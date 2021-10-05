The crew over at New Balance are no strangers to collaboration. The brand's offered their sneakers as blank canvases for a billion different designers in the past calendar year: Salehe Bembury, Joe Fresh Goods, Bogeda, Levi's, Jaden Smith, and that's just in the past few weeks. But, for the first time ever, Alpha Industries took a stab at a co-branded shoe with the Boston-based footwear brand. Behold: a 574 made from suede, durable Cordura nylon mesh, and a midsole embedded with comfortable ENCAP cushioning.

As expected, though, the sneakers sold out fast. Too fast for me to even get this story up, let alone order myself a pair in the process. You wouldn't expect the simpler styles to be the most popular, but that's how New Balance has made a name for itself in the fashion world, by existing on both ends of the spectrum: capable of churning out simple, classic styles with subtle tweaks and insanely colorful collabs with fashion's most in-demand designers.

If you, like me, also missed the first chance to buy these New Balance / Alpha Industries shoes, well, don't sweat. You'll soon find these 574s available on resale sites like StockX or GOAT — but probably selling at five times retail (much like the Stone Island x New Balance RC Elite SIs, which are going for $2,500 right now). However, there's a hell of a lot of apparel left behind: co-branded T-shirts, pants, hoodies, jackets, and hats. Shop the collection below.

Alpha Industries x New Balance