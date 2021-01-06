Today's Top Stories
1
The 10 Best Watches Under $5,000
2
Tips to Help You Be More Productive in 2021
3
Our 79 Favorite Products of 2020
4
Our 50 Most Popular Guides of 2020
5
The 19 Best Office Chairs of 2021

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

9 Gadgets That Won't Let You Down in 2021

Our favorite no-brainer gadgets will get you through this year and beyond.

By Gear Patrol
gp100 audio
Courtesy

The world of gadgets gets more crowded and complicated year over year. Sure, it's nice if you want some options, but less so if you're just looking for a tool that can get the job done.

Related Stories
Our 79 Favorite Products of 2020
5 Tech Resolutions to Tackle in 2021

For the latter, look no further than our selection of gadgets that earned our hard-won "Just Get This" badge, meaning they're the perfect pick for anyone who just wants to stop thinking about what to get.

From headphones to tablets, these gadgets will absolutely not let you down through 2021 and beyond.

Twelve South Curve
Twelve South Curve
Twelve South amazon.com
$59.99
$52.44 (13% off)
SHOP NOW

Designed to elevate your laptop 5.8 inches off the desk surface, this stand aligns your screen with an external monitor (if you have one). It's also made of aluminum and comes in Space Gray, meaning it’ll blend in naturally with the latest MacBooks and MacBook Pros.

MORE LAPTOP STANDS

Belkin Boost Up Wireless Charging Stand
Belkin Boost Up Wireless Charging Stand
Belkin amazon.com
$34.99
$28.99 (17% off)
SHOP NOW

The Belkin Boost Up Wireless Charging Stand is capable of delivering 10-watts of power and fast-charging any iPhone or Android. The stand design allows for horizontal and landscape orientation.

MORE WIRELESS CHARGERS

Apple Watch Series 6
Apple Watch Series 6
amazon.com
$379.00
SHOP NOW

The Series 6 is the perfect smartwatch for iPhone owners who want the best that Apple has to offer. In addition to an always-on display, it has a blood oxygen sensor and electrical heart sensor. Plus it comes in premium finishes like stainless steel and titanium.

MORE SMARTWATCHES

Sony WH-1000XM4
Sony WH-1000XM4
Sony amazon.com
$348.00
SHOP NOW

These cans improve on Sony's already excellent WH-1000XM3 headphones with improved noise-cancellation and a better microphone. In terms of sound quality and active noise-cancellation, these slightly edge out Bose's Headphones 700.

MORE NOISE-CANCELING HEADPHONES

Apple AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro
Apple amazon.com
$249.00
$216.98 (13% off)
SHOP NOW

The AirPods Pro earbuds boast Apple's H1 chip for easy iPhone pairing, but they're uniquely sweat-resistant, unlike other Apple audio products, so you shouldn't have a problem exercising with them.

MORE NOISE-CANCELLING WIRELESS EARBUDS

Apple iPad (2020)
Apple iPad (2020)
Apple amazon.com
$319.99
SHOP NOW

Apple's seamless blend of hardware and software makes its iPads the best tablet for your money. Though Apple's entry-level option, it's our pick for the best overall tablet for most people.

MORE TABLETS

Audioengine A2+
Audioengine A2+
Audioengine amazon.com
$269.00
SHOP NOW

The A2+ powered speakers connect to your laptop or desktop via a 3.5mm jack or Bluetooth (meaning it's super easy to stream music from your smartphone, too). You can also use RCA connections for a standalone turntable.

MORE COMPUTER SPEAKERS

Sonos Arc
Sonos Arc
Sonos sonos.com
$799.00
SHOP NOW

The Arc is Sonos’s newest high-end soundbar. It's bigger, louder and smarter than the Playbar, as it’s a full 5.0.2 sound system with five horizontal surround channels (left, center, right, left surround and right surround) and two height channels.

MORE DOLBY ATMOS SOUNDBARS

Fujifilm SQ1
Fujifilm SQ1
Fujifilm amazon.com
$119.95
$99.95 (17% off)
SHOP NOW

The Instax Square SQ1 shoots 2.5-inch square photos that offer way more in terms of lasting appeal as an actual photograph, and an aspect ratio that's second nature to any Instagrammer. 

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

Herman Miller Sayl Chair
Herman Miller Sayl Chair
$463 $545

$82 OFF (15%)

Inspired by the Golden Gate Bridge, this is everything you could want in a desk chair: airy, comfortable, visually-striking and a great value. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST OFFICE CHAIRS OF 2021

Our Place Always Pan
Our Place Always Pan
$116 $145

$29 OFF W/ CODE BYE2020 (20%)

The internet's favorite pan features a modular design that includes a detachable wooden spatula, domed lid and a nesting steamer tray. This thing can cook anything you want, from sauces to omelets. 

READ OUR REVIEW OF THE ALWAYS PAN

L.L. Bean Bean Boots, 8"
L.L. Bean Bean Boots, 8"
$118 $135

$17 OFF (15%)

Get a killer deal on L.L. Bean's most iconic product. A stout rubber bottom and hardy leather upper make these perfect daily drivers for all of winter and into the spring. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST WINTER BOOTS OF 2020

TRX Original - Strong System
TRX Original - Strong System
$120 $150

$30 OFF (20%)

Get fit in 2021 with the ultimate home gym system. TRX workouts are as short as 15 minutes and can be done just about anywhere. 

READ MORE ABOUT TRX

Steelcase Gesture Chair
Steelcase Gesture Chair
$842 $961

$119 OFF (12%)

This chair changed the game when it comes to doing office furniture right, marking a shift from stuffy, stiff pieces to comfortable furniture a human would actually want to use. 

READ MORE ABOUT THE STEELCASE GESTURE

2019 Casper Hybrid Mattress
2019 Casper Hybrid Mattress
$837 $1,195

$358 OFF (30%)

Casper is letting go of the last of its 2019 stock for a huge discount right now, so if you've been eyeballing a Casper but have been priced out so far, now might be the time to make the purchase.

READ ABOUT THE BEST MATTRESSES TO BUY ONLINE 

Yeti Rambler Lowball - 10 fl. oz.
Yeti Rambler Lowball - 10 fl. oz.
$15 $20

$5 OFF (25%)

Double-walled vacuum-insulation and clean good looks make this one of the best mugs around, hands down. It's also rarely on sale.

READ OUR TRAVEL MUG GUIDE

Bialetti Moka Express Espresso Maker
Bialetti Moka Express Espresso Maker
$25 $35

$10 OFF (29%)

The standard when it comes to stovetop espresso makers, the Bialetti Moka pot has been a staple in Italian cafes and bars for decades. If you want the strength and concentration of espresso but don't want an expensive machine, this is what you need. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST COFFEE GRINDERS OF 2021

Jabra Elite 85t
Jabra Elite 85t
$199 $230

$31 OFF (13%)

The Jabra Elite Active 85t are sports-focused headphones with noise-canceling technology and great sound quality for listening to music and taking calls. Also compatible with Siri, Alexa or Google Assistant, this is one of our top picks for sports-focused earbuds.

READ MORE ABOUT WIRELESS EARBUDS

Wills Classic Cashmere Crewneck
Wills Classic Cashmere Crewneck
$112 $160

$48 OFF (30%)

Snag an incredible cashmere sweater without  breaking the bank with this handsome option from Wills.

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST CASHMERE SWEATERS

Seiko 5 Automatic Watch
Seiko 5 Automatic Watch
Seiko amazon.com
$242 $350

$109 OFF (31%)

Automatic movement, day/date, protected crown, and a nearly indestructible case? This watch ticks all the boxes. It even has a see-through case back to see the movement at work. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST WATCHES UNDER $5,000

ThermoPro TP03 Digital Meat Thermometer
ThermoPro TP03 Digital Meat Thermometer
$14 $30

$16 OFF (53%)

Never cook to the wrong temperature again with this smart thermometer. This is a must-have for cooking meat on the grill or in the kitchen. 

READ OUR TOP GRILLING ADVICE

Asics Runners Mask
Asics Runners Mask
$28 $40

$12 OFF (30%)

Finding a good mask to run in can be difficult — gaiters can fall down and most masks are too warm once you get going. Asics has solved the problem, making a mask with excellent ventilation and straps while still protecting you and others from respiratory droplets. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST MASKS FOR RUNNING

Uniqlo Ultra Light Down Compact Vest
Uniqlo Ultra Light Down Compact Vest
gearpatrol.me
$30 $50

$20 OFF (40%)

Uniqlo always brings the hits and this vest is no exception. Made with ultra-light down, it is the perfect layering piece from fall through spring. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST DOWN JACKETS OF 2021

Hydrow Rowing Machine
Hydrow Rowing Machine
$1,995 $2,245

$250 OFF (11%)

If you watched The Social Network and thought you could be like the Winklevoss twins if you just had the time and space to row, you can now make that a reality. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW FITNESS PRODUCTS

J.Crew 484 Slim-fit garment-dyed five-pocket pant
J.Crew 484 Slim-fit garment-dyed five-pocket pant
$20 $98

$78 OFF w/ code BIGGER (80%)

J.Crew knows how to make a wardrobe staple better than anyone. These pants go with anything and come in a bunch of sizes and colors. 

READ OUR MOST SHOPPED STYLE GUIDES

GearLight LED Tactical Flashlight S1000
GearLight LED Tactical Flashlight S1000
$14 $22

$8 OFF (35%)

It pays to have a flashlight on hand, trust us. Better yet, keep two around.

READ ABOUT THE BEST OUTDOOR GEAR OF 2020

Q Timex Reissue Falcon Eye 38mm
Q Timex Reissue Falcon Eye 38mm
$149 $179

$30 OFF (16%)

With a 38mm-wide steel case, two-tone look, and a vibrantly blue striated dial, this is retro at it's best. A domed acrylic crystal adds to its retro feel, and the ’70s-style bracelet gives it that extra touch of character.

READ MORE ABOUT THE Q TIMEX MODELS

Le Creuset Signature 5 1/2 Quart Round Enamel Cast Iron French/Dutch Oven
Le Creuset Signature 5 1/2 Quart Round Enamel Cast Iron French/Dutch Oven
$360 $438

$78 OFF (17%)

Easily one of the most versatile pieces of cookware in your kitchen, this French/Dutch oven provides the even temperature distribution that cast iron is known for. Finished with crack- and chip-resistant enamel, it also looks good in any cooking space. 

READ OUR FAVORITE DUTCH OVEN RECIPES

Herman Miller Eames Molded Plastic Side Chair
Herman Miller Eames Molded Plastic Side Chair
$506 $595

$89 OFF (15%)

Fit for any room in the house, this durable version of the classic Eames Shell Chair adds class and modern styling to any living space. 

READ MORE ABOUT THE EAMES MOLDED CHAIR

Proof Stealth Down Popover
Proof Stealth Down Popover
$132 $188

$56 OFF (30%)

Proof has mastered technical apparel that captures city style while standing up to the harshest conditions. This popover boasts 80g fill down, DWR coating, and soft, stretchy material making it practical for everyday wear. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST DOWN JACKETS OF 2021

Lodge Pre-Seasoned 10.25-inch Cast Iron Skillet
Lodge Pre-Seasoned 10.25-inch Cast Iron Skillet
$15 $27

$12 OFF (44%)

Already pre-seasoned and ready to sear. If you don't have a cast-iron skillet yet, grab this current deal and get into cooking with cast iron. 

READ OUR GUIDE TO LODGE CAST IRON COOKWARE

Branch Ergonomic Chair
Branch Ergonomic Chair
$289 $349

$60 OFF (17%)

Since many of us are going to be spending our days away from the comfortable chairs and desks of our office, it may be time to invest in a nice chair for the home office. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST OFFICE CHAIRS OF 2021

Levi's Sherpa Trucker Jacket
Levi's Sherpa Trucker Jacket
$55 $98

$43 OFF (44%)

The trucker jacket has been part of the style zeitgeist for decades and doesn't look to be going anywhere. Type III trucker style and a fuzzy sherpa lining join forces to make a jacket you will want to wear every day.

READ ABOUT SOME OF THE BEST JACKETS COMING IN 2021

TriggerPoint GRID 13" Foam Roller
TriggerPoint GRID 13" Foam Roller
$26 $35

$9 OFF (26%)

Foam rolling may seem a bit like torture, but the pain you experience in the moment will alleviate a ton of pain later. We love this roller for its straight forward design and solid price.  

READ ABOUT THE BEST FITNESS PRODUCTS OF 2020

Coway Airmega 400
Coway Airmega 400
$519 $749

$230 OFF (31%)

This smart air purifier has five fan settings, can cover over 1500 sq. ft. of space and can recycle all the air in a room twice an hour. Bonus points for not being an eyesore like most air purifiers. 

READ OUR AIR PURIFIER GUIDE

Everyday Essentials Wide Grip 3-Piece Kettlebell Set
Everyday Essentials Wide Grip 3-Piece Kettlebell Set
$65 $80

$15 OFF (19%)

At the beginning of the pandemic, kettlebells were sold out everywhere. They're finally back — for now. Join the fitness craze with this set for your home gym.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME FITNESS GIFTS

Casio G-Shock Quartz Watch
Casio G-Shock Quartz Watch
$94 $140

$46 OFF (33%)

A classic digital watch that'll probably outlast you, and beloved darling of watch nerds of all types.

READ MORE ABOUT G-SHOCK

Otterbox Venture 45 Cooler
Otterbox Venture 45 Cooler
$245 $350

$105 OFF (30%)

Deemed our Best Upgrade Cooler for two years running, the Venture is rated to hold up for up to two weeks. It might be slightly less sleek than some of our other favorites, but it's just as rugged and capable of keeping your goods cold for extended periods of time. 

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST COOLERS 

Breville Nespresso Vertuo Next
Breville Nespresso Vertuo Next
$169 $255

$86 OFF (34%)

Sometimes you just want a strong cup of coffee without pulling out the scale and heating up the kettle for the perfect pour-over.

READ MORE ABOUT SINGLE CUP COFFEE MAKERS

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Tech
The Best MagSafe Accessories for the iPhone 12
The Best All-in-One Turntables of 2021
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The Best Noise-Canceling Headphones in 2021
Every Free Streaming Trial You Should Know About
Bose's Wireless Earbuds Have a Complete Redesign
5 Tech Resolutions to Tackle in 2021
How to Uninstall Adobe Flash From Your Computer
The Best Dolby Atmos Soundbars of 2021 (So Far)
Tips to Help You Be More Productive in 2021
Your Home Office Needs a Trackball. Here’s Why.