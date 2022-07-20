Apple currently sells three different Apple Watch models — the Series 7, SE and Series 3 — and while it's true that each one has slightly different features and capabilities, they all track your fitness in pretty much the same way.

This is because every Apple Watch has most of the same sensors that track fitness, including a built-in heart-rate sensor, GPS, gyroscope and altimeter. They all sync with Fitness and Health apps on your iPhone, and they all use Activity Rings to show you how you're progressing on your fitness goals throughout the day.

The 3 Apple Watch Models

The Series 7 is the top-of-the-line Apple Watch. It has the biggest and best display, the most features and more rugged design (IPX6).

The SE is the mid-tier Apple Watch model. It was announced alongside the Series 6 and has pretty much all the same features and abilities — except there's no always-on display.

The Series 3 is the oldest and most entry-level Apple Watch that Apple currently sells. Unless you're looking for a really affordable option, we recommend going with the SE.

Activity rings: What do the red, green and blue rings mean?

If you don't know, Activity Rings have been a feature of the Activity app — which is now the "Fitness" app — since Apple released the first Apple Watch in 2015. And to be honest, the Activity Rings haven't changed much since then. There are still three rings, each of represents a different fitness or movement goal that you should aim to achieve in one day.

• The red Activity ring (aka your Move ring) represents your movement and shows you how many active calories you’ve burned.

• The green Activity ring (aka your Exercise ring) represents your exercise and shows you how many minutes of "brisk activity" you’ve done in the day.

• The blue Activity ring (aka your Stand ring) shows how many times you’ve stood up throughout the day.

How to customize all your Activity goals.

When you first set up an Apple Watch — any Apple Watch — it asks some basic information about yourself, such as your sex, age, height and weight, and then it uses that information to automatically set the activity goals that populate the Fitness app. If you want to change those goals for some reason, whether you're hitting them too easily or not finding them difficult to complete, you can.

Before the watchOS 7 rolled out in 2020, the red "Move" ring, which measures your active calories burned, was the only Activity ring that you could adjust — which had been a bit of a bummer. But now you can customize your Stand hours and Exercise minutes, too. Here's how to change your activity goals:

Open the Activity app on your Apple Watch. Scroll down to the bottom of the first (left-most) screen. Select "Change Goals" and use the "+" or "—" to increase/decrease your goals.

You'll have to adjust/keep your Move (red) goal first. Then once you hit "Next" you'll be able to change your exercise goal. And finally, after selecting "Next" again, you'll be able to adjust your Stand goal. Select "OK" when finished.

How to customize reminders and notifications.

Let's be honest, not every one of us wants to be reminded that we haven't stood up in the last hour. While some of us need to that extra bit of encouragement to get a workout in to complete that daily goal or monthly challenge. Fortunately you can adjust these notifications — but only on your iPhone. Here's how:

Open the Apple Watch app on your iPhone. Make sure you're in the My Watch tab, then select Activity. You can toggle on/off your various notifications and reminders as you see fit.

How to share Activity and compete with friends.

Everybody likes a friendly competition, right? That's why Apple introduced Activity Sharing, a feature that allows you to see the activity of your friends and family who are also wearing Apple Watches. You can send them positive motivation messages (or just banter). To start sharing your activity with friends:

Open the Fitness app on your iPhone. Tap the Sharing tab and select Get Started. Choose a friend or family member from your contacts. (You select multiple at once — there's a limit of 40.) Tap Send and wait for your friends to accept the invite.

Once they've accepted your invite — or you've accepted their's — you'll be able to see each other's activities whenever you want. Just open the Activity app on your Apple Watch > swipe to the Sharing screen > and select the person you want to check in on. You can then challenge them to a friend competition to see who is the most active.You can do set up a challenge from either your Apple Watch or iPhone.

If using your Apple Watch:

Open the Activity app on your Apple Watch. Swipe to the Sharing screen. Select the friend you want to challenge. Scroll down and tap "Compete." Select "Invite [name]" and wait for them to accept the challenge.

If using your iPhone:

Open the Fitness app and select the Sharing tab (located at the bottom-right). Tap a friend. Tap "Compete with [name]." Tap "Invite [name]" and wait for them to accept the challenge.

