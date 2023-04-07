The Best Golf Shoes for Taking Your Game to the Next Level

Make no mistake, when you hit the golf course, you need to have firm footing. There is nothing worse than showing up on the first tee and realizing all you have is your trainers, because just like golf pants, golf socks and golf shirts, you need the proper gear. Morning dew, midday sprinklers, inclement showers and winter golf, among other things, are all going to affect the ground beneath you, and while you may be busy thinking about your lie, you'll want to think about the contact your feet have with the turf almost just as much. The best golf shoes will do exactly that.

In 2023, you'll find more sneaker-style shoes than traditional golf shoes, something that could not be said even 10 years ago. Additionally, brands started making spikeless golf shoes. While many shoes still have spikes, the spikeless movement has opened up a world of possibility in the golf shoe game, including taking non-traditional golf silhouettes and spinning them into a golf shoe.

We've even seen some huge drops from , and others, all of which take some of their marquee silhouettes and modify them for use on the course. Jordans have been huge this year, consistently being sold out in a matter of hours, and just near the end of 2022, Adidas dropped a white Samba golf shoe that sold out in minutes. (We were able to test the , but due to them being out of stock, they were not included here. If you get the chance to buy some, do it. We have not included Jordan golf shoes or New Balance for the same reason, though we haven't tested those.)

What to Look for in a Golf Shoe

Spiked vs. Spikeless

Back in the day, golf shoes used to sport metal spikes, which you can imagine were a nuisance anytime the wearer trod on anything but the actual course. From there, golf moved on to plastic spiked shoes that allowed for similar grip without the click-clack and, now, you can pick up spikeless golf shoes, which sport a similar sole to that of an indoor soccer shoe: a robust rubber tread that is much more comfortable to walk around in, while providing just enough grip to get you through most of the features of a golf course. You can still get spiked shoes today, though spikeless have largely taken over. If you live somewhere wet, or like to play the first round of the day on a dewy course, think about a pair that is spiked. If you play somewhere with a more arid climate, we'd recommend spikeless, as they're generally more comfortable and work better on drier surfaces.

Waterproofing

These days, most golf shoes are waterproof to some extent, even the leather ones. When making a purchase, though, you will want to be sure that the pair you're buying suits your needs. Much like spiked vs. spikeless, if you live somewhere wet, double-check that the material is 100% waterproof or opt for a pair that has Gore-Tex or a similar hydrophobic technology.

Fit

As you can probably imagine, the sneaker-style golf shoes are generally more comfortable than traditional shoes, but over time, golf shoe technology as a whole has come a long way — even the most traditional golf shoes are comfortable for a day on the links. However, if you love to walk rather than rent a cart, we'd definitely opt for something in the sneaker category rather than a traditional style golf shoe.

Styling

In 2023, there are really no rules. Jordan and Air Max golf shoes are dropping weekly, often selling out immediately, akin to a regular sneaker drop. The traditional silhouettes from brands like FootJoy have even been updated to look a bit more sneaker-like, with sportier midsoles and less rigid uppers. You can get Adidas Sambas as a spikeless golf shoe, Air Jordan 1s as a spikeless golf shoe and a handful of other popular sneakers you might recognize in your day-to-day life. With golf shoes these days, the sky is the limit.

How We Tested

Will Porter

We tested these shoes in different states on many different golf courses, up and down the eastern seaboard and on the west coast of Canada. We walked and rode, sometimes playing multiple rounds in a day in the same shoe. We tested durability, waterproofing, grip and how comfortable they were when walking a 7,000-yard course. The main thing for our testers was getting a comprehensive view of the shoe across all of the different situations that may arise on the course. Luckily, our testers didn't need much help spraying the ball all over, from hazard to bunker to fairway and everywhere in between.

The Best Golf Shoes for Men

Nike Air Zoom Infinity Tour Next

Best Overall Golf Shoe Nike Air Zoom Infinity Tour Next% Golf Shoes nike.com $160.00 SHOP NOW Extremely comfortable thanks to Nike's Air Zoom tech

Perfect blend of classic and sneaker style Run narrow for people with wide feet

If you golf, you know Nike Golf. Hell, if you watched any sports television in the 2000s, you saw Tiger Woods, check on his chest at all times, TW logo adorning his cap. This may have been Nike Golf's heyday, but it's still thriving. It still makes some of the best golf gear you'll find, including shoes. Our favorite is the Air Zoom Infinity Tour Next (what a mouthful).

Between the two Nike Zoom Air units in the forefoot to the integrated spikes and Nike React foam, you'll be hard-pressed to find a more stable, comfortable shoe for walking or riding. They are the perfect blend between a sneaker and a more classic golf shoe — you can easily pair them with shorts, tech pants or a classic pair of pleated chinos. The heel cup takes a bit to get used to and they do run a tad narrow for our tester's foot, but when he wore them for the first time, he walked 18 holes with no problems.

Adidas Codechaos 22

Best Golf Shoe for Everyday Wear Adidas Codechaos 22 Boost Golf Shoes $160.00 SHOP NOW Comes in a ton of cool colorways

Very comfortable straight from the box Upper doesn't have a premium feel

We have been fans of Adidas Golf forever, the brand has been leading the way in the world of golf for decades (this writer desperately wanted a pair of Adidas Golf shoes in high school). In the last couple of years, though, the brand has taken things up a notch, launching line after line of epic golf apparel. This includes the brand's shoes, as well. Specifically, the Codechaos.

Adidas has more "elite" level shoes that its pro players wear, but the Codechaos is, for our money, the best of the bunch. We tested them on Nicklaus North in Whistler, BC, where we faced about every condition you could imagine, all over a few rounds. There were wet tee boxes, dry fairways, mud, sand and just about anything else you can encounter. The Codechaos performed in every capacity. The spikeless soles have just enough grip, they fit like a glove and do a nice job blending classic golf shoe design cues with today's tech and styling.



Footjoy Premiere Spikeless

Best Classic Golf Shoe Footjoy Premiere Series - Field Spikeless footjoy.com $199.99 SHOP NOW Classic styling that looks good with anything

A spikeless shoe in a spiked package A little expensive for what you get

Footjoy is one of the iconic shoemakers in the golf world — its classic leather shoes have been adorning pro golfers for decades. An excellent offering, the Premiere Series Field reminds us of an earlier time in the golf world — these would look at home in Augusta at the 1980 Masters just as much as they would in 2022. The upper is waterproof leather, while the soles provide 360-degree spikeless traction.

G/Fore Debossed Skull & T's Gallavanter

Best Golf Shoe for a Subtle Flex G/Fore Debossed Skull & T's Gallivanter Golf Shoe g/fore gfore.com $225.00 SHOP NOW Made with premium waterproof leather

Anti-microbial massaging insole May be too out there for some

One of the most expensive shoes out there

One of the newer brands in the mix is G/Fore. The brand makes luxe golf gear that has some edge, as evident in these debossed golf shoes that feature numerous skulls and crossbones (crossbones that look like golf tees). Got some former punk in you just itching to get out? These are the shoes you want to reach for.

Pairing smooth waterproof leather with a lightweight sole and an antimicrobial footbed, these kicks are comfortable and easy to wear, even if they do have a bit of edge. It's really the perfect representation of the dichotomy in the golf world today: you can have some modern edge and still respect the past.

Puma Proadapt Delta

Best All-White Golf Shoe Puma Proadapt Delta Golf Shoes dickssportinggoods.com $199.99 SHOP NOW Eye-catching looks really pop

Comfortable, lock down fit Will get very dirty very quickly

When we think of Puma golf, it's hard not to see Rickie Fowler and his monochromatic statements on the links. The Oklahoma State grad and PGA pro has been rocking with Puma for a while now and we have to say, his statement style actually works. The Proadapt Delta isn't as much of the statement an all-orange shoe is, but these still look dang good. The shoe utilizes a dual-layer, decoupled collar construction that gives you the comfort of a running shoe and the look of a leather shoe. The full-length Puma Proadapt outsole provides traction while the brand's Adapt foam keeps you stable and comfortable. Shop these and pair them with a full white 'fit a la Rickie.

UA Hovr Drive 2

Most Grippy Golf Shoe Under Armour Hovr Drive 2 Golf Shoes underarmour.com $160.00 SHOP NOW Will keep you glued to the ground in any conditions

Precisely placed cushioning adds a ton of support Not the most breathable pick

Under Armour, probably most known for its contributions to American football apparel, has also made a swift move into golf — they sponsor PGA pro Jordan Spieth and golf-obsessed Steph Curry — so you can wear these knowing that some legends wear the same kicks. The Hovr Drive 2 utilizes a breathable microfiber upper and a lightweight waterproof membrane to keep your feet cool and dry, and the hybrid spike/spikeless sole is ideal for year-round conditions.

True Linkswear All Day Knit 3

Best Golf Shoe for All-Day Wear True Linkswear All Day Knit 3 truelinkswear.com $160.00 SHOP NOW Lightweight and breathable upper

Machine washable Not water resistant

True Linkswear makes versatile, understated golf shoes that are super comfortable and sport a casual look that goes with any golf outfit. Optimized for walking, True Linkswear shoes are ideal for someone who loves to go out for 36 holes in a day or needs something they can wear to and from the course as well as on it.

Our tester says that the All Day Knit 3 is a comfy, breathable golf shoe. She played on a super muddy day and noticed a difference in traction with these shoes vs. playing in sneakers, which she had been doing previously. The fact that they are machine washable was huge. She threw them into the wash after the round and let them air dry, bringing them back to life just like that.

Ecco Core Mesh

Best Shoe for Walkers Ecco Core Mesh Golf Shoe ecco.com $129.99 SHOP NOW Ideal for golfers who like to walk, not ride

Look like a regular sneaker

Lachs the panache of more well-known brands

According to the PGA, the average golf course is 7,200 yards (over four miles), so it's no surprise that the walking shoe experts at Ecco have gotten in on the game. The Core Mesh shoes blend style and function while remaining dedicated to comfort. The sock-like construction is easy to slip on and super comfortable around your ankle, while the midsole tech is designed to keep your dogs from barking, even on the way up 18.

Nike Air Max 90 G

Best Golf Shoe for Nike Sneakerheads Nike Air Max 90 G Golf Shoe nike.com $130.00 SHOP NOW Its a super stylish shoe

Updated to be water-resistant Not the most conducive silhouette for actual golfing

The Air Max 90 is a god-tier shoe in the sneaker world, and now you can wear it on the course thanks to Nike's idea to build this version specifically for golf, thanks to water resistance and integrated traction. One of our editors is currently rocking these as his go-to golf shoe and loves the blend of style and function, without being an overly attention-grabbing silhouette.

Skechers Go Golf Ultra Max

Best Golf Shoe for Hoka Die Hards Skechers Go Golf Ultra Max skechers.com $105.00 SHOP NOW Super plush and comfortable

Affordable Not the most stylish pick

For those who love a Hoka (you surely can see the resemblance), the Skechers Go Golf Ultra Max are a max-cushion golf shoe that will remind you of your pillow-like running shoes. Like most Skechers, these are optimized for comfort, though they do feature a few golf-ready features, like a breathable, water-resistant upper and a robust spikeless sole.

Johnston & Murphy XC4 GT4 Luxe U-Throat

Most Technology-Packed Golf Shoe Johnston and Murphy XC4 GT4 Luxe U-Throat johnstonmurphy.com $229.00 SHOP NOW The shoe has removable spikes

Fully waterproof One of the priciest shoes on our list

You've heard of Johnston & Murphy before, probably, but did you know the brand made golf shoes? In fact, they're quite well regarded around the game — it's a brand that has been making shoes since 1850, after all. The XC4 GT4 Luxe U-Throat has a long name, and it also has a long list of features that help them excel on the course.

You get the brand's XC4 waterproof construction along with removable spikes, a stable chassis and a dual-density midsole for comfort. The footbeds can be removed and swapped in for your custom orthotics and they even have a two-year warranty for waterproofness. This is easily one of the most tech-packed shoes on the list.

Nobull Gore-Tex Ripstop

Best Golf Shoe for Gym Rats Nobull Gore-Tex Ripstop Golf Shoe nobullproject.com $189.00 SHOP NOW Ripstop fabric is tough as nails

Tread is not that grippy

Nobull knows its way around the fitness world; just a week ago we deemed its Crossfit shoe as the best-looking one you can buy. Since breaking into the world of Crossfit and weightlifting, the brand has taken its silhouette and adapted it for trail running, cycling and, now, golf.

The shoe has a Gore-Tex membrane, making them 100 percent waterproof, and touts a breathable ripstop upper that can withstand anything the course throws at you. The spikeless sole isn't the most grippy we've seen, but if you need to roll through the gym for a quick WOD before or after your round, these kicks can do both.

Learn more about the Nobull brand.