Google's Movies & TV App Is Dying. Here's Where Your Purchases Go

Google is pulling the Movies & TV app from most Rokus and Smart TVs. You won't lose your purchases though.

By Tucker Bowe
google
Courtesy

Welcome to Product Support, a series devoted to helping you get the most out of your stuff.

Google just announced that its Play Movies & TV app will stop being available on all smart TVs by Roku, Samsung, LG and Vizio as of June 15. The app will disappear from all Roku streaming devices at that time, too. If you've purchased movies or shows through the Google Play Movies & TV app — don't worry, you're not losing them.

If you've purchased movies or shows through the Google Play Store, depending on the device you're using, they'll either appear in the YouTube and Google TV apps.

If you're using a smart TV by Samsung, LG, Vizio or Roku, as well as a Roku streaming device, you're movies and shows will appear in the YouTube app.

  • Open the YouTube App
  • Select Library
  • Select "Your Movies and Shows"

    If you use a Chromecast device, your movies and shows will appear in the Google TV app. If you have an Android smartphone or tablet, you'll be able to access your movies and shows in either the Google TV or YouTube apps.

    This change will also effect people who have used the Play Movies & TV app to access Movies Anywhere, the service that lets you watch a digital copy of the movies and shows of from the Blu-rays and DVDs that you've already purchased. You'll be able to access Movies Anywhere content from the YouTube app.

    It's not surprising that Google is killing off its Google Play Movies & TV app. It was on borrowed time ever since the company launched the Google TV app in the fall of 2020. However, this could be a pretty big inconvenience for some people, especially parents who have a large catalog of content on the Play Movies & TV app and don't want their kids to have access to YouTube.

