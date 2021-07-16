7 New Gadgets to Keep on Your Radar

A lot happened this week. You can finally buy the newest Sonos and Ikea speaker that looks like a picture and hangs on your wall. Preorders opened up for the Nintendo Switch with an OLED display that will be released this October. Pretty much everything that Samsung is expected to announced at next month's big Unpacked event was leaked. And apparently Netflix is getting into gaming. On top of that, a bunch of cool new gadgets were announced — check 'em out below.

Pro-Ject Debut Pro

Last August, Pro-Ject released the Debut Evo, which was basically a higher-end version of the Debut Carbon (DC), the company's most popular turntable, and now the company has made a higher-end version of that Evo turntable. The Debut Pro has an all-new design and comes with premium analog components, including a pre-adjusted Sumiko Rainer cartridge, a hand-painted MDF chassis and an aluminum platter with TPE damping. It's being pegged as one of the nicest turntables you can buy for under $1,000.

Price: $899

Apple MagSafe Battery Pack

The MagSafe Battery Pack is Apple's first portable battery that works with MagSafe — it magnetically sticks to the back of your iPhone 12 and gives it extra power throughout the day. It costs $99, which is twice as expensive as third-party alternatives, but it comes with a few distinct advantages. It charges via Lightning, so you can charge it with the same cable as your iPhone. When plugged into the wall, it works like a true MagSafe wireless charger and can charge an iPhone 12 at 15-watts, which is twice as fast as a non-MagSafe wireless charger. And finally, you can easily tell the how much juice it has left (which is a common problem for portable power banks) because, when connected to your iPhone 12, its battery life can be seen from the Lock Screen and from the Batteries widget.

Price: $99

Sony LSPX-S3 Glass Speaker

Sony has been making these little glass speakers that look like candles for the last several years. The neat thing about this third-generation model, the LSPX-S3, is that it's $100 cheaper than its predecessor (and a lot cheaper than the first-generation model that launched in 2016 and went for $799). The speaker a glass tweeter, mid-range driver and a passive radiator; it also supports Sony’s high-resolution codec (LDAC). Aside from the fact that you can control the brightness of the candle (there are 32 different brightness levels to choose from), it works like any other portable Bluetooth speaker.

The Sony LSPX-S3 will be available in August,

Price: $349

LG Signature OLED R

LG first announced it rollable OLED TV — officially called the "OLED R" — back in early 2019. It blew people away because it was a beautiful OLED TV that rolled up into a console-looking box. It felt like a projector, but with a way better picture. Now, over two-and-a-half years later, Sony has announced that, come August, people in the US are finally going to be able to buy it. The big downside? It's going to cost nearly 50x more than the the LG C1, the company's popular-but-regular 65-inch OLED TV.

Price: $100,000

Yamaha L700A

This week, Yamaha announced an interesting pair of wireless noise-canceling headphones. The Yamaha L700A are set to cost around $600, making them more expensive than AirPods Max, but they specifically designed for immersive listening. And while some headphones like the Sony WH-1000XM3 and AirPods Max require a certain codec to play immersive audio, the Yamaha L700A promise to be able to upscale any stereo audio into surround sound, which is pretty cool.



The Yamaha L700A are set to launch in August.

Price: ~$600

Valve Steam Deck

Steamdeck

Valve officially announced its long-rumored handheld console called the Steam Deck. It looks kind of like a Nintendo Switch — it has a similar 7-inch display — only without detachable controller. The console will have a powerful enough processor (quad-core Zen 2 CPU) and graphics card (AMD RDNA 2) to allow you to play your entire Steam library of games. You'll also be able to buy a dock so that you can play your games on your TV. The Steam Deck will be available in a number of different storage configurations (ranging from 64GB to 512GB), with the base model starting at $400. It will be released this December, but for any chance of getting one then, you'll need to get your name on a reserve list — now open — which does require you to put down a refundable $5 fee.



Price: $400+

Mophie 3-in-1 Wireless Stand for MagSafe Charger

This isn't Mophie's first magnetic wireless charger designed for the iPhone 12. But it is the first one that fully supports MagSafe, meaning it can fast charge your iPhone 12 at its full 15-watts, which is twice as fast as non-MagSafe wireless chargers. On top of that, this 3-in-1 charger has dedicated spots to charge your AirPods Pro (or AirPods with a wireless charging case) and your Apple Watch. It's only available in white.

Price: $90

