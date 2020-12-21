Today's Top Stories
1
The 50 Best Gifts for Men
2
The Best Everyday Gadget Gift Ideas Under $50
3
The Best Gifts for Every Woman in Your Life
4
The Best Stocking Stuffers for Every Guy
5
The Gifts Gear Patrol Staffers Want This Year

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

The 4 Things to Know About the AirPods Max Power Modes

The AirPods Max don't have a dedicated power button, meaning there's no way of actually turning them off. However, the headphones do have three different power modes.

By Tucker Bowe
airpods
Apple

Aside from the $549 price tag, one of the most controversial things about the AirPods Max, Apple's new over-ear headphones, is its lack of a dedicated power button. That's right, you can't turn them off even if you want to.

Related Stories
A Day with the AirPods Max: 5 Things to Know
AirPods Max Are Still on Sale — For Almost $1,000

The headphones automatically turn on when placed on your head and enter a low-power mode when you take them off. This way the headphones can detect when their placed on your head and can quickly turn back on. Additionally, you can place the AirPods Max in their Smart Case and they'll enter an even lower-power mode to conserve battery even better.

As for what's the difference between the AirPods Max's three different power modes — on, low-power and lowest-power— as well as when each mode actually kicks in, it can be a little bit confusing. Here are some answers to the most pressing questions, as explained by Apple.

How long before they go into low-power mode?

Five minutes. When you just place the headphones down on a surface, like your desk, they'll go into a low power mode after being stationary for five minutes to preserve battery charge. This is the same low-power mode that the AirPods Max goes into if you place them into the Smart Case.

How long before they go into the lower-power hibernation mode?

After 72 hours stationary out of case, 18 hours in the case. This mode turns off Bluetooth and the Find My feature to preserve battery charge further. If you place the AirPods Max in their Smart Case, they'll enter this lowest-power mode after 18 hours.

It's still not exactly clear how much the AirPods Max's battery life will be extended from entering this lowest-power mode sooner, but the case gives you 54 extra hours of that hibernation time.

Can I force lower power modes without the case?

Yes, all you need is a pair of magnets. The magnets need to stay in contact with the headphones in order for this to work though, so if you don't want to use the case, you might want to make your own.

Why can't I just turn them off?

The always-on nature of the Max lets them quickly connect to devices and be located with Apple's Find My feature. So unless you're constantly running out of battery, it's probably not worth it worry about your battery livel too much.

You can learn more about the various other intricacies of the AirPods Max's battery life, like what the different colored status lights in the Control Center mean, by reading Apple's support page — link below.

LEARN MORE

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

tekto gear romeo knife
Get 15 Percent Off This Must-Have Pocket Knife

Presented by Tekto Gear

SHOP NOW

15% Off

For a quality pocketknife that's lightweight, refined and worthy of gifting, look to Tekto Gear. Its latest model, The Romeo, is high-quality and made from premium materials. Plus, it's 15 percent off.

READ MORE

Jabra Elite 85t
Jabra Elite 85t
$200 $230

$30 OFF (13%)

The Jabra Elite Active 85t are sports-focused headphones with noise-canceling technology and great sound quality for listening to music and taking calls. Also compatible with Siri, Alexa or Google Assistant, this is one of our top picks for sports-focused earbuds.

READ MORE ABOUT WIRELESS EARBUDS

Levi's Reusable Reversible Face Mask
Levi's Reusable Reversible Face Mask
$8 $15

$7 OFF (50%)

A set of three masks for under $10 is a steal — and since they're reversible, you're essentially doubling your haul.  

READ OUR FACE MASK GUIDE

Gerber Suspension NXT Multi-Tool
Gerber Suspension NXT Multi-Tool
$23 $33

$10 OFF (30%) 

Boasting 15 tools in a super small frame, this multi-tool is the perfect addition to round out your EDC set up. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST OUTDOOR GIFTS OF 2020

Dyson V10 Absolute
Dyson V10 Absolute
$450 $550

$100 OFF (18%) + $75 worth of tools with purchase

The V10 was Dyson's monumental achievement in 2018, and still holds up today despite being usurped by the V11. That means it's a bit more affordable, making it a better value — especially with $100 off.

READ OUR GUIDE TO DYSON VACUUMS

Kiehl's Ultimate Strength Hand Salve
Kiehl's Ultimate Strength Hand Salve
$18 $24

$6 OFF W/ CODE GIFT (25%)

Winter can be a tough time on your skin and especially on your hands. Keep things smooth and hydrated all season long with this hand salve from Kiehl's. 

READ ABOUT ESSENTIAL GROOMING PRODUCTS

Lodge Pre-Seasoned 10.25-inch Cast Iron Skillet
Lodge Pre-Seasoned 10.25-inch Cast Iron Skillet
$15 $27

$12 OFF (44%)

Already pre-seasoned and ready to sear. If you don't have a cast-iron skillet yet, grab this current deal and get into cooking with cast iron. 

READ OUR GUIDE TO LODGE CAST IRON COOKWARE

Branch Ergonomic Chair
Branch Ergonomic Chair
$289 $349

$60 OFF (17%)

Since many of us are going to be spending our days away from the comfortable chairs and desks of our office, it may be time to invest in a nice chair for the home office. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST OFFICE CHAIRS OF 2021

Levi's Sherpa Trucker Jacket
Levi's Sherpa Trucker Jacket
$49 $98

$49 OFF (50%)

The trucker jacket has been part of the style zeitgeist for decades and doesn't look to be going anywhere. Type III trucker style and a fuzzy sherpa lining join forces to make a jacket you will want to wear every day.

READ ABOUT SOME OF THE BEST JACKETS COMING IN 2021

Fjallraven Classic Kånken Backpack
Fjallraven Classic Kånken Backpack
$69 $80

$11 OFF (14%)

Spacious, easy-to-access compartments make this bag ideal for just about any day-to-day activity. We also love that there are eight colors to choose from.  

READ ABOUT THE BEST BACKPACKS UNDER $100

TriggerPoint GRID 13" Foam Roller
TriggerPoint GRID 13" Foam Roller
$26 $35

$9 OFF (26%)

Foam rolling may seem a bit like torture, but the pain you experience in the moment will alleviate a ton of pain later. We love this roller for its straight forward design and solid price.  

READ ABOUT THE BEST FITNESS PRODUCTS OF 2020

Timex + Todd Snyder Pride Watch
Timex + Todd Snyder Pride Watch
$159 $199

$40 OFF (20%)

Celebrate Pride with this watch from Todd Snyder and Timex, one of our favorite collaborations out there. $10,000 of proceeds will go to LGBTQ foundations Rainbow Railroad and Sylvia Rivera Law Project.

READ ABOUT HOW TO BE A WATCH GUY

Coway Airmega 400
Coway Airmega 400
$519 $749

$230 OFF (31%)

This smart air purifier has five fan settings, can cover over 1500 sq. ft. of space and can recycle all the air in a room twice an hour. Bonus points for not being an eyesore like most air purifiers. 

READ OUR AIR PURIFIER GUIDE

Everyday Essentials Wide Grip 3-Piece Kettlebell Set
Everyday Essentials Wide Grip 3-Piece Kettlebell Set
$50 $80

$30 OFF (38%)

At the beginning of the pandemic, kettlebells were sold out everywhere. They're finally back — for now. Join the fitness craze with this set for your home gym.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME FITNESS GIFTS

iRobot Roomba 614
iRobot Roomba 614
$200 $250

$50 OFF (20%)

If you're looking to take the plunge and buy a Roomba but don't need to go all-in on a top model, pick this one up at a great price. 

READ OUR ROOMBA BUYING GUIDE

Adidas Stan Smiths
Adidas Stan Smiths
$48 $80

$32 OFF (40%)

Loved by sneakerheads and the wider population for its simple, straightforward look and ubiquity to complement any fit. You can never go wrong with a pair of Stan Smiths.

THE BEST SNEAKERS UNDER $50

Casio G-Shock Quartz Watch
Casio G-Shock Quartz Watch
$84 $140

$56 OFF (40%)

A classic digital watch that'll probably outlast you, and beloved darling of watch nerds of all types.

READ MORE ABOUT G-SHOCK

Otterbox Venture 45 Cooler
Otterbox Venture 45 Cooler
$245 $350

$105 OFF (30%)

Deemed our Best Upgrade Cooler for two years running, the Venture is rated to hold up for up to two weeks. It might be slightly less sleek than some of our other favorites, but it's just as rugged and capable of keeping your goods cold for extended periods of time. 

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST COOLERS 

Hyperice Hypervolt Bluetooth
Hyperice Hypervolt Bluetooth
$299 $349

$50 OFF (14%)

This is one of the best recovery message devices on the market, upgraded with Bluetooth capability. While the Theragun has the better overall design and usability, the Hypervolt is your best choice from a budget standpoint (and we like that it’s quieter).

READ OUR HYPERICE VS. THERAGUN COMPARISON

Reebok Nano X Shoes
Reebok Nano X Shoes
$78 $130

$52 OFF W/ CODE JOYFUL (40% )

An upgrade to the Nano 9, a Gear Patrol favorite, the Nano X doubles down on everything that was good about the previous iteration and makes it even better. This is our pick for the best CrossFit and HIIT workout shoe you can buy.

READ OUR GYM SHOE GUIDE

Breville Nespresso Vertuo Next
Breville Nespresso Vertuo Next
$119 $255

$136 OFF (53%)

Sometimes you just want a strong cup of coffee without pulling out the scale and heating up the kettle for the perfect pour-over.

READ MORE ABOUT SINGLE CUP COFFEE MAKERS

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Tech
The Best Apps to Use on Macs With Apple Silicon
How to Back Up Your Entire Computer
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The Ultimate Audio Setup for Everyone
Everything You Need to Do Film Photography
6 New Tech Products to Keep on Your Radar
The Best Computer Speakers of 2021
5 Best Alternatives to the Apple's AirPods Max
The Best Smartwatches of 2021
The Tech Products We're Hoping to See in 2021
Should You Buy an OLED Laptop?