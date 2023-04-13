AirPods Flashing Orange? Here’s How to Fix Them

Welcome to Product Support, a series devoted to helping you get the most out of your stuff.

Have your AirPods — meaning either your AirPods, AirPods 3 or AirPods Pro — suddenly stopped working properly? Maybe the left or right earbud has stopped connecting to your iPhone or iPad. Or maybe the light inside the charging case is flashing orange? Don't worry, you're not alone — and thankfully there is a pretty easy fix.

Why are my AirPods flashing orange?

The color of the light inside the AirPods charging case (or on the outside of the AirPods Pro's or AirPods 3's charging case) indicates its status.

• Green: your AirPods, AirPods 3 or AirPods Pro are fully charged.

• Amber: your AirPods, AirPods 3 or AirPods Pro are not fully charged.

• White: your AirPods, AirPods 3 or AirPods Pro are ready to be set up.

• Flashing amber: there is a problem with your AirPods, AirPods 3 or AirPods Pro. You need to factory reset them and then re-pair them to your device.

The best solution for anybody experiencing connectivity issues with their AirPods is to factory reset them. The process takes about a minute and will likely save you a trip to the Apple Store.

How to Factory Reset Your AirPods

From left to right: AirPods (2nd-gen), AirPods Pro (2nd-gen) and AirPods 3. Tucker Bowe

1. Go to Bluetooth settings on your device. Forget your AirPods. (Tap the "i" icon next to your AirPods.)

2. Make sure both AirPods are in their case. Open the lid so you can see the indicator light.

3. Press and hold the button on the back of the case until the light starts flashing amber. This should take approximately 15 seconds.

4. After the amber light blinks three times, release the button and close the lid.

5. Place your AirPods adjacent to your iPhone and open the lid. A pairing screen should appear on your iPhone. Press “Connect” and you should be good. Both AirPods should work properly together again.