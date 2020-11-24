A laptop stand might seem unnecessary but it has a simple, important job: to make you more comfortable while you work. It raises the laptop's screen so you don't have to hunch over it, which puts more strain on your neck and back. It also raises the keyboard, which alleviates pressure on your wrists.

Laptop stands come in all different shapes and styles (as well as prices), but the most important thing is that you want to make sure you get the right laptop stand for your work setup. For example, if you don't have an external monitor or a wireless keyboard and mouse, you want a stand that keeps you laptop close. If you have a wireless keyboard and mouse but no external monitor, you can have a stand that elevates your laptop's screen higher of the desk. And if you have an external monitor, you might even want a vertical laptop stand which allows you to work and have your laptop completely closed.



The other thing to consider is if you're laptop stand will be a permanent solution on your desk or if you need to be more mobile. While a lot of people are planning to work remotely for a while and they're thus can buy a laptop stand that's more of a fixture, some people still have to travel and need a more mobile desk — and you can buy a laptop stand that's lightweight and collapsible, and thus more portable.

After function, comes aesthetic. Because the reality is that most people want a laptop stand that makes their workstation look nice. You can buy laptop stands that perfectly match your MacBook or PC laptop. Or you could buy one to match your desk.

Twelve South Curve

Best All-Around

Twelve South makes accessories specifically designed for Apple products and this laptop stand is no different. Apple even sells it. But even if you don't have a MacBook, it's backless design will accommodate most laptops. Designed to elevate your laptop 5.8 inches off the desk surface, this stand aligns your screen with an external monitor (if you have one). It's also made of aluminum and comes in Space Gray, meaning it’ll blend in naturally with the latest MacBooks and MacBook Pros.

Price: $60

Grovemade Walnut Laptop Stand

Best Upgrade

Grovemade’s entire Desk Collection is pretty stunning. This Monitor Stand stands out for its simplicity and elegant design. It makes the wood the star of the show, and it comes in walnut or maple. You'll pay a little more for the stlyishness, but you are going to be staring in the general direction of this thing most of the day.

Price: $150

Satechi Aluminum Laptop Stand

Best Budget

This is a great budget option if you're looking for an ergonomic and minimalist laptop stand. It has rubber grips at its base to prevent sliding and even a cutout for cable management. But best of all, it's very lightweight and has a completely collapsible design, meaning it's travel solution if you find yourself frequently on the move.

Price: $48





ObVus Solutions Laptop Tower Stand

The Tower Stand effectively does the same job of a standing desk. Its sturdy base and adjustable height allow you to quickly switch between working sitting down and standing up. Plus, since it's so small and lightweight, you can easily move it. (Most standing desks are very heavy.)

Price: $75

Twelve South BookArc

This vertical stand is pretty for people who use an external monitor and have their laptop in “closed-display” mode. It's arc-shaped design elevates your MacBook Pro or MacBook Air off the desk, so it looks nice. You can buy it in either silver or space gray.

Price: $59

Yohann MacBook Stand

Frankly, the Yohann Wooden MacBook Stand is unlike anything else. Yes, it’s minimalist and it's made of wood, which are two boxes that a number of other stands on this list also check. But this stand elevates a MacBook in a way that looks both precarious and magical. If you’re looking for a stand that’s a statement piece, this is it.

Price: $179

PWR+ Laptop Table Stand Adjustable Riser

This laptop stand might not be the prettiest, but it's unique for its adjustability and versatility. It can be placed on a desk and used like a traditional laptop stand, but it can be configured in such a way that it forms a kind of makeshift desk. So if you frequently work from your couch or your bed, this adaptable stand is exactly what you need.

Price: $50

Wall Desk by Nordic Appeal

The Wall Desk definitely stands out from the pack. It’s beautiful, fashioned completely out of oak or walnut. You can also use it as a wall-mounted stand (provided you purchase knobs) that functions as a floating desk.



Price: ~ $195

