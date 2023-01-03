The Best Steel Toe Boots for Staying Safe No Matter the Situation

Protective toes are the end all be all of protective footwear features. Regular, run-of-the-mill boots just won't do the job. But, contrary to popular belief, steel isn't always best. There are steel, aluminum and composite options, each with its own benefits (which you'll below). Nonetheless, your safety is of utmost importance, and if your workplace requires impact and compression-resistant work boots, you'd be smart to find yourself a solid pair (or pick from their provided stock). Here's why (and what to know first).

What to Consider

Steel vs. Aluminum vs. Composite Toes

A protective toe ensures your feet stay, well, protected — whether from the rough edges of a stirrup or the possibility of vertical impact. They wrap around the toe of a boot, forming a C shape with the ends touching the outsole and the upper.

Steel, aluminum and composite toes can all be ASTM-certified. The American Society for Testing and Materials ensures the durability of all protective toes, so be sure yours have earned this mark.

Steel

Steel toes offer the best protection, but they're also the heaviest, and a few extra ounces make all the difference when you spend extended shifts on your feet.

Aluminum

Aluminum is lighter, but not as strong. As such, aluminum toes are thicker than steel toes. They still meet the ASTM's safety thresholds, but in a different way than steel.

Composite

Made from carbon fiber, the patented material Kevlar or simply plastic, composite toes are generally the thickest of the three. They make a boot look more bulbous but are often the lightest, and they help workers stay metal-free if the workplace requires it — i.e. you pass through metal detectors to the site and so on and so forth.

Weight and Its Impact

Think about it: when you're wearing a weighted backpack, that weight is more evenly distributed through your shoulders and back, which are supported by your core and legs. When you wear heavy shoes, you lift these weights with each step, meaning if you have a five-minute walk to your office or station, you'll have lifted these weights 600 times (if you're an average walker and take 120 steps a minute).

Generally speaking, the lighter the better, but there are core components of a good leather boot that put a minimum on how much the boot will weigh: raw leather material is heavy; so too are the elements of a Goodyear welt. You'll need to approach each listed weight with this context but do so seriously, because total weight is an important consideration.

Construction

If you're in the market for a boot with a protective toe, you clearly emphasize durability. As such, you should know which construction method proves most durable. There are plenty to choose from, too — from cement construction to Goodyear welted to stitchdown.

Learn more about the most durable styles in our guide to boot construction.

Comfort



Boots with protective toes are often narrower, either in the forefoot or at the toe. You'll find aluminum toes are more spacious than steel ones, and composite are kind of a crapshoot — they could be tight; they could be pleasantly roomy.

Look

As mentioned before, certain toe styles influence a boot's design more than others. Aluminum-toed boots, for example, will have a bulkier toe. Steel-toed boots are more compact. Generally, too, steel-toe boots look like work boots. If you want an incognito steel toe boot, you have to do some digging, but we found a few — and they're listed below.

Additional Safety Standards

According to the CDC (with guidance from the ASTM), safety boots (which steel boots are) can be certified in various other safety categories. They earn letters for the ones they pass. All protective-toed boots pass C and I, compression and impact resistance.