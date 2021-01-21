The small portable battery you use to charge your smartphone probably can't also charge your laptop. In order to charge a laptop, a portable battery needs to have two things.

Related Stories
Apple Might Bring Back the MacBook's Most Beloved
The Best MagSafe Chargers for Your iPhone 12

First, it needs to have a USB-C port that supports Power Delivery (PD), which is a charging standard that allows it to output higher currents and higher voltages. But just because a portable battery supports PD it doesn’t necessarily mean it can charge your laptop. PD technology can be integrated into many devices whose power outputs can range from 18-watts to 100-watts.

Secondly, the portable battery needs to be able output at least 29-watts or 31-watts of power. The higher the wattage the better and we recommend a portable charger to be able to output between 45-watts and 96-watts — that's a safe range to ensure it will definitely charge your laptop.

The below portable batteries are all powerful enough to charge a laptop. Most are able to fully charge your laptop once — 20,000mAh is about enough to fully charge your laptop (although it's not an exact science) — so it really depends on how much you're willing to spend as well as what other devices you want it to be able to charge.

Mophie Powerstation AC

best portable chargers
Courtesy

Best All-Around

The Powerstation AC is a 22,000mAh portable battery that's capable of recharging any USB-C laptop at 30 watts. It has three ports — USB-C, USB-A and an AC output — and supports pass-through charging: when plugged into the wall and into a laptop, the Powerstation AC will charge your laptop first and then recharge itself. It also has a premium fabric finish which helps it look nicer than other portable batteries.

Price: $200

BUY NOW

Goal Zero Sherpa 100AC

best portable chargers
Courtesy

Best Upgrade

The Sherpa 100AC is a beast of a portable battery. It's fairly big, weighing two pounds and packs a 25,600mAh capacity, but it's rugged enough to survive pretty much anything you can throw at it. It has two USB-A ports and two 60-watt USB-C ports, both of which support Power Delivery (PD), as well as a Qi-wireless charging pad and a built-in AC inverter. Goal Zero also sells a number of accessories, such as portable solar panels, so you can really live off the grid if you want to invest in building out your kit.

Price: $300

BUY NOW


RAVPower 30,000mAh AC

best portable chargers
Courtesy

Best Budget

RavPower's portable charger is the best option for anybody on a budget. It's significantly more affordable than the other options on this list and, at 30,000mAh, it also has a larger capacity. It doesn't have the most ports, but it still has one USB-C with Power Delivery, one USB-A and one 100-watt AC output — which is all most people will need.

Price: $130 $116

BUY NOW

Mophie powerstation USB-C XXL

best portable chargers
Courtesy

The Powerstation USB-C Power Delivery XXL is a 19,000mAh portable battery. It's a basically a smaller and cheaper version of Mophie's Powerstation AC (above) that doesn't have the AC port. It has a USB-C PD input and output, meaning you can charge it with the same USB-C cable you use to charge a MacBook Pro. And it has a fabric-wrapped body, making it feel more premium than other portable batteries.

Price: $150

BUY NOW

Omnicharge Omni 20+

best portable chargers
Courtesy

The Omni 20+ is a super versatile 20,000mAh portable battery. It has two USB-A ports that support QuickCharge 3.0, a USB-C port that supports Power Delivery, and a 100-watt AC port so you can recharge quickly when it gets depleted. The top of the Omni 20+ is actually a 10-watt Qi-wireless charging pad. And there's an OLED display that shows how much power the portable charger has left. Again, it's super versatile.

Price: $199 $160

BUY NOW


Goal Zero Sherpa 100PD

best portable chargers
Courtesy

The Sherpa 100PD is basically a lighter, smaller and more affordable version of Goal Zero's Sherpa 100AC. It lacks the AC wall outlet and has one less USB-C port, but other than that a lot is the same. It has the same capacity (25,600mAh) and has a 60-watt USB-C port that supports Power Delivery, so it's capable of providing power to your laptop. It has the same two USB-A ports and works as a wireless charging pad, too.

Price: $200

BUY NOW

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

Outdoor Research Adrenaline Sports Face Mask Kit
Outdoor Research Adrenaline Sports Face Mask Kit
Outdoor Research outdoorresearch.com
$22 $29

$7 OFF (24%)

Outdoor Research's sports-focused face mask performed well during our tests thanks to an extended design that creates an air pocket. This makes it easy to breathe heavily during exercise. Adjustable ear loops and behind-the-head strap help create a secure and comfortable fit.

READ OUR GUIDE TO BEST FITNESS MASKS

Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute
Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute
Dyson dyson.com
$480 $550

$70 OFF (13%)

The V10 used to be Dyson's top-tier stick vacuum, but it was eventually replaced by the slightly more powerful (and much more expensive) V11. This makes the V10 a great value, as it's usually $150 less than the V11. Thanks to this sale, it's even a better value than the V11 right now.

READ OUR GUIDE TO DYSON VACUUMS

Todd Snyder Italian Herringbone CPO Jacket in French Blue
Todd Snyder Italian Herringbone CPO Jacket in French Blue
$101 $398

$297 OFF W/ CODE SALE30 (75%)

The CPO jacket is a classic silhouette that never goes out of style. Todd Snyder upgraded this one with premium a cotton-linen Herringbone that will break in and only get better over time. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST STYLE DEALS RIGHT NOW

All-Clad Copper Core 10-Inch Fry Pan (Second Quality)
All-Clad Copper Core 10-Inch Fry Pan (Second Quality)
All-Clad homeandcooksales.com
$100 $225

$125 OFF (56%)

All-Clad's big factory seconds sale is on, which means there's no better time to buy factory seconds from the superior cookware brand. Like this Copper Core 10-inch Fry Pan, which is a big-time upgrade for your kitchen that you can score for just a Benjamin.

READ WHAT MAKES ALL-CLAD COOKWARE BETTER

Herman Miller Eames Lounge Chair and Ottoman
Herman Miller Eames Lounge Chair and Ottoman
$5,521 $6,495

$974 OFF (15%)

Is anything left to be said about the Eames chair? This is one of the most iconic pieces of furniture to come out of the 20th century and is a must-have for any furniture aficionados (if you can afford it). 

READ ABOUT THE MOST IMPORTANT MID-CENTURY PIECES TO KNOW

Stoic 1/4 Pullover
Stoic 1/4 Pullover
$27 $55

$28 OFF (50%)

A fleece pullover fits in any wardrobe, adding a great layering piece that is warm enough to stand on its own but also light enough to wear under a jacket. This one adds a kangaroo pocket for good measure. 

READ ABOUT OUR FAVORITE FLEECE

United By Blue Bison Ultralight
United By Blue Bison Ultralight
United By Blue unitedbyblue.com
$100 $198

$98 OFF (50%)

Using half bison fiber and half wool, the Bison Ultralight weighs less than a pound and offers extremely well insulation. It also sports a recycled ripstop shell with a PFC-free DWR coating and compactly folds into its own pocket. At half off, this is a steal.

READ OUR DOWN JACKETS GUIDE

HDX 38 Gallon Tough Storage Bin
HDX 38 Gallon Tough Storage Bin
$17 $19

$2 OFF (11%)

Get started on spring cleaning a little early and organize your home with these HDX Storage Bins. They're tough, stackable, and dang cheap.

READ ABOUT ONE OF OUR FAVORITE NEW STORAGE SOLUTIONS

Lululemon Metal Vent Breathe Short Sleeve
Lululemon Metal Vent Breathe Short Sleeve
$39 $78

$39 OFF (50%)

Four-way stretch, seamless construction, and extreme breathability make this our pick for the best premium workout shirt. It is simple, and simply good. 

READ MORE ABOUT OUR FAVORITE WORKOUT SHIRTS

Osprey Archeon 25
Osprey Archeon 25
$124 $190

$66 OFF (35%)

Not only is this one of the most versatile packs around, it eschews some of the "ugly" features on a standard outdoor pack for a look that is actually super stylish. We welcome an outdoor pack that values both style and function. 

READ ABOUT OUR FAVORITE BAGS OF 2020

Eddie Bauer Hunt Pac Boot
Eddie Bauer Hunt Pac Boot
$80 $160

$80 OFF (50%)

Perfect for winter, these boots are made with fully waterproof leather and vulcanized rubber, keeping you dry whether you're sloshing through snow on the way to work, doing work in the yard, or going out for a hunt. 

READ HOW TO WINTERIZE YOUR BOOTS

Everlane Corduroy Shirt
Everlane Corduroy Shirt
Everlane everlane.com
$34 $68

$34 OFF (50%)

Everlane does basics extremely well — it's kind of Everlane's thing. The brand's 18-wale corduroy fabric shirt is a great option for the winter months and at half off you truly cannot beat it.

READ OUR GUIDE TO CORDUROY SHIRTS

Hydro Flask 32 oz Wide Mouth
Hydro Flask 32 oz Wide Mouth
$34 $45

$11 OFF (24%)

Hydro Flask really needs no introduction at this point, so when you can get a 32-ounce wide mouth with its Temp-Shield insulation at 25 percent off, you do it.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WATER BOTTLES AROUND

Yamaha SR-C20A Compact Sound Bar with Built-in Subwoofer and Bluetooth
Yamaha SR-C20A Compact Sound Bar with Built-in Subwoofer and Bluetooth
$150 $180

$30 OFF (17%)

The complete package, this sound bar connects via Bluetooth, has its own subwoofer and passive radiators, is wall-mountable, and can connect via HDMI, optical or AUX connections. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST AUDIO PRODUCTS FROM 2020 

Carhartt® Rugged Flex® Relaxed Fit Flannel Fleece-Lined Plaid Shirt
Carhartt® Rugged Flex® Relaxed Fit Flannel Fleece-Lined Plaid Shirt
$45 $60

$15 OFF (25%)

Carhartt is everywhere right now, with good reason. The brand's hardy garments are the epitome of workwear, this shirt jacket included. Flannel speaks for itself, but additional hand pockets and fleece lining round out this wardrobe staple. 

READ ABOUT THE NEW WORKWEAR

Timex MK1 Aluminum Chronograph 40mm
Timex MK1 Aluminum Chronograph 40mm
Timex timex.com
$48 $119

$71 OFF w/ CODE EXTRA20 (60%)

This chronograph re-issue of Timex's original military-style watch has an aluminum 40mm case that provides strength without the weight. If you're looking for a daily knock around with chronograph features, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better deal.

READ OUR GUIDE TO TIMEX WATCHES

Students: Get Hulu For Just $1.99/Month
Students: Get Hulu For Just $1.99/Month
$2 $6

$4 OFF MONTHLY COST (66%) 

If you're a student, there's never been a better time to get a Hulu subscription. The discount also doesn't expire — it lasts as long as you're enrolled as a student. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST TV'S OF CES 2021

UA Sportsmask
UA Sportsmask
$20 $30

$10 OFF W/ PURCHASE OF 2 MASKS (33%)

If you are working out a lot, you're going to need more than one mask. Under Armour has created one of the best sports-specific masks and right now if you buy two you get a great deal. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST MASKS FOR RUNNING

Timex + Todd Snyder Mod Watch in Olive 40mm
Timex + Todd Snyder Mod Watch in Olive 40mm
$62 $138

$76 OFF W/ CODE SALE30 (55%)

Todd Snyder's collaborations with Timex always hit. Paired with a vintage military-inspired band, this bullseye design is straight from the Timex archives. 

READ THE ULTIMATE GUIDE TO MILITARY WATCHES

AeroGarden Harvest
AeroGarden Harvest
$100 $150

$50 OFF W/ CODE FRESH20 (33%)

Whether you want to move some of your most frequently used herbs indoors or don't have space outside for a garden, the AeroGarden Harvest is a perfect solution, with clearance for up to a foot of growth and room for 6 plants that grow five times faster than soil.  

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME PRODUCTS OF 2020

L.L. Bean Bean Boots, 8" PrimaLoft/Gore-Tex
L.L. Bean Bean Boots, 8" PrimaLoft/Gore-Tex
$179 $269

$90 OFF (33%)

Gore-Tex uppers and Primaloft insulation combined with the classic Bean Boot silhouette make this a no brainer for deep winter, whether you're digging out the driveway or stomping around in puddles.  

READ ABOUT THE BEST BOOTS OF 2020

Adidas Ultraboost 20 Shoes
Adidas Ultraboost 20 Shoes
$126 $180

$54 OFF (30%)

Adidas used sustainable Parley Primeblue material to make its Primeknit upper even better, then combined it with Boost midsoles to make the ultimate earth-conscious workout shoe. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES OF WINTER

Vega Sport Premium Protein Powder, Vanilla
Vega Sport Premium Protein Powder, Vanilla
$40 $55

$15 OFF (27%)

This plant-based protein is keto-friendly and supports healthy recovery post-workout. The perfect companion to a 2021 fitness resolution. 

READ OUR MOST SHOPPED FITNESS GUIDES OF 2020

Jabra Elite 65t Earbuds
Jabra Elite 65t Earbuds
$79 $120

$40 OFF (34%)

The Jabra Elite Active 65t are sports-focused headphones (IP56) with better great sound quality for listening to music and taking calls. Also compatible with Siri, Alexa or Google Assistant, this is one of our top picks for sports-focused earbuds.

READ MORE ABOUT WIRELESS EARBUDS