towel Yoga Towel
Huckberry
huckberry.com
$38.00
Who wouldn't appreciate a Lululemon microfiber towel for yoga or workouts? Expect thank-you texts. 

Native Union Night Cable
Amazon
amazon.com
$39.99
You know how lightning cables so often suck? This one doesn't, and it also offers a high quality feel along with a sliding, weighted knot to anchor it in place.

Brunton Echo Zoom Monocular
Huckberry
huckberry.com
$50.00
A great piece of kit to complement a hike, Brunton's Echo Zoom offers 10x to 30x magnification and fits in a pocket. 

Fisher Space AG7 Original Astronaut Space Pen
Amazon
Fisher Space Pen amazon.com
$51.85
This pen was designed for NASA astronauts, and the space nerd in your life is going to love it. It's got a heavy feel and it'll continue to write reliably in zero gravity and extreme temperatures.

Nordic Pocket Saw
Huckberry
huckberry.com
$54.00
Because you never know when you'll need to steal a Christmas tree, Griswold-style. And because it's just cool to have a fold up saw on hand.

Rerii Walnut Bluetooth Speaker
Amazon
amazon.com
$55.99
In a digital world, something like an actual analog, AM/FM radio is somehow refreshingly retro. This one's got a bluetooth connection as well.

Kujira Rorqual Whale Knife
Jinen
jinenstore.com
$60.00
Undoubtedly, you're getting more packages than usual. Get a Japan-made knife — shaped like a whale, no less — to make opening packages feel like Christmas day every day.

Kodak Step Digital Instant Camera
Amazon
amazon.com
$69.99
Point, shoot and print on the spot. This compact camera has 10 megapixels, a built-in flash, and is all you need to (re)discover lomography. 

Todd Snyder x L.L.Bean Wicked Good Slipper Moc
Todd Snyder
toddsnyder.com
$129.00
This Todd Snyder x L.L. Bean collab moc is the real (furry) deal: They're made of sheepskin with warm, moisture wicking shearling and feature a memory foam footbed. 

Timex MK1 Field Watch
Timex
timex.com
$89.00
Timex's military-inspired watch has a modern feel, with a blue anodized aluminum case and matching nylon strap. It's also one of the best-looking field-style watches you can get for the price.

Closca Reflective Collapsible Helmet
MoMA
moma.org
$90.00
With a clever, collapsible design, this lightweight bicycle helmet doesn't just look sleek, but also incorporates safety features from its impact-dispersing construction to a wide reflective strip.

Filson Dry Bag
Huckberry
huckberry.com
$95.00
Dry bags are incredibly useful in all kinds of situations where you don't want your stuff to get wet. This one by Filson goes beyond the basics with a comfortable carrying strap.

Orvis Battenkill Cashmere-Lined Leather Gloves
Amazon
amazon.com
$98.00
There's nobody in the world (or at least in temperate climates) who wouldn't appreciate a pair of soft, full-grain leather gloves with a cashmere lining. 

