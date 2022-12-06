The Best Men's Grooming Brands — and Which Products to Buy

Even if your skincare routine starts and ends with face wash, you've probably been overwhelmed by the sheer amount of options there are — and that's just a single category. A complete skincare routine encompasses washing, moisturizing, applying sunscreen, adding a retinoid and applying an antioxidant serum, meaning the total routine — referring to both skincare and grooming — is a whopping 12-step ordeal if you include body washing and moisturizing, shampooing and conditioning and shaving and applying after-shave.

Simplify Your Routine, Buy From One Brand

I don't recommend picking a shampoo from one brand, a moisturizer from another and so on and so forth. It's not that products from different brands can't coexist, but you never know, and it's easier to be certain they can work together, and effectively, too. Buy everything from one source and seek out specialized items from other labels only when necessary.

Unsurprisingly, though, there aren't that many brands with that kind of catalog. Sure, Dove definitely makes hair and body products, but the soap giant doesn't sell serums. On the contrary, artisanal, all-natural label Caldera+Lab makes excellent creams, but they don't sell shampoo, deodorants or deep-cleaning body washes, for example. Do you get what I'm saying? There's a shortlist of brands you can truly count on for the entirety of your everyday skin, hair and body routine — deodorants, moisturizers, pomades and more. But, fret not; we've found them.