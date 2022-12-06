Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

The Best Men's Grooming Brands — and Which Products to Buy

Pick a brand you already like (or one you're really interested in trying). Order every product you need — from shampoo to serums — from there.

By Evan Malachosky
gear patrol
Henry Phillips

Even if your skincare routine starts and ends with face wash, you've probably been overwhelmed by the sheer amount of options there are — and that's just a single category. A complete skincare routine encompasses washing, moisturizing, applying sunscreen, adding a retinoid and applying an antioxidant serum, meaning the total routine — referring to both skincare and grooming — is a whopping 12-step ordeal if you include body washing and moisturizing, shampooing and conditioning and shaving and applying after-shave.

Simplify Your Routine, Buy From One Brand

I don't recommend picking a shampoo from one brand, a moisturizer from another and so on and so forth. It's not that products from different brands can't coexist, but you never know, and it's easier to be certain they can work together, and effectively, too. Buy everything from one source and seek out specialized items from other labels only when necessary.

Unsurprisingly, though, there aren't that many brands with that kind of catalog. Sure, Dove definitely makes hair and body products, but the soap giant doesn't sell serums. On the contrary, artisanal, all-natural label Caldera+Lab makes excellent creams, but they don't sell shampoo, deodorants or deep-cleaning body washes, for example. Do you get what I'm saying? There's a shortlist of brands you can truly count on for the entirety of your everyday skin, hair and body routine — deodorants, moisturizers, pomades and more. But, fret not; we've found them.

Maapilim
maapilim


Maapilim's products evoke the scents and pleasures of the Mediterranean, where the brand is based and where most of the ingredients are sourced.

SHOP NOW

Face Cleanser
$18 AT MAAPILIM

Infused with aloe vera, this option's gentle and boasts notes of bergamot, jasmine and cedarwood.

Lip Balm
$9 AT NEIGHBORHOODGOODS.COM

Skip the stick! Be sure to wash your hands before you apply this butter-soft lip balm.

Ursa Major
ursa major


This Vermont-based brand focuses on all-natural ingredients and effective formulas — no fuss, no frills.

SHOP NOW

Mountain Glow Golden Serum
$84 AT URSAMAJORVT.COM

Ursa Major's new Glow Golden Serum is formulated with 44 active ingredients, resulting in a potent product for all skin types.

Citrus Riot Body Wash
$24 AT URSAMAJORVT.COM

Instead of cool mint, try citrus for deep cleaning. It has a similar effect, but the freshness is compounded by actual fruit ingredients — like lime peel, which encourages cell renewal.

Marlowe
marlowe


Marlowe's products are a favorite of many — myself and Associate Editor Johnny Brayson included. He likes the bar soaps, while I've enjoy the hair products.

SHOP NOW

No. 106 Charcoal Body Soap Bar
Now 16% off
$48 AT MARLOWESKIN.COM

The Charcoal Cleansing Bar clears dry skin and purifies the skin's surface, all while leaving a fresh, woodsy scent.

No. 170 Original Water Pomade
$12 AT MARLOWESKIN.COM

Style essentially any haircut with this water based pomade, which is easy to work in and reactivate.

Lumin
lumin charcoal skincare set
Lumin

Lumin's aesthetic is minimal, but the brand's products are incredibly effective. Think: deep cleaning keratin shampoos, charcoal face scrubs and face moisturizers made from fruit extracts.

SHOP NOW

Clarifying Body Wash
$14 AT LUMINSKIN.COM

A clarifying shampoo cleans deep down by clearing flakes and other debris from the scalp and encouraging even oil distribution down through the ends each of hair.

UV-Defense Moisturizing Balm
Now 50% off
$16 AT LUMIN

It's important to always apply SPF. It doesn't always need to come via sunscreen, though. This UV-defending balm, for example, acts like a hydrator but has protective properties.

Bravo Sierra
bravo sierra


Bravo Sierra field tests its products with current and former military members, ensuring these products not only work but in extreme conditions, too. (That means they'll definitely work in your dull shower.) Plus, part of the profits are shared with military member-benefitting orgs.

SHOP NOW

Deodorant Body Spray
$10 AT BRAVO SIERRA

Unlike with Axe, there are no aerosols at play here. This is a pure, proprietary spray that delivers the potency of a stick deodorant without the irritating stickiness.

Shaving Foam
$9 AT BRAVO SIERRA

It's hard to describe this shaving foam. I mean, shaving foam does a good job, but the texture of this option is superior to so many others I've tried — and it's only $9.

Patricks
patricks grooming products
Patricks

Patricks harks high-end sports cars and luxury estates, dirty martinis and calm moments in a 1,000 sq ft bathroom. Sure, Patricks' products are expensive, but they're worth it. They feel like a significant departure from big box store options and even mid-level ones most people consider luxury.

SHOP NOW

FW1 | Anti-Aging Foaming Face Wash
$80 AT AMAZON

This sleek cylinder is packed with potent anti-aging ingredients that encourage cell regrowth. The vessel, a green tea-infused foaming cream, lathers on nicely and washes off without fuss.

BW1 | Body Wash
$48 AT AMAZON

There's serious depth to this body wash's scent. Notes of cognac and bergamot complement a clean, amber aroma. But it doesn't just smell nice. Green tea, coconut oil and vitamins A, C and E clear dirt and renew the skin's surface.

Oars + Alps
oars alps


Oars and Alps emphasizes all-natural ingredients in all of its products. They are all sold individually, of course, but the brand lets you customize your own bundle, thus helping you save money on a kit that only has things you'll actually use.

SHOP NOW

Wake Up Face Serum
$48 AT OARS AND ALPS

Using a "proprietary combination of 15-percent encapsulated vitamin C, hyaluronic acid and vitamin E," Oars and Alps face serum invigorates and awakens the skin both at the surface level and deep down, actively undoing signs of aging.

Hydrating Conditioner
Now 29% off
$10 AT OARS AND ALPS

If you're not one to sweat a ton or wear a heat-trapping hat, it's not likely you need to shampoo every single day. But, conditioning between washes is important. Conditioners keep the hair hydrated, as is the case with this option, fresh and healthy.

Jack Black
jack black


No, this isn't a project of the famous actor by the same name. It's instead one of the longest-standing and best-selling modern men's grooming brands around. The brand's products range from gentle and nice-smelling to industrial strength.

SHOP NOW

Intense Therapy Lip Balm SPF 25

$8 AT SEPHORA

You (should) know to apply SPF all over, every day. And that means on your lips, too.

Charcoal Body Buff Exfoliating Cleanser
$36 AT JACK BLACK

This cleanser employs charcoal as an exfoliant. The natural additive does just as the name implies: buffs the skin's surface so as to clear the pores, remove impurities from the surface and leave the skin ready for post-shower moisturizers and serums.

Scotch Porter
scotch porter


Black-owned brand Scotch Porter focuses on all types of skin and hair: curly and coarse, dry, oily and every kind in-between. You'll find specialized options for folks with natural hair, and universal face washes and handy body wipes.

SHOP NOW

BLACK-OWNED BRAND
Twist & Curl Gel Cream
$12 AT SCOTCH PORTER

Work this lightweight cream into your curls or waves for better definition. But, fear not: This option doesn't dry out or flake, and it's super easy to wash out.

BLACK-OWNED BRAND
Exfoliating Face Scrub
$12 AT SCOTCH PORTER

Not just for acne-prone or oily skin, this face scrub clears dead skin sells and opens pores, which regulates oil production and reduces the visibility of blemishes.

Malin + Goetz
malin


Malin + Goetz was made to service folks with sensitive skin and skin issues like eczema, rosacea and more.

SHOP NOW

Rum Bar Soap

$16 AT MALIN+GOETZ

The brand's cult-favorite bar soap comes in three scents (at least right now), Peppermint, Lime and Rum. It's our pick because it's less boozy than it is dark and brooding.

Replenishing Face Serum
$70 AT MALIN+GOETZ

Even though skincare products are already designed for sensitive places (your face), they can still irritate those with skin issues like eczema. This replenishing face serum is specifically formulated not to, as the founder bases the products off what works for him, because he is someone that deals with eczema, seborrhea and fragrance allergies.

Jack Henry
jack henry


Jack Henry's nailed the minimal, California-inspired look and feel, and the products embody its fuss-free mission. They're simple, easy to order and get shipped and oftentimes conscious of their footprint, meaning when you buy a second time, for example, you don't buy another bottle, just a refill.

SHOP NOW

Cleanse+
$28 AT JACK HENRY

Cleanse+ is "superfood for your skin," the brand proclaims. And, honestly, if there is such a thing, this might be it. It features a prebiotic blend that helps balance your skin's pH, vitamins to encourage tightness and an even tone and the obvious additions to help clear pores and clean the skin's surface.

Super Face Oil
$68 AT JACK HENRY

This face oil goes on easy and not greasy, hydrates and tones and helps the skin "digest" daily sun.

Baxter of California
baxter


Owned by L'Oreal as of 2013, Baxter of California has a history dating back to 1965 — in California, of course. There's a relaxed, it-all-comes-easy-to-me energy about their products, but they're potent and effective.

SHOP NOW

Daily Fortifying Shampoo
$33 AT AMAZON

A fortifying shampoo does the work of your usual soap but without stripping the hair and scalp of all of its natural oils. You need them to keep peace (balance).

After Shave Balm
Now 30% off
$14 AT ULTA BEAUTY

Even if you're using a nice shaving cream, you still need to consider your post-shave routine. It should absolutely include an after shave, which can help prevent clogged pores, razor bumps and ingrowns.

Hawthorne
hawthorne


Hawthorne specializes in customer-centric products. What does that mean? Well, you can order a lot of their options custom. There's a quiz that fields information about your face, hair and body and creates suggestions from your answers.

SHOP NOW

Hawthorne
Sensitive Skin Body Wash
$15 AT HAWTHORNE

This ready-to-order body wash emphasizes users with sensitive skin — even the "ultra" sensitive, they say. It'll cleanse and clear without stripping, always promising to do more good than harm.

Hawthorne
Papaya Enzyme Exfoliator
$19 AT HAWTHORNE

Instead of rough particulate, Hawthorne uses papaya extract and other enzymes to unclog pores and lift dead skin cells.

Grown Alchemist
grown alchemist


Grown Alchemist is what I'd call ingredient-driven. They cover the basics — exfoliants, moisturizers, washes, etc — but do so with a drive to showcase the powers particular elements have.

SHOP NOW

Gentle Gel Facial Cleanser
$52 AT GROWN ALCHEMIST

Look at this ingredient list: chamomile, bergamot and willow bark, polyphenols and mucilages from cold-pressed rose petals, polysaccharides from aloe vera. All of this to say, this cleanser clears using a suite of skincare's best bioactive ingredients.

Body Cream
$75 AT GROWN ALCHEMIST

Some lotions are too thick, making them hard to lather and even harder to dissolve into the skin. This cream's more subtle yet super effective — and nice-smelling.

Aesop
aesop


Everyone knows Aesop. Like Le Labo, they've established quite the reputation, and a polarizing one at that. I, for one, really like the things they make. They're aromatic, courtesy of lots of botanicals, and usually plenty effective and noticeable. Be warned, though, these are not for those with fragrance allergies.

SHOP NOW

Citrus Melange Body Cleanser

$47 AT BLOOMINGDALE'S

The citrus tingle, affordable by lemon and grapefruit rind, makes you feel even cleaner after using this.

Bitter Orange Astringent Toner
$35 AT AESOP

Meant for folks with oily skin, an astringent toner, like this one with bitter orange, works to even skin tone and clear caked on buildup caused by sweat and oil.

Harry's
harrys


If you're worried about the total cost of overhauling both your skincare and grooming routines, go with Harry's. The brand's products are easy to find in bigger stores, and super cheap to buy in bulk and ship.

SHOP NOW

Body Wash
$7 AT HARRY'S

Harry's does broad basics well — like 2-in-1s and body washes. Available in four scents, this option cleans without stripping and doesn't feel like a drastic departure from the gel-like ones we all used to (used to, right?) use.

Targeted Blemish Treatment Gel
$8 AT HARRY'S

The brand even covers specialized items like targeted treatment gels. This one works on acne, dark spots, red patches, plus general rough spots.

Necessaire
necessaire


Add Necessaire to the list of brands that embrace minimalism and basic, all-natural ingredients. But it's not all for show: The brand actively works to lessen its footprint and transparently updates shoppers on which certifications they've earned, and which evade them still.

SHOP NOW

The Body Oil
$40 AT NECESSAIRE

Cold-pressed and free of any additives, The Body Oil, as it's plainly called, delivers your skin a shortlist of much-needed nutrients.

The Hand Cream
$20 AT NECESSAIRE

Don't forget about your hands — especially when seasons change or reach their real extremes.

Kiehl's
kiehls


Kiehl's has 73 stores across the US, but they also sell their products in big department stores, pharmacies and small boutiques. That makes the brand's inventory easy to find, making restock easy and oftentimes for less than retail.

SHOP NOW

Skin-Strengthening Hyaluronic Acid Super Serum
$135 AT KIEHL'S

Trust Kiehl's for classics like body wash and shampoo, even hand lotion, but also luxe extras like hyaluronic acid serums.

Amino Acid Conditioner
$23 AT KIEHL'S

Coconut and jojoba oils contrasts this conditioner's amino acid base, an element that cleans with unmatched efficiency.

