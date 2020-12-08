Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
The Best Men's Gifts Under $100
Give yourself a gift this year by going easy on your wallet.
For many of us, the sub-$100 gift range is an important one: This isn't the realm of extravagance, but a Benjamin also isn't pocket change. With a little care and guidance, however, you can skip the decision paralysis and spare your wallet with a thoughtful, unique and high-quality item that'll truly be appreciated. (If you find one really great thing, can anyone really fault you for getting one for every giftee on your list.) Start with these 20 finds that are sure not be regifted.
This over-designed face mask is intended for running and exercise, but works just as well for a casual stroll down the street. It's breathable, reusable, washable and ready for action.
Who would have thought a bourbon this good would be so affordable? You probably already know they guy in your life this would be perfect for.
This rugged Colster is the perfect step up for the guy who uses a basic cozy for his beer cans, or needs to keep his coffee piping hot.
Just a great tequila in a beautiful bottle that doesn't cost a lot. You might even want to get yourself one.
Made in Chicago, this clever little coffee dripper folds up for easy storage and deploys to make a delicious cup of coffee at a moment's notice.
It sticks to any shiny surface without suction cups or adhesives, has a fog-free mirror and holds your basic grooming supplies. What guy doesn't need this?
Thick and warm (but not overly so), these socks are perfect for padding your snow boots or simply lounging around the house.
Who wouldn't appreciate a Lululemon microfiber towel for yoga or workouts? Expect thank-you texts.
You know how lightning cables so often suck? This one doesn't, and it also offers a high quality feel along with a sliding, weighted knot to anchor it in place.
A great piece of kit to complement a hike, Brunton's Echo Zoom offers 10x to 30x magnification and fits in a pocket.
The best coffee maker is the one that fits your kitchen, budget and style, but never compromises on excellent coffee.
This pen was designed for NASA astronauts, and the space nerd in your life is going to love it. It's got a heavy feel and it'll continue to write reliably in zero gravity and extreme temperatures.
Because you never know when you'll need to steal a Christmas tree, Griswold-style. And because it's just cool to have a fold up saw on hand.
In a digital world, something like an actual analog, AM/FM radio is somehow refreshingly retro. This one's got a bluetooth connection as well.
Undoubtedly, you're getting more packages than usual. Get a Japan-made knife — shaped like a whale, no less — to make opening packages feel like Christmas day every day.
Point, shoot and print on the spot. This compact camera has 10 megapixels, a built-in flash, and is all you need to (re)discover lomography.
This Todd Snyder x L.L. Bean collab moc is the real (furry) deal: They're made of sheepskin with warm, moisture wicking shearling and feature a memory foam footbed.
Timex's military-inspired watch has a modern feel, with a blue anodized aluminum case and matching nylon strap. It's also one of the best-looking field-style watches you can get for the price.
With a clever, collapsible design, this lightweight bicycle helmet doesn't just look sleek, but also incorporates safety features from its impact-dispersing construction to a wide reflective strip.
Dry bags are incredibly useful in all kinds of situations where you don't want your stuff to get wet. This one by Filson goes beyond the basics with a comfortable carrying strap.
There's nobody in the world (or at least in temperate climates) who wouldn't appreciate a pair of soft, full-grain leather gloves with a cashmere lining.
There are plenty of affordable watches with excellent design and solid build quality.