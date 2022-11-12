Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Deals You Can Shop Online
2
3 Vacheron Novelties You Will Not Want to Miss
3
Our Editors Pick the 60 Best Products for Winter
4
The Jackets You See in 'Yellowstone,' Explained
5
Three Winter Layers to Wear Every Single Day

Here's An Easy Way to Tidy Up Your Desktop for Screen Sharing

So you don't have to worry about oversharing.

By Eric Limer
clean spark
Clean Spark

If you've ever had to give a presentation on a video call, you know there's more stress than just making sure your talk goes over well. Sharing your screen can often mean sharing everything on it, whether it's relevant or not. But if you're on macOS, CleanSpark can help.

Many video chat services like Google Meet and Zoom well let you limit your sharing to certain browser tabs or applications (respectively), but if you have to have to share your full screen or just otherwise want insurance you aren't accidentally oversharing, CleanSpark will cover you. When activated, it can hide your desktop icons, disable notifications and hide your currently active apps at the operating system level, so no chat app can even see them to share.

You can try CleanSpark for free, but the full version is an affordable $5, well worth the expense to prevent your coworkers from seeing more than you'd like them to. If you're on Windows 10, fear not, the fix to hide your desktop is even easier and cheaper: just right click the desktop, select View, and uncheck Show Desktop Icons.

Learn More: Here

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Tech
Should You Upgrade to the New Apple TV 4K?
This Is Devialet's First Portable Speaker
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
B&W PX8 Review: $700 Noise-Canceling Headphones
The TV Settings You Should Change ASAP
The Complete Guide to Sony Headphones
5 Cool New Gadgets to Keep on Your Radar
How Amazon Made Its Best-Ever Speaker Even Better
The Best Digital Music Streamers for Your Home
The Best Wired Headphones for Your Desk Setup
This Trick Makes iCloud+ Pay for Itself