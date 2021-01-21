First, it needs to have a USB-C port that supports Power Delivery (PD), which is a charging standard that allows it to output higher currents and higher voltages. But just because a portable battery supports PD it doesn’t necessarily mean it can charge your laptop. PD technology can be integrated into many devices whose power outputs can range from 18-watts to 100-watts.
Secondly, the portable battery needs to be able output at least 29-watts or 31-watts of power. The higher the wattage the better and we recommend a portable charger to be able to output between 45-watts and 96-watts — that's a safe range to ensure it will definitely charge your laptop.
The below portable batteries are all powerful enough to charge a laptop. Most are able to fully charge your laptop once — 20,000mAh is about enough to fully charge your laptop (although it's not an exact science) — so it really depends on how much you're willing to spend as well as what other devices you want it to be able to charge.
Mophie Powerstation AC
Best All-Around
The Powerstation AC is a 22,000mAh portable battery that's capable of recharging any USB-C laptop at 30 watts. It has three ports — USB-C, USB-A and an AC output — and supports pass-through charging: when plugged into the wall and into a laptop, the Powerstation AC will charge your laptop first and then recharge itself. It also has a premium fabric finish which helps it look nicer than other portable batteries.
The Sherpa 100AC is a beast of a portable battery. It's fairly big, weighing two pounds and packs a 25,600mAh capacity, but it's rugged enough to survive pretty much anything you can throw at it. It has two USB-A ports and two 60-watt USB-C ports, both of which support Power Delivery (PD), as well as a Qi-wireless charging pad and a built-in AC inverter. Goal Zero also sells a number of accessories, such as portable solar panels, so you can really live off the grid if you want to invest in building out your kit.
RavPower's portable charger is the best option for anybody on a budget. It's significantly more affordable than the other options on this list and, at 30,000mAh, it also has a larger capacity. It doesn't have the most ports, but it still has one USB-C with Power Delivery, one USB-A and one 100-watt AC output — which is all most people will need.
The Powerstation USB-C Power Delivery XXL is a 19,000mAh portable battery. It's a basically a smaller and cheaper version of Mophie's Powerstation AC (above) that doesn't have the AC port. It has a USB-C PD input and output, meaning you can charge it with the same USB-C cable you use to charge a MacBook Pro. And it has a fabric-wrapped body, making it feel more premium than other portable batteries.
The Omni 20+ is a super versatile 20,000mAh portable battery. It has two USB-A ports that support QuickCharge 3.0, a USB-C port that supports Power Delivery, and a 100-watt AC port so you can recharge quickly when it gets depleted. The top of the Omni 20+ is actually a 10-watt Qi-wireless charging pad. And there's an OLED display that shows how much power the portable charger has left. Again, it's super versatile.
The Sherpa 100PD is basically a lighter, smaller and more affordable version of Goal Zero's Sherpa 100AC. It lacks the AC wall outlet and has one less USB-C port, but other than that a lot is the same. It has the same capacity (25,600mAh) and has a 60-watt USB-C port that supports Power Delivery, so it's capable of providing power to your laptop. It has the same two USB-A ports and works as a wireless charging pad, too.
