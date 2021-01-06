9 Gadgets That Won't Let You Down in 2021

The world of gadgets gets more crowded and complicated year over year. Sure, it's nice if you want some options, but less so if you're just looking for a tool that can get the job done.
For the latter, look no further than our selection of gadgets that earned our hard-won "Just Get This" badge, meaning they're the perfect pick for anyone who just wants to stop thinking about what to get.
From headphones to tablets, these gadgets will absolutely not let you down through 2021 and beyond.
Designed to elevate your laptop 5.8 inches off the desk surface, this stand aligns your screen with an external monitor (if you have one). It's also made of aluminum and comes in Space Gray, meaning it’ll blend in naturally with the latest MacBooks and MacBook Pros.
The Belkin Boost Up Wireless Charging Stand is capable of delivering 10-watts of power and fast-charging any iPhone or Android. The stand design allows for horizontal and landscape orientation.
The Series 6 is the perfect smartwatch for iPhone owners who want the best that Apple has to offer. In addition to an always-on display, it has a blood oxygen sensor and electrical heart sensor. Plus it comes in premium finishes like stainless steel and titanium.
These cans improve on Sony's already excellent WH-1000XM3 headphones with improved noise-cancellation and a better microphone. In terms of sound quality and active noise-cancellation, these slightly edge out Bose's Headphones 700.
The AirPods Pro earbuds boast Apple's H1 chip for easy iPhone pairing, but they're uniquely sweat-resistant, unlike other Apple audio products, so you shouldn't have a problem exercising with them.
Apple's seamless blend of hardware and software makes its iPads the best tablet for your money. Though Apple's entry-level option, it's our pick for the best overall tablet for most people.
The A2+ powered speakers connect to your laptop or desktop via a 3.5mm jack or Bluetooth (meaning it's super easy to stream music from your smartphone, too). You can also use RCA connections for a standalone turntable.
The Arc is Sonos’s newest high-end soundbar. It's bigger, louder and smarter than the Playbar, as it’s a full 5.0.2 sound system with five horizontal surround channels (left, center, right, left surround and right surround) and two height channels.
The Instax Square SQ1 shoots 2.5-inch square photos that offer way more in terms of lasting appeal as an actual photograph, and an aspect ratio that's second nature to any Instagrammer.
$82 OFF (15%)
Inspired by the Golden Gate Bridge, this is everything you could want in a desk chair: airy, comfortable, visually-striking and a great value.
$29 OFF W/ CODE BYE2020 (20%)
The internet's favorite pan features a modular design that includes a detachable wooden spatula, domed lid and a nesting steamer tray. This thing can cook anything you want, from sauces to omelets.
$17 OFF (15%)
Get a killer deal on L.L. Bean's most iconic product. A stout rubber bottom and hardy leather upper make these perfect daily drivers for all of winter and into the spring.
$30 OFF (20%)
Get fit in 2021 with the ultimate home gym system. TRX workouts are as short as 15 minutes and can be done just about anywhere.
$119 OFF (12%)
This chair changed the game when it comes to doing office furniture right, marking a shift from stuffy, stiff pieces to comfortable furniture a human would actually want to use.
$358 OFF (30%)
Casper is letting go of the last of its 2019 stock for a huge discount right now, so if you've been eyeballing a Casper but have been priced out so far, now might be the time to make the purchase.
$5 OFF (25%)
Double-walled vacuum-insulation and clean good looks make this one of the best mugs around, hands down. It's also rarely on sale.
$10 OFF (29%)
The standard when it comes to stovetop espresso makers, the Bialetti Moka pot has been a staple in Italian cafes and bars for decades. If you want the strength and concentration of espresso but don't want an expensive machine, this is what you need.
$31 OFF (13%)
The Jabra Elite Active 85t are sports-focused headphones with noise-canceling technology and great sound quality for listening to music and taking calls. Also compatible with Siri, Alexa or Google Assistant, this is one of our top picks for sports-focused earbuds.
$48 OFF (30%)
Snag an incredible cashmere sweater without breaking the bank with this handsome option from Wills.
$109 OFF (31%)
Automatic movement, day/date, protected crown, and a nearly indestructible case? This watch ticks all the boxes. It even has a see-through case back to see the movement at work.
$16 OFF (53%)
Never cook to the wrong temperature again with this smart thermometer. This is a must-have for cooking meat on the grill or in the kitchen.
$12 OFF (30%)
Finding a good mask to run in can be difficult — gaiters can fall down and most masks are too warm once you get going. Asics has solved the problem, making a mask with excellent ventilation and straps while still protecting you and others from respiratory droplets.
$20 OFF (40%)
Uniqlo always brings the hits and this vest is no exception. Made with ultra-light down, it is the perfect layering piece from fall through spring.
READ ABOUT THE BEST DOWN JACKETS OF 2021
$250 OFF (11%)
If you watched The Social Network and thought you could be like the Winklevoss twins if you just had the time and space to row, you can now make that a reality.
$78 OFF w/ code BIGGER (80%)
J.Crew knows how to make a wardrobe staple better than anyone. These pants go with anything and come in a bunch of sizes and colors.
$8 OFF (35%)
It pays to have a flashlight on hand, trust us. Better yet, keep two around.
$30 OFF (16%)
With a 38mm-wide steel case, two-tone look, and a vibrantly blue striated dial, this is retro at it's best. A domed acrylic crystal adds to its retro feel, and the ’70s-style bracelet gives it that extra touch of character.
$78 OFF (17%)
Easily one of the most versatile pieces of cookware in your kitchen, this French/Dutch oven provides the even temperature distribution that cast iron is known for. Finished with crack- and chip-resistant enamel, it also looks good in any cooking space.
$89 OFF (15%)
Fit for any room in the house, this durable version of the classic Eames Shell Chair adds class and modern styling to any living space.
$56 OFF (30%)
Proof has mastered technical apparel that captures city style while standing up to the harshest conditions. This popover boasts 80g fill down, DWR coating, and soft, stretchy material making it practical for everyday wear.
$12 OFF (44%)
Already pre-seasoned and ready to sear. If you don't have a cast-iron skillet yet, grab this current deal and get into cooking with cast iron.
$60 OFF (17%)
Since many of us are going to be spending our days away from the comfortable chairs and desks of our office, it may be time to invest in a nice chair for the home office.
$43 OFF (44%)
The trucker jacket has been part of the style zeitgeist for decades and doesn't look to be going anywhere. Type III trucker style and a fuzzy sherpa lining join forces to make a jacket you will want to wear every day.
$9 OFF (26%)
Foam rolling may seem a bit like torture, but the pain you experience in the moment will alleviate a ton of pain later. We love this roller for its straight forward design and solid price.
$230 OFF (31%)
This smart air purifier has five fan settings, can cover over 1500 sq. ft. of space and can recycle all the air in a room twice an hour. Bonus points for not being an eyesore like most air purifiers.
$15 OFF (19%)
At the beginning of the pandemic, kettlebells were sold out everywhere. They're finally back — for now. Join the fitness craze with this set for your home gym.
$46 OFF (33%)
A classic digital watch that'll probably outlast you, and beloved darling of watch nerds of all types.
$105 OFF (30%)
Deemed our Best Upgrade Cooler for two years running, the Venture is rated to hold up for up to two weeks. It might be slightly less sleek than some of our other favorites, but it's just as rugged and capable of keeping your goods cold for extended periods of time.
$86 OFF (34%)
Sometimes you just want a strong cup of coffee without pulling out the scale and heating up the kettle for the perfect pour-over.